U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.00
    +27.08 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,772.57
    +174.65 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,074.69
    +116.14 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.43
    +13.52 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.35 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4870
    +0.0790 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5910
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,971.98
    +148.05 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.30
    +4.61 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

On World Food Day, We Reflect on the Importance of Sustainable Agriculture

DOW
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / In 2021, 193 million people experienced high acute food insecurity, requiring humanitarian assistance for their survival, while more than half a million faced catastrophic conditions - meaning starvation and death. World Food Day 2022 emphasizes that building a sustainable food system is imperative.

In Daveyton, South Africa, a team from Dow Industrial Solutions (DIS) partnered with a major agricultural solution provider, who is our strategic customer, to empower Oliver's Village's sustainable agriculture efforts as part of Dow's Business Impact Fund.

CHALLENGE

Millions still struggle to access nutritious food

Food insecurity is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Millions of people worldwide struggle to find stable access to nutritious food. The pandemic, climate change, rising food prices and conflict have heavily impacted our communities' most vulnerable people, worsening existing inequities.

SOLUTION

Enable economic resiliency through sustainable agriculture

Oliver's Village started more than 20 years ago as a soup kitchen - serving meals to community members who were finding it challenging to make ends meet. Since its humble beginnings, it has grown to an organization that supports more than 200,000 beneficiaries per year and is a leader in providing services such as food, potable water, childcare and education.

"We partnered to create a project that would help Oliver's Village achieve its vision for economic resiliency. Consequently increasing the social impact on the communities they serve," explained Kevin Pillay, DIS customer manager and Business Impact Fund project lead. "A significant part of the project focused on improving the gardening areas for commercial purposes, so the NGO could assess more revenue for its social programs and have less reliance on donations. We also improved the potable water, provided agriculture training to the local community and supported additional staff to tend the gardens, which included an agriculture coordinator."

RESULTS

Improved health for community members

So far, the project has improved and maintained the health of 2,680 community members who now have access to consistent, nutritious food sources and potable water and is projected to impact more than 5,000 people by the end of next year. Because the project included sustainable practices, these health benefits will continue for years to come.

This partnership also sparked Team Dow volunteering at the Village and coming together for a book drive for the daycare center. The project illustrates how companies and charitable organizations can collaborate to address community needs while growing potential markets.

"The Business Impact Fund project significantly impacted our economic independence and the continuity of our organization, which reduced our dependence and risk associated with being solely reliant on external support," emphasized Lola Wortley, Director of Planning and Development of Oliver´s Village. "There is a new-found pride in working towards the sustainability of Oliver's Village together. There is a sense of hope, possibilities and entrepreneurship emerging, which is uplifting despite the economic hardships many have faced, especially during the last couple of years. As we reflect on World Food Day, I know solutions to tough challenges like food security will come from collaboration. Working together gives me optimism for a sustainable future where no one is left behind."

Learn more about the Dow Business Impact Fund and other projects in the ESG report

DOW, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture
DOW, Thursday, December 8, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://corporate.dow.com/en-us
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730955/On-World-Food-Day-We-Reflect-on-the-Importance-of-Sustainable-Agriculture

Recommended Stories

  • 15 gifts that give back for the holidays

    We've rounded up some excellent gifts that give back, from retailers like Patagonia, BLK & Bold, State Bags, Bombas, TOMS, Allbirds and more.

  • Shares of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer maker jump on stronger forecast

    Shares of clothing maker Oxford Industries Inc. rose 6.3% after hours on Wednesday after the company raised its full-year outlook, following strong demand for its Tommy Bahama brand, gains from "another period of robust full-price selling" and confidence heading into the holidays. The company, which also owns the Lilly Pulitzer resort-wear brand, said it expected full-year net sales of between $1.395 billion and $1.410 billion, up from a prior forecast of between $1.3 billion and $1.325 billion.

  • AutoZone Stock Skids After Earnings Beat As Inflation Boosts Inventory

    AutoZone reported earnings and revenue growth to start fiscal year 2023, even as used car prices are beginning to come down.

  • UPDATE 1-Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% on battered crypto prices - tweet

    Coinbase Global Inc's revenue is set to reduce by half this year, the cryptocurrency exchange tweeted on Wednesday, as digital assets reel from a sector-wide rout worsened by a string of high-profile collapses that shattered investor confidence. Cryptocurrencies wiped away nearly $2 trillion from the sector as higher interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn cratered prices that eliminated key players such as Voyager Digital, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network. Analysts expect Coinbase's revenue to plunge 75% to $621.5 million in the fourth quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

  • 3 REITs With The Largest Recent Dividend Hikes

    If you’re a serious real estate investment trust (REIT) investor, dividend hikes are like music to your ears. If you already own the stocks that are announcing increases, you’ll receive more money each month or quarter and have the satisfaction of knowing that your annual yield, based on your purchase price, is also rising. But even if you don’t own the REIT that announces a dividend hike, there are two reasons that it may be compelling to invest in it. First, it shows the company feels its fund

  • Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

    The former wonder boy could be behind bars for the rest of his life, according to U.S. federal sentencing guidelines.

  • China Asks Insurers to Buy Bonds as Retail Investors Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators asked the nation’s biggest insurers to buy bonds being offloaded as retail customers pull their cash from fixed-income investments, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study S

  • Vayner3 President on Connecting Traditional Brands with Web3

    Vayner3, the Web3 arm of Gary Vaynerchuk's VaynerMedia, is onboarding mainstream companies like KFC and Crocs into the world of Web3. Vayner3 president Avery Akkineni, who also made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, joins "The Hash" to discuss the corporate appetite for Web3 and how the space could evolve in the wake of the recent crypto contagion.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Surging To A Fresh High On Its Imago Buyout Plans?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company announced its acquisition of Imago, a bone marrow diseases company? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Peru Extends Its Steepest Rate Hikes as Inflation Tops Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its steepest-ever series of interest rate increases after inflation topped all forecasts in November, and a political turmoil shakes the country. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedr

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

  • Trafigura Posts Record $7 Billion Profit in Blowout Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group earned a record $7 billion in its last financial year, more than the previous four years combined, as the commodities trader cashed in on wild price swings and arbitrage opportunities driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Worki

  • Zacks.com featured highlights W.W. Grainger, Ameriprise Financial, Grand Canyon Education and Texas Roadhouse

    W.W. Grainger, Ameriprise Financial, Grand Canyon Education and Texas Roadhouse have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • Nutella maker Ferrero scoops up owner of Blue Bunny ice creams

    Italy's Ferrero has agreed to buy U.S. based Wells Enterprises, which makes several ice creams brands including Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and Halo Top, the maker of Nutella chocolate spread said on Wednesday. The acquisition fits into Ferrero's strategic growth ambitions for the ice cream category, the Italian group said in a statement, adding that the two companies were both family-owned and had an extensive experience in confectionery. The Wells Enterprises' transaction is the latest in a string of deals that the Italian group has completed in the United States since 2017.

  • Wynn Macau shares soar as investors place early bets on China’s reopening

    Wynn Macau Ltd.'s shares rose sharply Thursday amid improved investor sentiment after China eased Covid-19 restrictions further.

  • Calendar Spread Works Best With Continued Slump In GOOGL Stock

    Assuming traders have a price target of 85 for Alphabet, they could look at a bearish calendar spread.

  • Bitcoin Outlook After Slipping Below $17K

    ETC Group CEO Bradley Duke discusses his crypto markets analysis and outlook as bitcoin (BTC) slides below $17,000 amid rate hike concerns and the fallout from troubled crypto exchange FTX.

  • Toll Brothers (TOL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top, Up Y/Y

    Toll Brothers (TOL) reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with higher revenues, gross margins and profit. However, the soft demand condition is worrying.

  • Britain urges banks to offer mortgage flexibility in cost-of-living crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain has called on banks to support households finding it difficult to make payments on mortgages during the cost of living crisis. Finance minister Jeremy Hunt told banking bosses at a meeting on Wednesday he expected them to help borrowers, while the Financial Conduct Authority laid out options the regulator said lenders should adopt to ease the strain. "We expect every lender to live up to their responsibilities and support any mortgage borrowers who are finding it tough right now," Hunt said in a statement after the meeting.

  • FedEx's top HR exec, Chris Winton, leaves to take role at Tesla working for Elon Musk

    MBJ reported last month that FedEx’s top HR executive, Chris Winton, had left the job to take an outside position. Now we know who his new boss is: Elon Musk.