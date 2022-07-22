U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,776.04
    -522.46 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

World Fund joins $128M bet that quantum can deliver climate breakthroughs

Harri Weber
·2 min read

World Fund, a newcomer in climate-VC land, is taking the lead in a $128 million round for IQM, with hopes the Finnish quantum computing company will one day deliver carbon cuts by the megatonne.

Quantum computing trades the bits of conventional computers for quantum bits, and in theory, quantum machines may be better suited for solving some highly complex problems in fields like chemistry and machine learning. IQM argues its tech could also move the needle on climate, but there is cause to be skeptical of the industry on the whole; we've seen a lot of hype around quantum computing startups, and yet the field mostly remains stuck in labs today.

Still, IQM projects its quantum computers will help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions in as soon as the next three to five years "for some of the early use-cases." The company says it is already "working on novel approaches to develop better battery solutions with a leading car manufacturer," and it plans to spend its new funds on further research in battery tech, quantum chemistry and other areas. IQM cautioned in an email to TechCrunch that "scientific breakthroughs don’t follow a set timeline."

The idea of applying quantum tech to climate change mitigation apparently isn't all that far-fetched. Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich said in an email to TechCrunch that he "[believes] quantum computing can help with climate change, specifically with the carbon capture challenge (carbon fixation)." Microsoft's research includes digging into how quantum computing can uncover "more efficient" ways to convert carbon dioxide into other chemical compounds.

World Fund and IQM's other investors have also implicitly endorsed the idea via their checkbooks. In a statement, the German VC said it exclusively backs tech with the potential to remove "100 million tonnes" — that is, 100 megatonnes — "of carbon from the atmosphere yearly by 2040." Other investors in the latest round include the EU's European Innovation Council and Tencent. The deal brings IQM's post-money valuation near the $1 billion mark, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

Some quantum computing companies have faced accusations of exaggerating their progress. Maryland-based IonQ has talked up its advances in quantum computing, but activist investor Scorpion Capital recently accused the company of fraud, calling its tech a "useless toy that can’t even add 1+1." IonQ's founders pushed back on the accusations, saying they were "amused at the extreme level of ignorance behind this attack." In a related field, former staffers at British quantum encryption company Arqit reportedly questioned the usefulness and maturity of its quantum tech.

Recommended Stories

  • 60 House lawmakers urge Biden to declare national climate emergency

    Almost 60 House Democrats are calling on President Biden to declare a national climate emergency, a move they say would grant him additional powers to address climate change. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Earl Blumenauer (Ore.) led the signers in a letter addressed to Biden, arguing that the president should use the “full power”…

  • PG&E CEO Patti Poppe talks wildfires, ‘leading with love’ and her hefty pay package

    It was clear from the start that PG&E CEO Patti Poppe’s public appearance this week in San Francisco was not your typical presentation by a Fortune 500 leader. Dalton's first question: “So Patti Poppe, what are you doing to change one of the country’s most prominent corporate criminals?” “I came to fix it,” declared Poppe, who took the reins at PG&E (NYSE: PCG) at the start of 2021. “I thought I had fulfilled my professional ambitions, and then I kept receiving calls to come to PG&E. “I think a lot of people in the industry know me as an operator, and one who leads with equal parts heart and head.

  • Climate Change activists protest in Italian Gallery

    STORY: The two climate activists, a man and a woman, from Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) had assistance from a third woman who helped lay out a banner reading "Ultima Generazione No Gas No Carbone" at their feet.The video shows a man trying to drag the female protesters away as people looked on at the spectacle.According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Carabinieri police escorted all three protesters off the premises and no damage was done to the art work.

  • Wild cheetahs to prowl in India for first time in 70 years

    Cheetahs are set to race on the plains of India for the first time since the world's fastest land animal was driven to extinction in the South Asian country 70

  • American Airlines reaches $2.75 billion deal with Colorado biofuel maker

    American Airlines has committed to buy $2.75 billion worth of jet fuel refined from corn from by Gevo Inc., a record sale for the Colorado biofuel business. The companies announced the pact covering 500 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel on Friday. American Airlines, attracted to the low-carbon biofuel, will buy 100 million gallons annually from Douglas County-based Gevo Inc. (Nasdaq: GEVO) annually for five years starting in 2026.

  • Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

    The pictures from 2000, 2021 and 2022 offer a new view into its dramatically low water levels, now at just 27% capacity

  • Reduced to a trickle, river managers brace for more drying

    Triple digit temperatures and a fickle monsoon season have combined with decades of persistent drought to put one of North America's longest rivers in its most precarious situation yet. Islands of sand and gravel and patches of cracked mud are taking over where the Rio Grande once flowed. Local and federal water managers on Thursday warned that more stretches of the beleaguered Rio Grande will be drying up in the coming days in the Albuquerque area, leaving endangered silvery minnows stranded in whatever puddles remain.

  • U.S. Steel sees decrease in overall GHG emissions in progress toward net zero goals

    A little more than a year after announcing its plan for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, United States Steel Corp.'s latest sustainability report is reporting progress on those and other ESG efforts.

  • World’s fastest land animal making a comeback to India for the first time in 70 years

    Asiatic Cheetahs were officially declared extinct in 1952

  • Fifth Third Financial Center's Energy Reduction Strategies Make It “Biggest Loser” at 2022 Michigan Energy Summit

    July 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - With a nearly 30% reduction in energy use, Fifth Third’s Brownstown Township Financial Center in Michigan was named a 2021 Biggest Loser in the financial institution cat...

  • A new generation of data scientists could be our best weapon against climate change￼

    Efforts to fix climate change touch many areas of our lives, and data scientists can contribute to almost all of them.

  • My Western Road Trip Turned Into the Apocalypse

    Courtesy of Dale MaharidgeAfter too long in New York City, I was eager to take my new hybrid from California into the intermountain West. It sounded like a great road trip. Instead it turned out to be a drive into the apocalypse.Ominous signs appeared when I crossed the Sierra and passed through the town of Fallon, Nevada, on U.S. Highway 50, the “loneliest road in America.” On one side of a storefront church were placards: “TRUST JESUS” and “WARNING /REPENT/Luke 13:3.” The opposite wall had a p

  • Enernet Global selected to build, own and operate hybrid power plant for Global Atomic's Dasa mine in Niger.

    Enernet Global Inc. ("Enernet"), a leading hybrid independent power producer, has commenced early engineering for a hybrid power plant for the Dasa Project currently under development by Global Atomic Corporation ("GLO"). Upon completion, Enernet will build, own, operate and maintain the hybrid power plant at the Dasa site in the Republic of Niger.

  • Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas

    Europe's thirst for oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian supply is reviving interest in African energy projects that were shunned due to costs and climate change concerns, industry executives and African officials said. African countries that currently have little or no oil and gas output could see billions in energy investments in the coming years, including Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania. Namibia alone could provide around half a million barrels per day in new oil production, following promising exploratory wells in recent months, according to unpublished estimates by two industry consultants.

  • Ford to buy lithium from ioneer for U.S. EV battery plant

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project in Nevada and use the metal to build electric vehicle batteries in the United States. The deal is one of the first binding agreements between a U.S. lithium company and U.S. automaker amid rising pressure from Washington to domestically source metals for the green energy transition and curb reliance on China.

  • 400-Pound Ray Launches Itself Into Family's Fishing Boat in Alabama

    After it gave birth to four babies, the rare spotted eagle ray was released back into the wild.

  • A Food Shortage Could Be Coming, Even in the U.S.

    Given the short supply of domestic oil, together with the impact of severe droughts and the war in Ukraine on food commodities, the timing of solar’s encroachment on U.S. farmland may be cause for concern.

  • Coal’s Dominance in China Will Endure for a Decade or More

    (Bloomberg) -- For those dismayed at the searing heat afflicting much of the planet, some sobering news from the world’s biggest coal industry: the dirtiest fossil fuel will remain China’s mainstay source of energy for a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With

  • Lion Electric CEO predicts Ottawa's new EV-truck subsidy will boost demand

    Critics argue the subsidies make companies such as Lion artificially competitive

  • FedEx Continues Advancing Fleet Electrification Goals with Latest 150 Electric Vehicle Delivery from BrightDrop

    MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ – FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) recently announced it has received its first 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, the technology startup from General ...