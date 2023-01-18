U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,047.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,647.75
    +23.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.20
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    +0.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1650
    +1.9570 (+1.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,296.01
    +165.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.36
    +3.51 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

World Future Energy Summit 2023: Sungrow Introduces New Innovations and Wins MESIA Solar Award

·4 min read

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, displayed its utility solution, the 1+X Modular Inverter, liquid cooled energy storage systems (ESS), commercial and residential innovations for the vibrant MENA solar and storage markets during this year's World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. The Company also signed a total of 500 MW distribution agreements and won the MESIA Solar Award for the second year, further catalyzing local decarbonization and genuinely accelerating meeting the local carbon neutral goal. In addition, Mr. H. E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, toured Sungrow's booth.

Sungrow Wins MESIA Solar Awards 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)
Sungrow Wins MESIA Solar Awards 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)

A comprehensive PV and energy storage offerings

The MENA is one of the world's most famed solar hubs, and the requirement for solar inverter solutions is becoming more stringent. Meanwhile, energy storage, as an integral part of the transition to renewable energy, is in growing demand.

Tailored to utility-scale PV plants, Sungrow exhibited its latest offering , the 1+X Modular Inverter. It's an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. The product can be configured up to 8.8 MW with 1.1 MW modular capacity and one MPPT for each unit, making the plant design unprecedentedly flexible and easier operations and maintenance (O&M). The solution is resilient to sandy and scorching conditions, like the Arabian Desert.

Sungrow also offers forward-looking liquid cooled ESS, the PowerTitan and the PowerStack intended for the latest utility-scale and C&I storage applications respectively. The systems are designed based on Sungrow's Triple-E concept, namely electrochemical, electronics technology, and electrical grid support technology. Through liquid cooled thermal management, both storage systems have superior lifespans. The new cluster controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually; therefore, increasing the overall system performance.

Sungrow's latest residential and C&I solutions on display are set to satisfy the urgent demand of the regional local communities to power life and business. Tailored for C&I installations, the commercial portfolio SG25/50/125CX-P2 combined with the optimizer, ensure higher yields and streamlined O&M. They are fully compatible with large-format modules. The high protection capacity of IP66 and C5 makes the inverter robust despite working on rooftops where they are vulnerable to harsh conditions in the long run. In addition, the cutting-edge residential 1-phase and 3-phase product portfolios and batteries, provide stable and sustainable clean power for more households.

Winner of MESIA Solar Award for consecutive two years

During the exhibition, Sungrow won the MESIA Solar Awards 2023 as the "Regional Technology Provider for Inverters", being the only company to win the award for two consecutive years. The Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) is the largest solar industry association in the MENA region, representing over 150 international and local organizations. The award shows high recognition from the local authority and bears a strong testimonial to Sungrow's technical innovation as well as excellent local performance.

"We're delighted to win this honor among other distinguished applicants. We pledge to offer our customers more profitable and hassle-free solutions, and expand our presence in more untapped solar and storage markets with a professional local team," said Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow MENA Region in an executive interview by MESIA.

Forging 500 MW Distribution Agreements

Sungrow continues dominating MENA's residential and C&I markets through in-depth cooperation with its distinguished distributors. At WFES, Sungrow achieved 500 MW of distribution agreements with several renowned RE players in MENA, powering a wide range of distributed applications with a comprehensive product portfolio covering commercial and industrial, residential, and hybrid markets.

"Every one of Sungrow's product innovations is a progression towards a cleaner world. As the world's most bankable inverter brand, we're ready to embrace more opportunities and challenges that will take place in these vibrant MENA countries through teaming up with more partners," added Alvin Shi.

With a branch established in Dubai five years ago, Sungrow maintains the market-leading position. The Company continues to supply landmark projects including the 800 MW AI Kharsaah project in Qatar, which powered venues of the FIFA World Cup 2022 last December.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Stocks moving after the close: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba, Roblox

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Dave Briggs and Seana Smith check out several trending stocks following mixed market closings after Tuesday's bell.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Charles Schwab Says to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetLarry Fi

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ flashes warning that stocks might be headed off a cliff

    Wall Street's fear gauge falls to its lowest level in months, and Wall Street strategists worry it could be a warning that the latest stock-market rally is coming to an end.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs is soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, trade strategist says — here's 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Why Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining Corp, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bank Of Japan Surprises; Tesla Jumps

    Futures rose and yields fell as the Bank of Japan stayed dovish. The market rally paused while Tesla stock jumped. United Airlines, Moderna rose overnight. Microsoft job cuts loom.

  • Tesla stock rises following new analyst forecasts on price cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares as Goldman Shares analysts re-evaluate the impact of the EV maker's latest round of price cuts.

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q4 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.