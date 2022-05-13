World Goat Milk Cosmetics Industry Forecasts 2022-2027: Growing Demand for Ethical Cosmetics and Shifting Demand from Luxury Brands to Artisanal Products
DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Goat Milk Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global goat milk cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2027. The demand for goat milk cosmetics is influenced by growing demand for ethical cosmetics, growing consumption of skin care products and shifting demand from luxury brands to artisanal products
The report considers the present scenario of the goat milk cosmetics market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
Premiumization of Beauty Products
Diversifying Product Portfolios
Social Influencers Reshaping the Cosmetics Market
GOAT MILK COSMETICS MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTATION
Bathing accessories segment hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, market for other goat milk cosmetics products such as lip balm and shaving cream is expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.99% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for these products in the market.
The change in demand from mass beauty goods to luxury premium items tailored to the needs of the consumer has created a plethora of opportunities for new products to enter the goat milk cosmetics market
Segmentation by Product Type
Bathing Accessories
Skin Care
Hair Care
Foot Hand & Nail Care
Other
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Drug Stores
Online Channels
Others
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The market consists of various vendors including Dionis, Bend Soap Company, Ziaja and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. The goat milk cosmetics business is extremely fragmented, with local, regional, and multinational suppliers operating all over the world. However, the number of global players is limited, and the growing popularity of natural cosmetics has given rise to a wave of domestic and local vendors in the business, all of whom pose a major challenge to vendors worldwide.
Companies are developing products for specific skin conditions. For example, Bend Soap Company, a goat milk soap company, has created goat milk soap for those with specific skin conditions, including eczema, acne, and sensitive skin
Key Company Profiles
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America region was the biggest revenue contributors in the goat milk cosmetics market. However, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography
