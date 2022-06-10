World Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market Forecast Epidemiology 2022-2027: 134+ Molecules in Various Stages of Development
DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the graft versus host disease market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
The graft versus host disease market to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2021-2027.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Corticosteroids accounted for the significant share of more than 28.97% in the global GvHD treatment market due to its wide recommendation in front line setting.
The acute GVHD (aGVHD) accounted for a significant share of 34.73% in the global graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market due to 30% to 50% of hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients develop acute GVHD.
Males are accounted for the significant share of 59.64% in the global GvHD treatment market due to rise in number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations.
Key Report Features:
Detailed overview of GVHD, including disease definition, classification, diagnosis, and treatment pattern
Overview of the global graft versus host disease treatment market trends in the eight major markets (8MM)
Historical, current, and projected patient pool of GVHD in the eight major markets (8MM) for the 2018 - 2027 period
Disease, Gender, and Drug Class segmentations of the GVHD in the eight major markets (8MM)
Historical, current, and projected market size & forecast of GVHD in eight major markets (8MM) for the 2018 - 2027 period
In-depth analysis of the market segments, which includes products, treatment, and competitor analysis
Market share of the market players, company profiles, product specifications, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape
Comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints
Detailed overview of marketed drugs with key coverage of developmental activities, including sponsor name, approved indication, territory, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory designations, and other product-related activities
Detailed overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for GVHD across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages
Detailed overview of clinical trial activities and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and Geography type for GVHD across all clinical stages
Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons across GVHD
Coverage of major milestones (product approvals/launches timelines, clinical trial result publications, regulatory designations, licensing & collaborations, research & development progress of pipeline assets) in the GVHD space
Market Segmentation by Drug Class
Corticosteroids
Kinase Inhibitors
Calcineurin Inhibitors
TNF-Alpha Inhibitors
Other Class of Drugs
Market Segmentation by Treatment Type
GVHD Prophylaxis
Chronic GVHD
Acute GVHD
Market Segmentation by Gender Type
Males
Females
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
The United States dominated the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market by geography. However, China is expected to grow faster with a high CAGR in the market. The rise in incidence and prevalence of GVHD patients, presence of key players, and rise in access to health care due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and extensive reach of novel therapeutics are largely driving the United States market.
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
UK
Spain
APAC
China
Japan
VENDOR ANALYSIS
With more than 134+ molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter into the market with novel mechanism of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating GVHD.
Key Players
Incyte
Pharmacyclics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Takeda)
MaaT Pharma
XeniKos
Medac GmbH
Mesoblast
Kadmon
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Gsk
Novartis
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
Other Prominent Vendors
Neovii
ElsaLys Biotech
Mallinckrodt
Regimmune
Roche
Altrubio
CTTQ
Equillium
Janssen (johnson & johnson)
ASC Therapeutics
MSD
Genentech
Sun Pharma
Mink Therapeutics
Pluristem
