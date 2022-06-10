World Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market Forecast Epidemiology 2022-2027: 134+ Molecules in Various Stages of Development

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the graft versus host disease market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The graft versus host disease market to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2021-2027.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Corticosteroids accounted for the significant share of more than 28.97% in the global GvHD treatment market due to its wide recommendation in front line setting.

The acute GVHD (aGVHD) accounted for a significant share of 34.73% in the global graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market due to 30% to 50% of hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients develop acute GVHD.

Males are accounted for the significant share of 59.64% in the global GvHD treatment market due to rise in number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations.

Key Report Features:

Detailed overview of GVHD, including disease definition, classification, diagnosis, and treatment pattern

Overview of the global graft versus host disease treatment market trends in the eight major markets (8MM)

Historical, current, and projected patient pool of GVHD in the eight major markets (8MM) for the 2018 - 2027 period

Disease, Gender, and Drug Class segmentations of the GVHD in the eight major markets (8MM)

Historical, current, and projected market size & forecast of GVHD in eight major markets (8MM) for the 2018 - 2027 period

In-depth analysis of the market segments, which includes products, treatment, and competitor analysis

Market share of the market players, company profiles, product specifications, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape

Comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints

Detailed overview of marketed drugs with key coverage of developmental activities, including sponsor name, approved indication, territory, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory designations, and other product-related activities

Detailed overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for GVHD across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages

Detailed overview of clinical trial activities and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and Geography type for GVHD across all clinical stages

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons across GVHD

Coverage of major milestones (product approvals/launches timelines, clinical trial result publications, regulatory designations, licensing & collaborations, research & development progress of pipeline assets) in the GVHD space

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

Corticosteroids

Kinase Inhibitors

Calcineurin Inhibitors

TNF-Alpha Inhibitors

Other Class of Drugs

Market Segmentation by Treatment Type

GVHD Prophylaxis

Chronic GVHD

Acute GVHD

Market Segmentation by Gender Type

Males

Females

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

The United States dominated the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market by geography. However, China is expected to grow faster with a high CAGR in the market. The rise in incidence and prevalence of GVHD patients, presence of key players, and rise in access to health care due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and extensive reach of novel therapeutics are largely driving the United States market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

VENDOR ANALYSIS

With more than 134+ molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter into the market with novel mechanism of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating GVHD.

Key Players

Incyte

Pharmacyclics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Takeda)

MaaT Pharma

XeniKos

Medac GmbH

Mesoblast

Kadmon

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Gsk

Novartis

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Other Prominent Vendors

Neovii

ElsaLys Biotech

Mallinckrodt

Regimmune

Roche

Altrubio

CTTQ

Equillium

Janssen (johnson & johnson)

ASC Therapeutics

MSD

Genentech

Sun Pharma

Mink Therapeutics

Pluristem

