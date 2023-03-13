World Gym Announces New Vice President of Franchise Development

Franchise Growth Executive Eric O'Connor Joins the Iconic Global Gym Brand

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym, the iconic, globally recognized gym brand and originator of the full-service gym model that has for over four decades empowered millions of people around the world to improve their lives through fitness, recently appointed Eric O'Connor as Vice President of Franchise Development.

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of “Muscle Beach” in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities. Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognized brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe. With its headquarters located in Southern California, World Gym currently has over 230 locations on six continents. (PRNewsfoto/World Gym)

O'Connor, with his vast background in franchising and as a private business owner, will play a key role in shaping the company's growth and development plans, with the goal of onboarding hundreds of new units in the next five years.

"With the resurgence of health and exercise in recent years, I am excited to help pave the way for the future of modern fitness," said O'Connor. "The brand's rich history, best-in-class equipment, experience, innovative tech and multiple revenue streams make World Gym's franchise opportunity extremely attractive to prospective franchisees."

With over 30 years of success working in the franchise industry across several brands, and private business sectors, O'Connor's extensive background makes him uniquely qualified to speak to prospective franchise owners. Most recently, he served as the Director of Franchise Development at Tommy's Express Car Wash, where he developed the brand from an idea to over 560 units sold. O'Connor looks to target multi-unit business owners, as monthly recurring revenue streams and bonus depreciation are attractive features to many sophisticated investors. O'Connor's additional experience includes serving in franchise and brand development leadership roles at Engel & Völkers, Edible Arrangements, and Huntington Learning Center.

"We are excited to have Eric on board," said Lewis Stanton, CEO of World Gym. "His experience in franchising, brand development and expansion will accelerate our current rate of growth. We have great confidence that Eric will bring on the right franchise partners to assist in strengthening the World Gym brand nationally and internationally."

About World Gym International

With over 230 franchise locations on six continents, the iconic 46-year legacy gym concept has evolved into an internationally recognized brand that has built a loyal following of fitness enthusiasts around the globe. From its legendary beginnings, founded by Joe Gold, during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA, with celebrity members like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Dave Draper, World Gym has become one of the most celebrated fitness brands in the world today.

To learn more about World Gym and franchise opportunities with this storied brand, please visit worldgymfranchising.com.

