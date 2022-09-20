U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.13
    -50.76 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,606.97
    -412.71 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,420.82
    -114.20 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.37
    -27.47 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    -2.15 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.70
    -5.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.16 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0950 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1394
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8380
    +0.6200 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,930.81
    -382.62 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.67
    -7.36 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.01
    -57.67 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

World Healthcare BI Market Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts Report 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Healthcare Bi Market Industry Adoption Of Electronic Health Records In Percentage Hospital Service Type United States 2019 2021

Global Healthcare Bi Market Industry Adoption Of Electronic Health Records In Percentage Hospital Service Type United States 2019 2021
Global Healthcare Bi Market Industry Adoption Of Electronic Health Records In Percentage Hospital Service Type United States 2019 2021

Global Healthcare Bi Market Industry Healthcare Business Intelligence B I Market Growth Rate By Region

Global Healthcare Bi Market Industry Healthcare Business Intelligence B I Market Growth Rate By Region
Global Healthcare Bi Market Industry Healthcare Business Intelligence B I Market Growth Rate By Region

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare BI Market- Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare business intelligence (BI) market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates the effects of public health crises on emergency departments and hospital systems. In recent years, frontline healthcare facilities have demonstrated how to effectively manage limited assets using data analytics and applications.

COVID-19 data is collected by workers at epidemic outbreak sites, including transmissibility, risk factors, incubation period, and mortality rate. This information creates visualizations, mathematical models, and neural network training. For example, Johns Hopkins University first shared an interactive dashboard on January 22, 2020, which tracks real-time data on coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries. COVID-19 is being tracked using Esri's mapping and geolocation expertise.

COVID-19 case data has also been georeferenced and combined with bed availability data from Definitive Healthcare by Esri. The dashboard, powered by Esri's ArcGIS Business Analyst software, provides a snapshot of county-level preparedness. As the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 rapidly increased worldwide, new solutions to emerging healthcare management problems were required to combat the epidemic while preventing healthcare systems from collapsing.

Indeed, BI helped provide real-time data on the epidemic's spread and the clusters' locations. Finally, BI applied to EMS has proven extremely beneficial in improving epidemic management and speeding up the outbreak response decision-making process.

In the software-as-a-service market, business intelligence is becoming increasingly well-funded. BI promises to help identify, develop, and otherwise create new revenue opportunities by handling large amounts of data to analyze and benchmark lines of business. In the healthcare industry, business intelligence is paving the way for remote healthcare, with benefits ranging from improved patient safety and management to lower costs and increased revenue, as well as better visibility into financial operations.

The healthcare industry is becoming data-driven, from cash flow monitoring to remaining compliant. While it's still early days, BI is no longer an option in healthcare. It's a requirement.

The healthcare BI market will show rapid growth due to government initiatives to increase EHR adoption and the number of patient registries, and the emergence of big data in the healthcare industry. As per the article published in January 2021, "Implementing Electronic Health Records in India: Status, Issues & Way Forward", The Government of India has focused on digitizing its health care, including Electronic Health Records (EHR), to provide better patient data management, seamless coordination between healthcare providers, and improving healthcare research. Several national-level policies, such as National Digital Health Blueprint (2019), are being formulated to create a pan-India digital health record system.

As per the same source, at the provider level, large health systems like Tata Memorial Hospital and Max Hospitals Private Limited have implemented electronic medical record (EMR) systems and are moving towards EHR. Hence, the benefits associated with the BI and its increasing adoption rate across the healthcare industry are driving the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Cloud-Based Model is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment Under Mode of Delivery in the Healthcare BI Market

The cloud-based delivery model is the fastest-growing segment as companies are increasingly adopting cloud-based business intelligence tools, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications by salesforce, patient engagement CRM and others. This is due to the agility and accessibility of cloud-based tools. In addition, they are cost-effective, user-friendly technologies and have a higher acceptance rate; therefore, all these factors contribute to the segment's significant share.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based models coupled with the high dependency of healthcare on digital technology to operate functions of a complex healthcare system is further boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of innovative products is also contributing to the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, Snowflake launched a cloud-based data-sharing platform for the healthcare industry that integrates the company's core data warehousing, analytics, and business intelligence offerings with a data marketplace and on-demand consulting services.

Also, in March 2022, as a part of its broader Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare program, Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure Health Data Services, a platform for managing and analyzing various forms of patient data. The Azure Health Data Services platform-as-a-service (PaaS) helps organizations manage disparate forms of protected health information (PHI) across multiple data stores, letting them work with -- and make sense of -- patient data using less time and resources. Hence, the launch of technologically advanced products is driving the market growth.

North America is Expected to Hold a significant share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America is found to dominate the global market due to the providers' increasing implementation of healthcare BI solutions and services to offer enhanced patient care and the presence of large manufacturing hubs. Moreover, constantly upgrading healthcare and IT infrastructure along with increased adoption of cloud computing contributes significantly to the market growth.

Additionally, the high acceptance rate of advanced technology and changing analytics protocols are anticipated to support the growth of the North American healthcare business intelligence (BI) market. North America's strong IT infrastructure aided in its market expansion. Increased investments and regulatory mandates for implementing eHealth solutions, the presence of large healthcare IT companies, and a growing need to reduce healthcare costs all contributed to market growth.

The tech sector is using data to help the rest of the world in addition to helping itself survive a pandemic. The fight against COVID-19 is centered on the use of data analytics. In this crisis, it's crucial to track the outbreak and model data to predict outcomes, and analytics was created to do just that.

For instance, Canadian startup BlueDot has successfully used artificial intelligence (AI) to track and forecast outbreaks using unstructured data from social media and news reporting. Additionally, analytics is settling in on the front lines, with AI solutions assisting medical professionals in diagnosing and monitoring the virus much more effectively.

Furthermore, in April 2021, the United States Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) deployed one of the world's most powerful and smartest supercomputers named "Summit", built by IBM. In just two days, Summit identified and studied 77 small molecule drug potential compounds to fight against COVID-19.

In addition, the introduction of new products contributes to overall market growth. For instance, in September 2021, Med Tech Solutions (MTS), a provider of practice-centered IT solutions for healthcare organizations, launched MTS Practice Data Analytics visual business intelligence (BI) tools.

Practice Data Analytics generates over 40 standard business intelligence (BI) reports from electronic health record (EHR) data, which can be viewed in easily customizable dashboards. Clinical, business, and IT practice leaders get intuitive, real-time insights into key performance indicators to help them make better decisions and address problems faster. This improves the ability of all healthcare practices to benefit from MTS' Practice-Centered Care approach to IT.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately competitive, with several big and emerging players. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies have helped boost the market's growth.

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, and Sisense Inc. are among a few key players accounting for the majority of the market share owing to their strong global footprint, extensive product portfolios, and increased focus on advancements in healthcare business intelligence solutions.

Companies Mentioned

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Salesforce

  • MicroStrategy Incorporated

  • QlikTech International AB

  • Information Builders

  • Sisense Inc.

  • EPIC SYSTEMS

  • Infor Inc.

  • CareCloud, Inc.

  • Domo, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmaiyn

Attachments

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Growth Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stocks that Cathie Wood is buying. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Growth Stocks. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management manages an equity portfolio that was worth close to $17 billion […]

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $65.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying

    Add Ford to the growing list of industrial letdowns for the third quarter.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Crude shipped from Russia’s ports has fallen by almost 900,000 barrels a day in two weeks, averaging 2.54 million barrels a day in the week to Sept. 16, compared with 3.42 million in the seven days to Se

  • Could Beyond Meat Go Bankrupt?

    U.S. sales of plant-based meat soared 45% to $1.4 billion, and refrigerated plant-based meat sales expanded 75%. Sales of plant-based meat were essentially flat in 2021, and 2022 isn't looking any better.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    In the second quarter, when markets were losing ground, billionaire hedge fund managers weren't running away. Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shot up after their market debut in late 2020, but the good times didn't last very long. Billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont and his fund, Coatue Management, clearly expect better times ahead for SoFi's stock.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Chris Rokos

    In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the top stocks in the portfolio of billionaire Chris Rokos. To skip our analysis of Chris Rokos’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Chris Rokos. Christopher Rokos, […]

  • Warren Buffett recommends low-cost index funds for most people — but BofA says the S&P 500 is the ‘worst thing to hold’ right now. Buy these 4 top sectors to avoid confusion

    Ignore Buffett's wisdom? Maybe just this once.

  • “Dr. Doom” Roubini Expects a ‘Long, Ugly’ Recession and Stocks Sinking 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession in the US and globally occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500.“Even in a plain vanilla recession, the S&P 500 can fall by 30%,” said Roubini, chairman and chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates, in an interview Monday. In “a real hard landing,” which he expects, it could fall 40%.Roubini whose prescience

  • Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

    The stock market is having a bad year -- all investors know that. The technology sector has been hit particularly hard with some individual stocks shedding 90% of their value from their all-time highs. Here are three small tech stocks worth less than $10 billion now but could surpass that level (and then some) by the time 2030 comes around.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Amazon Is Closing Warehouses: Does That Help Shopify Stock?

    When Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced it was creating its own fulfillment network, it changed the game for the internet juggernaut. While it still competes against the likes of Wix and Squarespace in website creation services, that move arguably made it a closer competitor to e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its vast fulfillment network. Considering that Shopify is a new and much smaller player in this space that is looking to grow, the potential availability of property may lead investors to ask whether Amazon's decision could put Shopify in a stronger position.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Growth stocks were an unstoppable force on Wall Street after the end of the Great Recession as historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's easy money policies provided companies with cheap capital to expand their businesses. Since late 2021, however, growth stocks have fallen out of favor, and with the U.S. on the brink of being in an official recession, these former high flyers are having difficulty finding love in the market. In fact, a recession just might have Pinterest making you richer now -- and in the future, too.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying in September. If you want to see more stocks that Wood purchased this month, check out Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. The mass selloff in the stock market after August’s brutal inflation data was an opportunity for ARK Investment […]