World Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Communication, Patient Management, and Workforce Management
This study focuses on the three main applications of healthcare mobility solutions: communication, patient management, and workforce management. We determine unmet needs, identify vital technologies, and discuss essential factors for a successful healthcare mobility solution for each application.
The report also analyzes significant funding activities in North America, Europe, and Asia; notable partnerships; and the patent landscape for healthcare mobility solutions.
Healthcare mobility relates to the use of mobile technologies, such as mobile devices and mHealth, to enhance patient care in hospitals or healthcare facilities by optimizing the workforce and improving communication, data management, and health monitoring.
Healthcare mobility solutions have several advantages, including enhancing communication among healthcare workers in a hospital, enabling remote patient management, automating administrative tasks, saving time and costs, and ensuring patient data security.
Amid a global environment that increasingly necessitates digital solution adoption to improve operations and outcomes, Frost & Sullivan offers industry participants insights into this emerging segment of the healthcare sector. The study enables players to understand market drivers and restraints and seek opportunities that fit their business goals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Healthcare Enterprise Challenges
Healthcare Mobility Solutions Benefits
Market Overview
Healthcare Mobility Solution Types
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Segmentation by Application (non-exhaustive)
Scope of Analysis
3. Healthcare Staff Communication
Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits
Communication Types
Solution Types
Notable Vendors and Offerings
Solution Success Factor
4. Hospital Patient Management
Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits
Applications
Solution Types
Notable Vendors and Offerings
Solution Success Factors
5. Healthcare Enterprise Workforce Management
Unmet Needs and Solution Benefits
Applications
Solution Types
Notable Vendors and Offerings
Solution Success Factors
6. Industry Assessment and Analysis
Technology Trends
Emerging Technology Adoption Level and Impact
Emerging Technology Analysis
Technology Roadmap
Future Technologies
Venture Capital (VC) Funding Deals - North America
VC Funding Deals - Europe
VC Funding Deals - Asia
Recent Partnerships
7. Patent Landscape
Patent Publications and Filings
Patent Assignees
Key Patents
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain-based EHRs for Patient Data Security
Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins to Facilitate Communication and Optimize Spaces in Hospitals
Growth Opportunity 3: IoT-as-a-Service as a Cost-effective Solution for Developing Markets
9. Appendix
