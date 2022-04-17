U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3062
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3000
    +0.4100 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,447.47
    +93.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

World Hemophilia Day 2022 - "Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy"

·4 min read

MONTREAL, April 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - April 17, 2022 is World Hemophilia Day. The theme of the event this year is "Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy". This important event is about bringing the global bleeding disorders community together. By raising awareness and bringing hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders to the attention of policymakers, we can increase sustainable and equitable access to care and treatment. The world continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, but one thing hasn't: we are still in this together, and we will always be stronger together as a community in our shared vision of "Treatment for All".

World Federation of Hemophilia logo (CNW Group/World Federation of Hemophilia)
World Federation of Hemophilia logo (CNW Group/World Federation of Hemophilia)

"World Hemophilia Day is day for people who have been affected by a bleeding disorder—either because they have one, or because they care for someone who does. But we can't forget that governments play a critical role. It's important that they recognize bleeding disorders and assist people who have a condition in their countries."
—Cesar Garrido, WFH President

There are many ways you can bring attention to hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders in your local and global community to raise awareness of the need for inclusion in national policy. Whether you are a person with a bleeding disorder, a national member organization (NMO), or a healthcare professional, here are just a few things you can do to get started:

  • Get social by posting about inherited bleeding disorders on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn using the #WorldHemophiliaDay, #WHD2022, and #LightItUpRed hashtag

  • Organize an event, host a community event, webinar, forum or Town hall and invite elected officials to learn more about your work first-hand and to meet with the community

  • Participate in the World Hemophilia Day Light it Up Red campaign. Last year, thousands of people worldwide showed their support—while respecting local COVID-19 requirements—by lighting up 100+ landmarks red in cities across the world

  • Support our global advocacy efforts by making a donation or organizing a fundraising event

  • Share your story about how you or someone you know has been affected by inherited bleeding disorders, and read the stories of others

  • Take action locally and use the WFH World Hemophilia Day materials to send a letter to your local policymakers, set up meetings with elected officials and health ministers and engage with the local media

  • Contact your local national member organization (NMO), to find out how you can support them

  • Download resources like posters and social media banners from wfh.org/whd to help build your World Hemophilia Day Campaign

  • Send pictures, comments, or questions to the WFH at communications@wfh.org

To learn more about World Hemophilia Day, please visit wfh.org/world-hemophilia-day.

The WFH would like to thank our 2022 World Hemophilia Day sponsors for their continued support: Bayer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Biotest, CSL Behring, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Freeline Therapeutics, GC Pharma, Grifols, Kedrion, LFB S.A, Novo Nordisk, Octapharma, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sobi, Spark Therapeutics, and Takeda.

About hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

In people with bleeding disorders, the blood clotting process doesn't work properly, with the result that they can bleed for longer than normal, and some people may experience spontaneous bleeding into joints, muscles, or other parts of their bodies which can lead to developmental and permanent mobility issues. The overwhelming majority of people living with inherited bleeding disorders around the world still do not have access to diagnosis, treatment and care.

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. Our vision of Treatment for All is for a world where all people with inherited bleeding disorders have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, or where they live.

We work in partnership with healthcare providers (HCPs), governments, and our global network of national member organizations (NMOs) in 147 countries. We provide our NMOs and healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools they need to identify, support and treat people living with bleeding disorders in their communities, while promoting global advocacy and collaboration to achieve our common goals.

To find out more about the WFH, please visit www.wfh.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-hemophilia-day-2022---access-for-all-partnership-policy-progress-engaging-your-government-integrating-inherited-bleeding-disorders-into-national-policy-301524125.html

SOURCE World Federation of Hemophilia

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/17/c4521.html

Recommended Stories

  • This Hidden Stock Exploded by 190% in a Day. Is It a Buy?

    Per the interim results of a phase 3 clinical trial published April 11, Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) oral drug sabizabulin cut deaths by an impressive 55% when administered to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. With promising data like that, it's no surprise that its shares popped by upward of 190% on Monday and remain up by more than 200% over the last five days. Let's analyze Veru's latest accomplishment as well as a few of its other victories to see if it might be a worthy addition to your holdings.

  • Tick Season Is Expanding — These Tips Can Help Keep You Safe During Your Rides

    Use this checklist of advice to limit your exposure to Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

  • Can You Get Hooked on Melatonin?

    Melatonin is a popular supplement often taken to help people sleep. Your brain naturally produces melatonin in the evenings, signaling to the body when it's time to rest.

  • This Eating Habit Can Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease, Says New Study

    A little bit of salt goes a long way in leveling up any type of dish. Unfortunately, while salt in moderation is necessary for your body, too much of it can quickly become unhealthy and lead to serious heart and health complications. This is why researchers and medical professionals are continually looking for ways to lower sodium intake and help people care for their hearts in a more accessible way.For example, one recent study published in Circulation found that replacing table salt with a sal

  • Pardee Health: When to seek medical care if you hit your head

    While not every bump on the head will result in a traumatic brain injury, it's important to know what to do if you hit your head.

  • 3 Reasons Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is a Top Stock to Buy Now

    A research engine fueled by a $7.6 billion-per-year franchise is cranking out one hit after another.

  • Where Wellness Meets Pregnancy

    Wellness brands are going beyond supplements — though they are making those, too — in order to create online communities for women in different stages of their reproductive journeys.

  • 5 Early Prostate Cancer Symptoms, According to Health Expert

    Cancer is the number two cause of death after heart disease. Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men, and the second leading cause of death from cancer in men, after lung cancer. The American Cancer Society's 2022 estimate is that 268,490 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 34,500 will die from this disease. Read on to find out early prostate cancer symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Whe

  • Austin Metz: You don't have to go through mental illness alone

    As a person with a mental illness for nearly my entire life, I have seen and heard the thoughts and stigmas that surround mental health.

  • If You Get a Concussion, Light Exercise in the Days Afterward May Shorten Recovery Time

    Light aerobic activity can play a valuable role in shortening concussion recovery time, according to new research.

  • Green Bay woman's startup offers unique dementia care expertise

    Sheri Fairman of Green Bay wants to support families in the midst of struggles with dementia with her business, Dementia Care Solutions.

  • My voice, my choice: Consider the importance of directives on end-of-life care

    Advance directives help family members who may have to make difficult choices on a loved one’s behalf.

  • 'Too Smelly to Sleep': 13 Days in a Shanghai Isolation Facility

    After Leona Cheng tested positive for the coronavirus late last month, she was told to pack her bags for a hospital stay. When the ambulance came to her apartment in central Shanghai to pick her up two days later, no one said otherwise. So Cheng was surprised when the car pulled up not to a hospital but to a sprawling convention center. Inside, empty halls had been divided into living areas with thousands of makeshift beds. And on exhibition stall partitions, purple signs bore numbers demarcatin

  • If You Do This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Soars

    We all have a bad night's sleep from time to time, but if you're regularly missing out on good rest, it could have serious health consequences. Sometimes, however, you might not even notice anything is amiss—and that lack of awareness means you've failed to notice a major warning sign for your heart health. Doctors say that one nighttime habit in particular signals real trouble when it comes to heart disease. Read on to learn about this nocturnal red flag, and what you should do if you're affect

  • The #1 Best Drink to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Says Science

    According to the Mayo Clinic, type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that results in too much sugar circulating in the bloodstream. Eventually, high blood sugar levels can lead to disorders of the circulatory, nervous, and immune systems. This leads to your pancreas not producing enough insulin—a hormone that regulates the movement of sugar into your cells—and cells also responding poorly to insulin, taking in less sugar. Although there is no cure, there are methods to manage your blood sugar, s

  • Early Warning Signs You Have Deadly Cancer, Say Experts

    Cancer can happen to anyone and while it's incredibly scary to hear a cancer diagnosis, it doesn't have to be a death sentence if detected early. With new advances in treatments and technology, more people are beating cancer. That said, it's important to pay attention to your body and recognize signs that could indicate cancer and talk with your doctor immediately. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with cancer experts who explained what symptoms to watch out for. Read on—and to ensure your health

  • The Resident: All We Have Is Now

    With Raptor on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him. Meanwhile, a camping trip leaves a patient with a fatal disease that none of the doctors have seen before. Then, Bell and Kit devise a plan to help their case with the Medical Board.

  • Greece To Lift All Covid Travel Restrictions This Summer

    Visiting Greece will be a little easier this summer.

  • Companies Are Starting to Institute Monthly "Period Leave" for Those Who Menstruate

    While far from standard, some private companies are starting to institute time off for people who menstruate. Here's who period leave benefits and why it matters.

  • Cooking Food This Way Puts You at the Highest Risk of Cancer

    The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired people to cook more of their food at home, according to a May 2021 study by the Supermarket News. They reported that nearly 65 percent of people were cooking and eating "far more" meals at home during the pandemic last year—and the shift has opened many Americans up to trying new recipes and cooking methods, beyond simply heating things up in the microwave or boiling them on the stovetop.While this is a generally positive trend, it's important for at-home chefs