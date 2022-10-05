World Home Healthcare Technology Innovations and Growth Analysis Report 2022: Emergence of Home Healthcare as a Promising Substitute to In-hospital Care
This growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) study highlights innovation in home healthcare technologies, including home care ventilators, home dialysis devices, at-home electrocardiograms, and home infusion devices.
The market scope of this GO-TE study is global. It studies some of the pathbreaking innovators in this space and their technology readiness levels.
Hospitals have been the mainstay of providing care delivery to patients, including diagnostic services and therapeutic interventions. However, as a limited number of health professionals cater to multiple patients, caregivers are unable to dedicate sufficient time to each patient to understand their needs and effectively monitor their response to the treatment delivered to them, which impacts health outcomes. Furthermore, in-hospital care exposes patients to HAIs that can impact their well-being and cause a spike in the mortality rate.
These limitations have necessitated the demand for home healthcare that provides greater convenience to patients and improves their health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs for providers.
Typically, home healthcare involves medical care provided by physicians and other skilled medical professionals to patients outside the traditional healthcare environment (including hospitals) in the comfort of their homes.
As home healthcare offers hospital-level diagnostic and treatment services to patients, mainly to address critical pain points such as reducing the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), decreasing preventable hospital readmissions, and enabling effective care for patients, the model is attracting healthcare providers.
3. Home Care Ventilators
Home Care Ventilators Facilitate Effective Respiratory Support through Multiple Ventilation Modes
Automated Breath Triggering, On-demand Ventilation, Safety, and Low Maintenance Costs are Benefits Offered by Home Care Ventilators
Major Medical Device Companies are Actively Involved in the Development of Home Care Ventilators
Universities are Vigorously Focusing on the Development of Home Care Ventilators
4. At-home ECG Devices
At-home ECG Devices Facilitate Rapid and Comprehensive Cardiac Monitoring
At-home ECG Devices Enable Accurate Diagnosis, the Integration of Electronic Medical Records, and Cloud-based Data Access
Start-ups across the World are Developing At-home ECG Devices
At-home ECG Device Companies are Actively Receiving Approvals from Regulatory Bodies across the World
5. Home Dialysis Devices
Home Dialysis Devices Provide Greater Convenience and Flexibility for Patients
Treatment Monitoring, Frequent Therapy, Dialysate On Demand, and Automatic Disinfection are Key Benefits of Home Dialysis Devices
Start-ups are Driving Innovation in Home Dialysis Devices
The United States Comprises a Healthy Concentration of Start-ups and Universities Developing Home Dialysis Devices
6. Home Infusion Devices
Home Infusion Devices Facilitate the At-home Delivery of a Broad Spectrum of Therapies
User-intuitive Design, Multi-therapy Infusion Modes, Increased Workflow Efficiency, and Reduction in Alarm Fatigue are Benefits Offered by Home Infusion Devices
Development of Home Infusion Devices that Deliver IV Therapies is a Focus Area for Major Medical Device Companies
Start-ups and Universities are Focusing on the Development of Home Infusion Devices that Deliver IV and Subcutaneous Therapies
7. Assessment of Industry Trends
Important Parameters for Home Healthcare Devices
Assessment of the Impact of Home Mechanical Ventilation through Home Care Ventilators on Patients
Assessment of the Impact of Cardiac Monitoring through At-home ECG Devices on Patients
Assessment of the Impact of Home Dialysis through Home Dialysis Devices on Patients
Assessment of the Impact of Therapy Infusion through Home Infusion Devices on Patients
The United States Records the Highest Adoption of Home Healthcare
Analysis of the NIH's Funding for Home Healthcare Devices
Private Financing Assessment for the Home Healthcare Industry
Strategic Industry Partnerships for Product Development and to Improve Patient Access to Home Healthcare Devices
Collaborative Business Model to Lower the Pressure on Hospitals and Improve the Quality of Care Delivery
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Use of AI-based Systems to Detect Ventilator-associated Pneumonia in Home Care Ventilators
Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Monitoring and Automation of Infusion Therapies
Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Home Hemodialysis Devices with Low Water Consumption
9. Next Steps
