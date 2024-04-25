World of Hyatt expands luxury portfolio with 700+ boutique hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced a significant expansion of its World of Hyatt programme.

Members can now earn and redeem points at over 700 luxury and boutique hotels and villas curated by Mr & Mrs Smith, the London-based direct booking platform that Hyatt acquired in 2023.

This move broadens World of Hyatt's offerings beyond traditional hotels, encompassing unique experiences like glamping adventures, wellness retreats, and stays in historic palazzos.

With bookings now open, members can choose from hundreds of destinations and earn or redeem points for their stays.

The expansion includes properties in over 20 new countries for World of Hyatt, including Namibia, Fiji, and the British Virgin Islands.

Hyatt said each Mr & Mrs Smith property is known for its distinct character, with highlights including secluded hideaways in Namibia, eco-conscious retreats in Costa Rica, and treehouse accommodations in Finland.

All properties emphasise design-forward spaces, personalised service, and attention to detail.

“True to our Be More Here platform, the addition of hundreds of hotels and villas, hand-selected by Mr & Mrs Smith, helps Hyatt welcome even more members in new destinations and deliver on our guests’ desires to have truly meaningful experiences when they travel,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, brand, loyalty and data, Hyatt.

“The integration of so many Mr & Mrs Smith hotels into the World of Hyatt gives us the opportunity to expand our reach to new audiences while sustaining our thoughtful curation standards,” said Tamara Lohan, co-founder and chief executive officer, Mr & Mrs Smith.

“Becoming a part of the Mr & Mrs Smith collection happens by invitation-only and after rigorous, anonymous reviewing, so guests know when they visit a Mr & Mrs Smith property, they will experience something one-of-a-kind with unparalleled design, ambience and understated luxury.”

This expansion complements Hyatt's existing plans to add over 35 new luxury properties across its various brands. This focus on luxury travel underscores Hyatt's commitment to catering to the evolving needs and wellness priorities of today's discerning travellers.

"World of Hyatt expands luxury portfolio with 700+ boutique hotels" was originally created and published by Hotel Management Network, a GlobalData owned brand.







