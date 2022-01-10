U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,674.00
    +6.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,151.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.50
    +14.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.60
    +6.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.44
    +0.54 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6640
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,886.55
    +244.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.16
    -47.72 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.25
    -0.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

World Imaging Breast & Prostate Cancer Technologies Research Report 2021: Market Revenue Breakdown for the Main Imaging Modalities, 2020-2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Imaging Breast & Prostate Cancer - Technologies, Market Trends and Applications, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Breast & Prostate cancers have always been in the news due to their widespread occurrence, nature, complexity and aggressiveness. They are the two most commonly found invasive cancers in women and men, respectively.

In the last couple of decades, the detection, localization and diagnosis of these cancers has seen tremendous advances thanks to technology and innovation in the field of Medical imaging, recently focusing on noninvasive optical techniques. Imaging is an important part of cancer clinical protocols and can provide a variety of information about morphology, structure, metabolism and bodily functions.

Biomedical imaging can thus be used in the prediction, staging, screening, prognosis, biopsy guidance for diagnosis, plan of treatment, therapy guidance, therapy response recurrence and palliation of these cancers. With increasing cancer risk globally, there is a higher need for screening and diagnosis as early as possible.

Key Features of the Report

  • Existing, New and Evolving Imaging approaches for detecting and treating Breast & Prostate Cancers

  • Market revenue breakdown for the main Imaging modalities

  • Market forecast of Imaging modalities from 2020-2026

  • Presentation of dominant market trends

  • Summary of ongoing clinical trials, funded projects, investments and M&A's for cancer imaging.

  • Review of most promising upcoming systems/devices

Study Goals and Objectives

  • To provide a thorough analysis of the in vivo imaging modalities for breast and prostate cancer.

  • To summarize the global overview, prevalence, disease progression, trends, regulations and existing facilities for imaging breast and prostate cancer.

  • To detail and describe all the imaging technologies and its market segmentation.

  • To provide the product range, value chain, existing and upcoming market trends and forecast for imaging these cancers.

  • To analyse the technologies and strategies of the various actors and influencers in the value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Information sources and methodology

  • Scope of the report

  • Glossary

  • Definitions

  • List of companies mentioned in the report

2. BREAST & PROSTATE CANCER FACTS

  • Prevalence

  • Scanning & Surgeries

3. TECHNOLOGY SEGMENTATION

  • Existing Technologies

  • Imaging Techniques for Breast & Prostate Cancer

  • Breast Imaging

  • Prostate Imaging

  • Medical Expectations

4. MARKET DATA AND TRENDS

  • Market Segmentation

  • Overview of Key Imaging Systems' manufacturers

  • Market and Forecast

  • Finance & Takeovers

5. NOTICEABLE UPCOMING R & D TECHNOLOGIES

  • Major centres/organisations for clinical trials

  • Funding/Projects

  • Patents' Landscape

  • Major Trends

6. REGULATORY ASPECTS

7. CONCLUSIONS

Companies Mentioned

  • AB-CT

  • Adani

  • AGFA Healthcare

  • Bio Medical International

  • Canon

  • CMR Naviscan,

  • DMS Imaging

  • Ecoray

  • Esaote

  • EXO

  • GE Healthcare

  • Genoray

  • Hologic

  • IMS Giotto,

  • Italray

  • Konica Minolta

  • Koning

  • Landwind Medical

  • Leica Biosystems

  • Lorad,

  • Metaltronica S.P.A.

  • Mindray

  • MS Westfalia

  • Panacea Engineering Medicine,

  • OncoVision

  • Philips

  • Planmed

  • Seno Medical

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • SIUI

  • Shimadzu,

  • Sternmed

  • Toshiba

  • Villa Sistemi Medicali S.P.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1l1nvo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Novartis to seek FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment after positive data

    Novartis AG and Molecular Partners AG on Monday reported positive topline data from their antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep, and will seek expedited regulatory authorizations globally.

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Amazon confirms 'Project Tiger' plan for Renton warehouse

    Amazon's plan — dubbed "Project Tiger" — includes the renovation of a 164,480-square-foot building in Renton. Here's how the company says it will use the facility.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for January

    Healthcare can be a wonderful industry for investors. Telemedicine has been a big theme during COVID, especially during the height of lockdowns when patients were either frightened or at risk of infection, choosing instead to connect with healthcare providers digitally. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has played a significant role in meeting this need and has grown rapidly as a result.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Supply-Chain Constraints Are Easing. 5 Stocks That Should Benefit.

    Signs are emerging that the supply chain's woes are finally starting to ease. General Motors and four other stocks should be major beneficiaries.

  • Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Monday as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Brent crude rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.99 a barrel at 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.12 a barrel. Oil prices gained 5% last week after protests in Kazakhstan disrupted train lines and hit production at the country's top oilfield Tengiz, while pipeline maintenance in Libya pushed production down to 729,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year.

  • Considering Bone or Joint Surgery? You May Not Need It.

    Considering bone or joint surgery? In many cases, surgery may be no more effective than options like exercise, physical therapy and drug treatments. Hip and knee replacements, surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other orthopedic procedures are among the most common elective surgeries performed today, but they involve cost, risk and sometimes weeks or months of recovery. Many of these surgeries are not supported by evidence from randomized trials, a review found. Even when surgery has been sho

  • ‘Employees have more leverage right now’: Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs. Should you stay or go?

    In recent months, the gap between what Americans could earn from switching jobs widened as labor shortages persisted.

  • Chip shortage leaves Tesla and other electric car buyers in China waiting months for new vehicles

    The ongoing global chip shortage has left car buyers in China waiting several months for newly purchased vehicles to arrive, as assemblers and component manufacturers struggle to keep up with demand. The electric vehicles (EVs) market has been especially hard-hit owing to its need for more semiconductors than traditional carmakers. Premium cars that need more chips for driver assistance and other electronic systems remain in high demand despite a slowdown in production. Two sales managers at Tes

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Bank of America's Covid surge branch strategy: temporary closures, child care stipends

    The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.

  • Can Energy Stocks Stay Hot in 2022?

    As economies around the world started to reopen, energy demand surged, fueling a rebound by energy stocks. Energy investors can use exchange-traded funds to invest in a diversified portfolio of fossil-fuel producers and other companies, or they can choose funds that focus on particular sectors of the industry. As with every sector of the economy, low-cost passive index ETFs are available for energy.

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

  • Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave as Demand Fears Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil has started off 2022 with a bang. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseA market that was supposed to suffer a ballooning surplus instead surpassed $80 a barrel last week as global demand shru