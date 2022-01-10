World Imaging Breast & Prostate Cancer Technologies Research Report 2021: Market Revenue Breakdown for the Main Imaging Modalities, 2020-2026
Breast & Prostate cancers have always been in the news due to their widespread occurrence, nature, complexity and aggressiveness. They are the two most commonly found invasive cancers in women and men, respectively.
In the last couple of decades, the detection, localization and diagnosis of these cancers has seen tremendous advances thanks to technology and innovation in the field of Medical imaging, recently focusing on noninvasive optical techniques. Imaging is an important part of cancer clinical protocols and can provide a variety of information about morphology, structure, metabolism and bodily functions.
Biomedical imaging can thus be used in the prediction, staging, screening, prognosis, biopsy guidance for diagnosis, plan of treatment, therapy guidance, therapy response recurrence and palliation of these cancers. With increasing cancer risk globally, there is a higher need for screening and diagnosis as early as possible.
Key Features of the Report
Existing, New and Evolving Imaging approaches for detecting and treating Breast & Prostate Cancers
Market revenue breakdown for the main Imaging modalities
Market forecast of Imaging modalities from 2020-2026
Presentation of dominant market trends
Summary of ongoing clinical trials, funded projects, investments and M&A's for cancer imaging.
Review of most promising upcoming systems/devices
Study Goals and Objectives
To provide a thorough analysis of the in vivo imaging modalities for breast and prostate cancer.
To summarize the global overview, prevalence, disease progression, trends, regulations and existing facilities for imaging breast and prostate cancer.
To detail and describe all the imaging technologies and its market segmentation.
To provide the product range, value chain, existing and upcoming market trends and forecast for imaging these cancers.
To analyse the technologies and strategies of the various actors and influencers in the value chain.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
Study Goals and Objectives
Information sources and methodology
Scope of the report
Glossary
Definitions
List of companies mentioned in the report
2. BREAST & PROSTATE CANCER FACTS
Prevalence
Scanning & Surgeries
3. TECHNOLOGY SEGMENTATION
Existing Technologies
Imaging Techniques for Breast & Prostate Cancer
Breast Imaging
Prostate Imaging
Medical Expectations
4. MARKET DATA AND TRENDS
Market Segmentation
Overview of Key Imaging Systems' manufacturers
Market and Forecast
Finance & Takeovers
5. NOTICEABLE UPCOMING R & D TECHNOLOGIES
Major centres/organisations for clinical trials
Funding/Projects
Patents' Landscape
Major Trends
6. REGULATORY ASPECTS
7. CONCLUSIONS
