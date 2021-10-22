U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

World Immune Health Supplement Markets Report 2021-2026: Microbiomes Gain Significance in Building Immunity as Specialized Combinations Propel Market Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immune Health Supplements - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immune Health Supplements estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period.

Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.4% share of the global Immune Health Supplements market.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people are rediscovering power of nutrition to fortify the body`s immune system. Even before the pandemic, there was a growing awareness about the role of diet in overall quality of health. The year 2020 has however led to increased focus on health and wellness.

COVID-19 outbreak has boosted consumer interest in functional foods, given their ability to offer health benefits like immunity enhancement. Even after a year of the pandemic, health issues continue to mount among consumers, driving sustained focus onto health and wellness.

The COVID outbreak has led to increased focus on immunity building, with consumers taking measures to ensure protection against diseases for instance through greater consumption of supplements and vitamins. This is hence fueling demand for Immune health supplements. There is especially growing use of immune health supplements among younger population, with Gen Z and millennials driving demand for these products for immune health. Further, the consumption of immune health supplements is also rising among 65+ population.

Immune health supplements is a rapidly growing global market where demand is influenced by increasing consumer awareness with respect to their health issues, growing consumer interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a good health profile, and the popularity of the wellness trends.

A key trend is the inclination towards personalized nutrition, especially among those facing simple metabolic disorders or gut-associated health issues that often fall outside the realm of generic treatment. Another important and noteworthy factor propelling demand for immune health supplements is the recent outbreak of the coronavirus infection that brought to forefront the role a strong immune system plays in keeping infections at bay.

Changing lifestyles, busy schedules and increasing health issues are causing consumer interest to grow in immunity care. This is leading time-starved consumers, including those following a healthy and balanced diet, to support their nutritional requirements through supplements. As a result, a global trend has emerged for consumers to boost their immunity with the health of supplements as a way to ward off infectious diseases and remain healthy.

As consumer interest in and demand for immune health supplements is growing, manufacturers are looking out for ingredients that are well-recognized for boosting the human immunity. Even as their search for immunity boosting ingredients continues, they are relying on omega-3 fatty acids, elderberry, probiotics and medicinal mushrooms as key ingredients to formulate supplement mixes.

Meanwhile, research and development of immune health supplements is also continuing and successfully delivering highly-effective products that address the nutritional needs of body and strengthen the immune system.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude to Immune Health Supplements

  • Immunity in various Stages of Life

  • The Link between Immunity and Nutrition

  • Segments

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • COVID-19 Impact On Immune Health Supplements

  • Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

  • From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Immune Health Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

  • Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Favors Immune Health Supplements Market

  • Vitamins Can Help Prevent COVID-19 and Other Illnesses

  • COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

  • Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19 Treatment

  • Glutamine and 'Cytokine Storm'

  • Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19 Patients

  • Potential Role of Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

  • Pandemic Led Research Highlights the Goodness of Immune Boosters

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Regional Market Analysis

  • Asia-Pacific Presents Unique Expansion Opportunities

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 223 Featured)

  • Alticor, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Biotech Pharmacal, Inc.

  • Cellderm Technologies Inc.

  • DuPont Nutrition & Health

  • EuroPharma, Inc

  • Glanbia PLC

  • Kerry Group PLC

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Now Foods

  • Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

  • Nutrigold, Inc.

  • Seroyal USA, LLC

  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

  • Vital Nutrients

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Innovation Drives New Product Development and Introduction

  • Flavour-enriched Immune Health Supplements Grow in Popularity

  • Organic, Non-GMO Supplements Receive Positive Consumer Response

  • Micronutrients Aid in Improving Immunity

  • Microbiomes Gain Significance in Building Immunity

  • Specialized Combinations Propel Market Growth

  • HMOs Witness Increased Popularity

  • The Significance of Minerals and Vitamins in Daily Diet Drive Fortification Trend

  • Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

  • Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

  • Immune Health Supplements to Help Overcome Increasing Healthcare Costs Issue

  • Rising Significance of Immune Health Supplements Augurs Well for Amino Acids Market

  • Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID Treatment

  • Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

  • Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

  • E-commerce Leads Growth as Pandemic Strikes

  • Macro Factors Driving Growth of Immune Health Supplements

  • Ballooning Global Population

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand

  • Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Immune Health Supplements

  • Urbanization Trend

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srquv7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-immune-health-supplement-markets-report-2021-2026-microbiomes-gain-significance-in-building-immunity-as-specialized-combinations-propel-market-growth-301406585.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

