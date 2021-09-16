World Insurance Associates Acquires Argus Risk Advisors

Tinton Falls, NJ, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired The Premium Group, Inc. dba Argus Risk Advisors (“Argus”) of New York City and Solon, OH on September 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Argus is a specialty health and welfare brokerage firm, serving the medical malpractice needs of the healthcare industry. They are focused on innovative insurance solutions for physicians, physician groups, and developing healthcare delivery models. Argus has been a leader in the medical malpractice insurance industry for over 20 years.

“We are among the largest and most respected specialty brokers of insurance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States,” says Aaron Richard, CEO, Argus. “Our focus is to help protect the reputation, personal income, and general business operations of each healthcare client. We look forward to being part of the World organization.”

“We are happy to welcome Argus to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Argus is an experienced and diverse team that is committed to offering insurance solutions that meet their clients’ needs.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Alvarez and Marsal advised WIA on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law provided legal counsel to Argus, and Sica Fletcher advised them. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 116 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 131 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

