World Insurance Associates Acquires Bozzuto Associates

World Insurance Associate LLC
·2 min read

Tinton Falls, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Bozzuto Associates Inc. (Bozzuto) of Litchfield, CT on August 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bozzuto Associates Inc. is an insurance agency specializing in health, life, disability and other benefit plans for employers, employees and individuals. They have been providing insurance to their clients for over 30 years.

“Our team tailors benefit packages to fit our clients’ specific needs,” says John Calkins, Jr., President, Bozzuto Associates. “Industry knowledge, combined with the experience of working with businesses of all shapes and sizes, ensures the quality and effectiveness of our clients’ plans.”

“We are pleased to have Bozzuto join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They will be a great fit with our organization.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Secor, Cassidy & McPartland, P.C. provided legal counsel to Bozzuto. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 114 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 133 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com


