World Insurance Associates Acquires The Comprehensive Companies

World Insurance Associate LLC
·2 min read

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired The Comprehensive Companies (“TCC”) of Coral Gables, FL on November 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TCC was founded in 1977 by its President & CEO, Ronald G. Stone. The company specializes in the marketing of Life, Health, Dental and Disability insurance products, with a specific focus on offering voluntary benefits through payroll deduction at the workplace. Mr. Stone has been inducted into the International Worksite Marketing Hall of Fame.

“At TCC we tailor plans to fit every client and their employees,” says Ronald G. Stone, President & CEO, TCC. ”We are
excited to join World and look forward to taking advantage of World’s myriad of insurance solutions, so we can expand and enhance our relationship with our clients.”

“We are pleased to welcome TCC to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “With TCC a part of our organization, we will continue to build our south Florida operations.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Wicker Smith provided legal counsel to TCC. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com


