World Insurance Associates Acquires DG&M Insurance Agency

World Insurance Associates
·2 min read

Iselin, NJ, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired DG&M Insurance Agency (DG&M) of Rochester, NY on November 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DG&M Agency, Inc., was established in 1996 with the goal of providing customers with superior service by offering quality insurance products and services that satisfy their needs and exceed their expectations. Today the agency serves the needs of individuals and businesses in over a dozen states--providing auto, home, life, commercial, and disability insurance as well as bonds and employee benefits.

“Despite our growth over the years, our agents are still committed to providing the same small-town client-based service and attention to detail that has made us a leading choice among those seeking honest, reliable attention to their insurance needs” says Dale K. Trott, Agency Principal, DG&M Insurance Agency. “Our agents take pride in the individual service they offer to each and every customer, remaining abreast of industry trends, technology and changes that could affect their customers’ insurance products. I’m glad to be continuing this approach as part of World.”

“I’d like to welcome DG&M to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Their vision and progressive way of doing business for more than 20 years has earned them industry recognition, and I am happy to have them as part of World.”
    
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World. Pullano & Farrow PLLC provided legal counsel to DG&M. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 170 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 Ext. 186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com


