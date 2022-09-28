U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

World Insurance Associates Acquires Michael F. Iacangelo & Company Inc.

World Insurance Associates
·2 min read

Iselin, NJ, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Michael F. Iacangelo & Company Inc.  (“Iacangelo”)  of  Belleville, NJ  on September 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Iacangelo was founded in 1957. They provide their customers with personal lines coverage including homeowners, auto, motorcycle and renters’ insurance, to name a few.

“We are an experienced agency, and we are proud to offer our customers a high level of customer service,” says Marjorie Iacangelo, Principal, Michael F. Iacangelo & Company, Inc. “As part of World, we will be able to offer our customers more products and services to meet their insurance needs.”

“On behalf of everyone at WIA, I’d like to welcome Iacangelo to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know they will fit well within the World company.”
    
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Gaccione Pomaco provided legal counsel to Iacangelo. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.


About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 159 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 Ext. 186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com


