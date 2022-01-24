U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

World Insurance Associates Acquires Steve Love Insurance Agency

World Insurance Associate LLC
·2 min read

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Steve Love Insurance Agency (“Steve Love”) of Virginia Beach, VA on December 31, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Steve Love Insurance Agency provides personal insurance, including car, home, and life, as well as business insurance.

“We have a down-to-earth, personal approach to service and offer individual solutions to our clients,” says Steve Love, Owner, Steve Love Insurance Agency. ”Our team is focused and we work hard to earn the privilege of providing for our clients' needs. We are happy to continue to do so as part of WIA.”

“I’m happy to welcome Steve Love to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Their motto is “Dedicated to Excellence,” and I know as part of WIA, they will continue to deliver excellent service to all their clients.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Grant Thorton advised them on the transaction. Hirschler Fleischer provided legal counsel to Steve Love. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com


