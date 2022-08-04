World Insurance Associates Continues to Expand Florida Presence with Acquisition of Consumers Choice Underwriters Inc.

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISELIN, NJ - World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Consumers Choice Underwriters, Inc. (“Consumers Choice”) of Miramar, FL on June 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Consumers Choice is a P&C agency that writes homeowners’ policies throughout Florida; however, they also specialize in different types of insurance such as commercial and special event insurance. The agency was founded in 2010 by Maria Pineda and is currently owned by Giovanni Gutierrez .

“At Consumers Choice, we work to provide our clients with the products and services that meet their needs, at the best possible price,” says Giovanni Gutierrez, Owner, Consumers Choice. “We are looking forward to being a part of the World organization and providing even more products and service to our clients.”

“I’d like to personally welcome Consumers Choice to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know they will continue to be successful as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and TAG Consulting Services advised them on the transaction. The Law Offices of Keith A. Schafer, P.A. provided legal counsel to Consumers Choice. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 Ext.186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com



