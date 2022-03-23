U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.73
    +5.46 (+5.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +25.80 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.42 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1200
    +0.3040 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,287.23
    -200.93 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.48
    +5.88 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

World Insurance Associates Grows Employee Benefits and Wealth Management Businesses with Acquisition of Corporate Benefits Alliance, Inc. and Wealth Advisory Group, Inc.

World Insurance Associate LLC
·2 min read

Tinton Falls, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Corporate Benefits Alliance, Inc. and Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. (“CBA” and “WAG”) of Berwyn, PA on March 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, WAG was established in 1993 by Richard Craft and Michael Bass to provide sound investment advice for 401(k)/403(b) plans and high net-worth individuals. In 2007, CBA was founded to provide comprehensive employee benefits strategies for fully insured and self-funded health plans. CBA and WAG work side-by-side delivering holistic solutions for companies, non-profits and individuals.

“We combine sophisticated technology, and access to unique investment solutions, with transparency and independence to provide customized financial solutions to our clients’ unique financial goals,” says Richard Craft, CEO, WAG. “We are determined to create a significant impact on the lives of our clients.”

“We know each of our clients is unique, which is why we don’t operate under a one-size-fits all approach,” says Michael Bass, CEO, CBA. “Our team is comprised of some of the brightest minds in the benefits consulting business, so they are able to solve the complex healthcare challenges faced by our clients.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome CBA and WAG,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are a growing employee benefits and investment advisory firm and as part of World, they will continue to grow, as we expand these businesses.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Reagan Consulting advised them on the transaction. MacElree Harvey provided legal counsel to CBA and WAG, and Sica Fletcher advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 142 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 162 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 x736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 x186 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com


