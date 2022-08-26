World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Tarpey Insurance Group (“Tarpey”) of Wakefield, MA, and Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of Arlington, MA on August 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tarpey is a family owned and operated insurance agency. They provide a variety of products and services for individuals and businesses. James J. Tarpey took ownership of the agency in 1979. Jim began his insurance career over 60 years ago as an underwriter for Royal Insurance. He came to the agency in 1968 and has been the CEO since 1979. All five of Jim’s children: Mike, Liz, Jim, Mark, and Steve joined the agency and have been partners with Jim since the late 90’s. During the last decade, several other family members have joined the agency.

In 1925 J. Quinton Rush established the J.Q. Rush Real Estate and Insurance office in Arlington, Massachusetts. They specialized in real estate sales as well as insurance. Charles R. Kent acquired the agency from J.Q. Rush in 1969, changing the name to Rush-Kent Insurance Agency, Inc. In 1980, the agency moved to its current location in Arlington. Over the years, several agencies were purchased and incorporated into Rush-Kent. The current principals, Paul W. Kent and Robert C. Kent, have been with the agency since 1984. Today Rush-Kent provides both personal and commercial insurance to their clients.

“The Tarpey Insurance Group has always been committed to providing its customers with the highest quality service possible,” says Liz Tarpey-Kent, President, Tarpey Insurance Group. “We are proud to continue this commitment as part of World Insurance Associates.”

“Insurance can be complicated,” says Paul W. Kent, Principal, Rush-Kent Insurance Agency. ”That’s why our clients need experts to work on their behalf.” “We are a trusted source for our clients,” says Robert C. Kent, Principal, Rush-Kent Insurance Agency. “We look forward to continuing to advocate for our clients as part of World.”



“I am pleased to welcome Tarpey and Rush-Kent to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are a team of respected insurance professionals in the Greater Boston area, and they will be a great addition to our team.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. Dowling Hales acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C. provided legal counsel to Tarpey and Rush-Kent. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 155 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

