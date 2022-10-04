U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.00
    +58.75 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,915.00
    +377.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,510.50
    +224.75 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    +31.20 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.73
    +2.10 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    +19.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.46 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9921
    +0.0094 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5970
    -0.0540 (-1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    29.13
    -2.49 (-7.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6860
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,985.78
    +684.87 (+3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.19
    +18.84 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.99
    +139.23 (+2.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LAUNCHES WORLD PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP

World Insurance Associates
·2 min read

Iselin, NJ, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a leading insurance brokerage, announced today that it launched World Private Client Group (WPCG) within its personal lines business. WPCG will cater to highly successful individuals and families. The group is comprised of industry specialists with extensive knowledge about the unique needs and exposures of high net worth clients and will tailor private risk management programs designed specifically to protect their clients’ assets, reputation, and future.

“While we have been serving high net worth clients for quite some time, having a separate private client group specifically for this purpose better enables us to offer them more,” said Jim Hickey, World’s Head of Personal Lines. “We pride ourselves on providing the very best products and solutions to all our clients and we are particularly interested in creating solutions that support the unique lifestyles of this specific group of people.”

After establishing this distinctive group, World appointed Christopher (CJ) Giuditta as vice president, senior advisor of WPCG, to help build out the new practice. CJ has more than two decades of insurance experience helping highly successful clients protect their unique lifestyles. He previously held leadership roles at NFP PCG, EPIC, and Signum Private Clients.

“I’m delighted to join World’s new private client group and look forward to helping develop the practice,” said CJ Giuditta, vice president, senior advisor of WPCG. “This is a tremendous opportunity to help our clients as World continues to build out its overall offering.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 162 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com


