World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase World Kinect's shares before the 15th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that World Kinect has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $20.37. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately World Kinect's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether World Kinect generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that World Kinect's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. World Kinect has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is World Kinect worth buying for its dividend? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and World Kinect is halfway there. World Kinect looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

