World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.14

The board of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.14 per share on the 16th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

See our latest analysis for World Kinect

World Kinect's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, World Kinect's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 57.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

World Kinect Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. World Kinect has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. World Kinect definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

World Kinect Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 World Kinect analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.