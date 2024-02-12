Microsoft

Microsoft Square in downtown Los Angeles

The World’s Largest Companies

Microsoft is the world largest company in terms of market cap, according to a new study.

CEOWORLD Magazine recently ranked the world’s largest companies by market cap, which refers to the total dollar market value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock. Among the largest companies were Microsoft ($3 trillion market cap), Apple ($2.87 trillion market cap), Saudi Arabian Oil Company ($2 trillion market cap), Amazon ($1.87 trillion market cap), and Alphabet Inc. ($1.77 trillion market cap).

U.S. COMPANIES DOMINATE TOP 20

Among the top 20 companies by market cap, U.S. companies reigned supreme. Only four non-U.S. companies made the top 20, including Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, and LVMH.

Several U.S. companies from last year’s list still maintained top rankings in this year’s list. Apple, which ranked number one last year, fell to number two this year. Microsoft, which ranked number two last year, secured the top spot this year.

A number of companies made this year’s top 25 that weren’t on last year’s ranking. Home Depot, Adobe, Chevron, and Salesforce all secured spots in this year’s top 25.

Overall, the ranking includes companies from 12 different countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Denmark, and France. The total revenue for the entire CEOWOLRD 50 Global stands at $29.63 trillion – the equivalent of 6.7 times Germany’s GDP.

Sources: CEOWORLD Magazine, Investopedia

Top 15 MBA Interview Questions, According to Experts

Securing an MBA interview is a huge accomplishment—and often it means you’re close to the finish line.

“While some MBA programs interview all applicants, in most cases getting asked to interview is a sign that your application and profile are compelling, and the admissions committee can see a potential place for you in the upcoming class,” Erin Wand, an admissions consultant at mba.com, says.

Preparing for your interview beforehand is key to success. The experts at simplilearn recently compiled a list of the top MBA interview questions that admissions officers use to determine whether or not you are the right fit for their B-school.

“TELL ME SOMETHING ABOUT YOURSELF”

This question is usually asked as a conversation starter to better understand your background, experience, and accomplishments. Try to limit your response to two to three minutes and prepare essential talking points beforehand including: Your undergraduate experience and why you chose the major that you did, work experience and accomplishments from the past and present, and your career objectives.

“WHAT MOTIVATES YOU TO PURSUE AN MBA?”

With this question, admissions officers are trying to see whether or not you have a well-thought-out approach to your MBA journey. Explaining the “why” is key to answering this question clearly.

“Explain why you want to get a master's degree in business administration and how it will help you reach your career goals,” according to simplilearn. “Emphasize the precise talents you want to develop and how they relate to the field, job function, or sector you're interested in. What prompted you to pursue this degree at this time?”

“WHY THIS BUSINESS SCHOOL?”

Nearly every interview will include a “why our school” question. Experts recommend crafting your response in a way that demonstrates your fit with the B-school and its culture and offerings.

“Mention your achievements, emphasize the abilities you've developed so far in your career, and explain how your academic and professional experience will benefit others in the program,” according to simplilearn.

It can also be beneficial to highlight direct opportunities at the B-school that align with your goals.

“Tell the admissions committee or interviewer what classes and majors interest you, and why,” Stephanie Horn, an admissions consultant at Admissionado, says. “Show them you have gone beyond the school landing pages to really dig into how you can customize your classes to meet your unique needs and future goals.”

“WHAT WOULD YOUR CO-WORKERS, SUPERVISOR, OR FRIENDS SAY ABOUT YOU?”

This personality question is designed to better understand your professional and personal traits. Experts recommend utilizing points from your letter of recommendation to paint an authentic picture of who you are.

“It's most likely the person who wrote your letter of recommendation, if they say, supervisor,” according to simplilearn. “As a result, avoid making things up because any inaccuracies may create suspicion.”

TOP 15 MBA INTERVIEW QUESTIONS

Tell me something about yourself What motivates you to pursue a graduate business degree? Why do you want to join this business school? Why should we take you in? Discuss your achievements as a leader What are your strengths and weaknesses? What aspects of your current job do you enjoy? What are your immediate and long-term objectives? How would an MBA help you advance in your career? Are you a team player? Describe What would your co-workers, supervisor, or friends say about you? How do you make the most of your resources? Have you applied to any other schools? Describe a period when you had an inept manager and how you dealt with the situation Do you have any concerns or inquiries about the school or program?

Click on the Simplilearn link below to read further strategies on how to answer these questions.

Sources: Simplilearn, mba.com, P&Q

Stanford Graduate School of Business Application Essay Example

How to Write the GMAT Essay

Despite the Analytical Writing Assessment not contributing to your total GMAT score, it does play a subtle role in your admissions criteria.

“While AWA may not explicitly help your case, a low AWA score definitely acts as a deterrent, scoring less than 4 on the GMAT essay can damage your chances of admission to top business schools,” says Manan Kumar, of ENZ PREP.

Erika Väätäinen, an admissions consultant at mbaMission, recently broke down the importance of the GMAT essay and offered an organizational framework for applicants to follow.

BRAINSTORM

First and foremost, start by reading the essay prompt carefully. In many ways, the prompt will look and feel just like the Critical Reasoning arguments of the GMAT.

“The argument will most closely resemble Assumption Family arguments, so find the conclusion and make sure you understand how the author is trying to support their conclusion,” Väätäinen says. “Next, brainstorm any assumptions that you can think of and jot these down.”

After brainstorming, start articulating the flaws in the argument—pick two or three to form the basis of your essay.

“Any assumptions are automatically flaws, because the author has not established that those assumptions are, in fact, true,” Väätäinen says. “You may also think of other flaws along the way.”

FIRST PARAGRAPH

Your first paragraph should summarize the conclusion of the given argument in one to two sentences and contain your thesis.

“The thesis is typically one sentence and conveys to the reader your overall message or point for the essay that you wrote,” Väätäinen says. “For the argument essay, you can write most of your thesis sentence before you get to the test! You already know that the argument will contain flaws, and that you will be discussing how those flaws hurt the author’s conclusion. Guess what? That is always your thesis.”

BODY PARAGRAPHS

Dedicate each body paragraph to a flaw. In each paragraph, Väätäinen recommends including the following:

Introduce one flaw (Do not repeat the exact language from the prompt)

Explain why it is a flaw (JHow does this make the conclusion less likely to be true?)

Suggest ways to fix the flaw (you are fixing the flaw, not changing the conclusion; what could the author do to strengthen their argument?)

“For example, let us say that an argument claims that firing half of a company’s employees will help the company to reduce costs and therefore become more profitable,” Väätäinen says. “What is the conclusion, what supports that conclusion, and what assumptions is the author making?”

CONCLUSION PARAGRAPH

Using different words, your conclusion paragraph should restate your thesis, reacknowledge the other side, and briefly summarize how your examples support your thesis. Väätäinen recommends keeping your conclusion paragraph to three to four sentences max.

“Basically, the conclusion paragraph is not going to contain much new information,” Väätäinen says. “It is a conclusion; the major points should already have been made earlier in the essay. What you are doing now is tying everything together in one neat package.”

Sources: mbaMission, ENZ PREP

