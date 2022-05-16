World Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Robotic Lawn Movers Forecast to Experience Highest Growth Rate at a CAGR of 12.15% During 2022-2027
The report considers a detailed scenario of the present lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
GLOBAL LAWN MOWERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Ride-on lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.15% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology driven products in the market.
The increasing demand for golf courses due to the growing participation in the sport and the rising demand for home ownership and home improvement is boosting the lawn mowers market worldwide.
In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% (by value) during the forecast period.
Residential users are the major revenue contributors towards the lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology
Growing Landscaping Industry
Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
Segmentation by Product
Ride-On
Standard Ride-On
Zero-Turn
Lawn Tractors
Garden Tractors
Walk-Behind
Self-Propelled
Push Mower
Hover Mower
Reel/Cylinder
Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
Gasoline-Powered
Electric Cordless
Electric Corded
Manual-Powered
Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End-User
Residential
Professional Landscaping Services
Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
RWD
FWD
AWD
Manual Drive
Segmentation by Start Type
Key Start
Push Start
Recoil Start
No Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
Standard Blades
Mulching Blades
Lifting Blades
Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The Global Lawn Mowers Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.41% by value and at a CAGR of 5.65% by volume during the forecast period. North America & Europe are the key revenue generating regions in the market.
Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Netherlands
Belgium
Poland
Switzerland
Finland
Austria
APAC
China
Australia
Japan
South Korea
India
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The market consists of various vendors including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, ARIENS CO., and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. To gain more market share, landscape and lawn care service providers are developing technology that integrates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment.
Key Vendors
Ariens Company (AriensCo)
Deere & Co.
Honda Motor Company
Husqvarna Group
KUBOTA Corporation
Robert Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
STIGA Group
The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
AGCO
Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
AL-KO Gardentech
Altoz
AS-Motor
Bad Boy Mowers
Bobcat Company
Briggs & Stratton
Chervon Group
COBRA GARDEN
Einhell Germany AG
Emak Group
Zicom
Future GenRobots
Generac Power Systems
Greenworks Tools
Grey Technology
Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
iRobot
LG Electronics
LINEATIELLE
Makita
Mamibot
Masport
McLane Reel Mowers
Metalcraft of Mayville
Milagrow HumanTech
Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
Positecgroup
Snow Joe
STIHL
The SUMEC Group Corp
Swisher Inc.
Techtronic Industries
Textron Incorporated
The Grasshopper Company
The Kobi Company
Volta
WIPER SRL
Wright Manufacturing
YAMABIKO
Yangzhou Weibang Garden
Zipper Maschinen GmbH
Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
