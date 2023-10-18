World leaders to warn of ‘catastrophic harm’ from AI at international summit

Rishi Sunak wants to position Britain as a global leader in coordinating norms and international action around AI - IAN VOGLER/AFP

World leaders will warn of the potential for “catastrophic harm” caused by artificial intelligence (AI) at a global summit hosted by the UK next month.

A draft of a summit communique set to be signed by attendees warns that AI systems could be used to launch cyber attacks and create bioweapons, and that it is “especially urgent” to address the risks.

The statement, which is being negotiated between attendees and is subject to change in the coming weeks, also states that AI systems could attempt to “increase their own influence and reduce human control”.

The summit at the wartime code-breaking hub of Bletchley Park is designed to present a unified global response to the rise of increasingly powerful AI systems.

The draft agreement does not propose new laws or a global regulator.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is seeking to position Britain as a global leader in coordinating norms and international action around the technology.

The two-page communique, seen by The Telegraph, says that AI “presents enormous global opportunities” but warns that it “also poses significant risks”, pointing in particular to concerns it could be used for hacking or developing bioweapons.

The draft statement reads: “The most significant of these risks arise from potential intentional misuse or issues of control, where AI systems may seek to increase their own influence and reduce human control, and these issues are in part because those capabilities are not fully understood.

“We are especially concerned by such risks in domains such as cybersecurity and biotechnology. There is potential for significant, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most dangerous capabilities of these AI models.

“Given the rapid and uncertain rate of change of AI, and in the context of the acceleration of investment in technology, we affirm that deepening our understanding of these potential risks and of actions to address them is especially urgent.”

It is understood that some of the draft’s strongest language does not reflect the Government’s position and is likely to be removed.

The communique is due to be finalised next week and signed by governments on November 1, the first day of the two-day summit. Officials have been locked in discussions over its wording with the US, EU, G7 countries and China in recent weeks.

In a nod to China, whose invitation to the summit has proved controversial, the statement says that countries must “involve a broad range of partners as appropriate”. China is expected to attend at least part of the summit, although its presence at the event’s security-focused second day remains unclear.

The draft commits to developing an “international science network” to research AI safety and help develop laws around the technology. It pledges to “intensify and sustain our cooperation to identify, understand and as appropriate act” on risks, including through future summits.

It also calls for the biggest AI labs to invest in tools for safety testing.

It does not propose setting up a global regulator, although UK officials are likely to propose that the Government’s £100m AI Frontier Taskforce plays a leading role in researching the technology, developing into a permanent “AI Safety Institute”.

Concerns around AI have grown in the last year because of advances in technology such as ChatGPT, developed by the Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI. The technology has also led to warnings of interference in elections, a subject set to be discussed at the summit.

However, some experts have said that the Government is exaggerating AI’s risks.

A source close to Michelle Donelan, the Technology Secretary said: “Michelle has never shied away from the risks that exist with the development of artificial intelligence, but she’s equally driven by the transformational opportunities that can be unleashed through AI.

“We must find a way to manage the risks to safely harness these opportunities. That is the conversation we hope to start at the summit next month.”

