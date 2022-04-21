U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

What the World is Learning: Udemy Releases Latest Global Workplace Learning Index

Udemy, Inc.
·4 min read
Decentralized Applications for Blockchain are Most In-Demand Technology Skills; Professionals Seek Advice on Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today released its “Q1 2022 Workplace Learning Index,” revealing the most popular technology and power skills trainings leveraged by global online learners.

Thus far in 2022, lessons on decentralized applications for blockchain and work efficiency were the leading courses among global learners in technology and power skills, respectively. The blockchain-related technology skills, such as DApp and Binance are seeing more than a 450% increase in usage compared to Q4 of 2021, while power skills, like efficiency (98% increase) and personal success (92% increase) also continue to gain focus among those seeking to sharpen their leadership capabilities.

The Udemy Workplace Learning Index is a quarterly report identifying the most in-demand skills based upon data generated by learners on Udemy’s enterprise learning solution, Udemy Business, and uncovers the skills corporate leaders and employees see as must-haves tools to accelerate their growth and maintain a competitive edge.

“Amid a rapidly changing corporate environment, businesses across the globe are focused on skills development to stay ahead of the curve of technology advances and the future of work,” said Greg Brown, president of Udemy Business. “Organizational cultures that prioritize continuous learning will be better positioned for success in today's dynamic landscape.”

The Learning Index shows surging skills across industries designed to help businesses understand the emerging and critical skills spanning various sectors. In the Retail industry, PySpark course consumption surged 122% compared to Q4 2021; in Transportation and Logistics, Business Communication jumped 143%; and in the Professionals Services sector, FastAPI grew 272%.

The report also highlighted numerous country-specific trends in employee learning, including:

  • Top skills surging in the United States were Cloud Architecture (285% increase in consumption compared to Q4 2021) and Dynatrace (273% increase)

  • Japan realized an 830% increase in Coaching course consumption

  • India saw a 712% increase in Oracle Fusion HCM course consumption

  • The United Kingdom has a 202% increase in AWS Certified DevOps Engineer

  • In Brazil, there has been a 201% increase in Network Infrastructure course consumption

In an additional Udemy study, conducted by KRC Research, on the ways in which U.S. workers are upskilling to advance their careers, 64% of respondents are planning to gain a new skill in the next three months. Additional findings from the study conducted from April 4 to April 6, 2022, include:

  • Both employed (79%) and non-employed (60%) respondents plan to seek new skills over the next three months

  • 43% of Gen Z respondents have learned a new skill in the last three months to advance their career, and 92% plan to learn a new skill in the next three months

  • More men (71%) than women (59%) plan to learn a new skill in the next three months

  • 27% of respondents plan to learn a new personal/hobby-related skill in the next three months, compared to 18% who said they planned to learn a new technical skill, 13% a new power skill (e.g., leadership, communication) and 7% a new tactical skill (e.g., marketing, accounting, sales)

Methodology

The Udemy Workplace Learning Index is based on data from the learning behavior of thousands of companies across the globe using the Udemy Business platform. Skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022. All courses are associated with topics, with each course having up to five topics. These topics are what you see as the trending skills within the report. For courses with multiple topics, consumption minutes are divided equally across all topics associated with those courses.

Udemy commissioned KRC Research to conduct the separate online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The study was fielded between April 4-April 6, 2022.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

CONTACT: Risha Tyagi Global Public Relations Manager @ Udemy risha.tyagi@udemy.com


