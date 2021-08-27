World Leasing Yearbook 2021 - Create Business Opportunities with 4,000 Global Contacts

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Leasing Yearbook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Leasing Yearbook is the only guide which covers all the world's leasing and asset financing markets in one single volume. Available in digital and hardback formats, it is truly unique in its field and an indispensable resource.



The new 42nd edition features over 50 country reviews written by the top industry players in the markets and covers all leasing sectors with core data for each country with analysis and projections.



Covering 364 pages it is the essential guide to current opportunities in international leasing and asset finance and provides valuable reference data for all players in the field.



The new 2021 edition includes the new Global Leasing Report which includes unique data on market volume and growth by region, including a ranking and analysis of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Features data from 1999 to date. The complete Global Leasing Report which features 12 graphs and tables is ONLY available and exclusive to the World Leasing Yearbook.



The accompanying World Leasing Database, which gives direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts from all sectors of the industry, is supplied on disc making the data easily searchable and downloadable. The Database is totally unique to the World Leasing Yearbook and is an invaluable networking tool for all market professionals.



The 2021 edition provides 364 pages of unrivalled and valuable reference data:

The Global Leasing Report features unique data on international leasing volume and growth by region. A ranking of the top 50 leasing markets, global leasing data from 1999 to date, market penetration levels, GDP penetration ratios and market volumes and shares for all 50 countries.

Features over 240 tables and graphs containing essential statistical data in one volume.

A special report on how the Covid-19 crisis has helped accelerate the pace of digitalisation impacting the asset finance & auto leasing markets.

A full report on leasing technology for a post-pandemic marketplace.

Straight-through processing and cloud solutions.

Special reports on the impact of Covid-19 on the leasing industry; aircraft leasing; the Cape Town Convention and the MAC Protocol and Industry 4.0.

New country reports for the 2021 edition include Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kenya, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

Comprehensive analysis of the European leasing market is provided by Leaseurope, with core data including 10 tables and charts providing leasing volumes, penetration and growth rates by client and asset type.

A study of leasing in Latin America is provided by the Alta Group from its AltaLAR 100 Report, providing in-depth information on leasing portfolio size and growth by country in the region and including a run down on the 100 largest leasing companies in Latin America.

Product reviews from over 35 leasing and asset finance software providers.

The unique World Leasing Database giving you direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in over 100 countries in the asset finance and leasing industry. Including: general leasing companies, specialist leasing companies, captives, investment bankers, consultants, brokers, lawyers and accountants.

Benefits:

Story continues

Update your knowledge base

Find out which markets have the greatest market potential

Network with key global players

Expand your knowledge and understanding of key strategic issues

Gain international insight

Understand the dynamics of your market through trend reports

Create business opportunities with 4,000 global contacts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

A decade of growth and resilience in the global leasing industry

The leasing market is changing as the economy is changing

A look at the European leasing market in 2019 and beyond

Latin American leasing 2019-20: Diverse landscape before the pandemic

How will Covid-19 impact the present and future of the leasing industry?

Industry 4.0: Impact on automotive manufacturing and OEMs

Aircraft leasing: A solution for the recovery of the global aviation industry

Cape Town Convention: MAC Protocol - summary and latest developments

Cyber-insurance solutions for the leasing markets

Leasing in Africa: Professional action 2017-20

2. Information technology review

Emerging trends in leasing technology for a post-pandemic marketplace:

Solution providers weigh in

Leading in the NEXT normal

Retooling auto and equipment finance

The tech check: A new era of adaptive technology in asset finance

Mapping the customer journey through automation

Understanding economic adversities: The automotive industry

Re-modelling the leasing industry: New trends, threats and possibilities

The acceleration of auto leasing in a post-pandemic marketplace

STP: The catalyst for quick and easy asset finance

3. Leasing software reviews

Leasing software in Europe

Leasing software in the US

Leasing software in Asia-Pacific

4. International leasing associations

Companies Mentioned

ABEL - Associacao Brasileira das Empresas de Leasing

Abu Dhabi Finance PJSC

ACHEL, Asociacion Chilena de Leasing

Africalease (African Leasing Federation)

AFPA Trust

Aircraft Leasing Ireland

Alfa

Alliance Group Leasing

AMSOFAC - Mexican Leasing, Credit and Factoring Association

ASF (Association francaise des Societes Financieres)

Asset Financing and Leasing Association of Malaysia

ASSILEA - Associazione Italiana Leasing

ASOBANCARIA - Colombian Banking Association

Asociacion de Leasing de Argentina

Asociacion Espanola de Leasing y Renting (AELR)

Association of Austrian Leasing Companies

Association of Financial Institutions - Turkey

Association of Greek Leasing Companies (AGLC)

Association of Leasing Companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Association of Leasing Companies in Serbia

Association of Leasing Companies of the Slovak Republic

Association of Norwegian Finance Houses

Association Professionnelle des Societes de Financement - APSF

Association Suisse des Societes de Leasing ASSL

Associations of Swedish Finance Houses (AFINA)

Australian Finance Industry Association

Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP

Banqsoft

Belgian Leasing Association

Blank Rome LLP

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Bundesverband Deutscher Leasing-Unternehman e.V.

Bynx

Canadian Finance and Leasing Association

Chailease Finance Co., Ltd.

CODIX

Credit Finance Association - Korea

Czech Leasing and Finance Association

Dentons UK and Middle East LLP

Egyptian Leasing Association

Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria

Equipment Leasing and Finance Association

Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation

Estonian Leasing Association

Finance & Leasing Association

Finance og Leasing, The Association of Danish Finance Houses

FIS

Holland & Knight LLP

Hong Kong Equipment Leasing Association

Hungarian Leasing Association

IAA Advisory Ltd

IDS

InnoVent Rental and Asset Management Solutions

Iranian National Leasing Association

Japan Leasing Association

Latvian Lessor Association

Leaseurope

Leasing Association of Kenya

Leasing Association of Uzbekistan

LTi Technology Solutions

National Research University - Higher School of Economics (Moscow)

NBFI & Modaraba Association of Pakistan

Nederlandse Vereniging van Leasemaatschappijen (NVL)

NETSOL Technologies, Inc.

Odessa

ORIX Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation

Polish Leasing Association

Portuguese Association of Leasing, Factoring and Renting

Q2

Quantitative Economic Decisions, Inc.

Quiktrak, Inc.

Sach Avro Limited

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

Sofico NV

SOFT4

Sopra Banking Software

Susan Carol Creative

The Alta Group - Latin American Region

Ukrainian Union of Lessors

University of International Business and Economics (UIBE), Beijing, P.R. China

Vedder Price, P.C.

Vinod Kothari Consultants Pvt Ltd.

VIP Apps Consulting Limited

Westpac Institutional Bank

White Clarke Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx3c6t

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



