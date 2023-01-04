World LiDAR in Consumer Electronics Market Analysis Report 2022 - New Product Development with ToF and LiDAR Sensors Enabling New Possibilities
The analyst expects microelectromechanical systems, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, optical phase arrays, silicon photomultipliers, single-photon avalanche diode arrays, and time-of-flight and frequency-modulated continuous-wave technologies to drive LiDAR market growth.
LiDAR is an optical remote sensing and imaging technology that utilizes non-visible light to map the ground surface and objects present on the surface of the Earth. It simultaneously captures millions of measurements of depth information in all directions and then creates high-resolution maps.
The need for adapting LiDAR technologies in consumer electronics stems from the requirement for high efficiency, high accuracy, depth mapping, low light imaging, and videography. LiDAR technology has transformed in the past decade, and there is a demand for small, affordable LiDAR sensors that also are reliable and sustainable.
LiDAR is now being found in smartphones, action cameras, drones, and robot vacuum cleaners. The implementation of LiDAR in smartphones has enabled new possibilities in augmented and virtual reality.
This technology and innovation report offers insights into LiDAR technology, industrial applications, and LiDAR developments and emerging opportunities in consumer electronics.
3. LiDAR Technology Landscape
LiDAR Technology Overview
Broad Classification of LiDAR Systems
Classification of LiDAR Systems
Advantages and Disadvantages of LiDAR Technology
4. Trends, Technology Advancements, and Applications
Technology Trends for LiDAR Solutions
Technology Roadmap for LiDAR Technology
Key Applications of LiDAR Technology
Other Applications of LiDAR Technology
5. Emerging Opportunities for LiDAR Technology in Consumer Electronics
Applications of LiDAR in the Consumer Electronics Industry
LiDAR Creating New Possibilities in Smartphones
Implementation of LiDAR in Drones and Vacuum Cleaners Enabling Advanced Opportunities
LiDAR Creating New Possibilities in AR/VR and Digital Cameras
Implementation of LiDAR in Wearables and Smart Speakers
6. Industry Best Practices: Strategic Partnerships, Investments, University Innovations, New Product Launch
New Product Development with ToF and LiDAR Sensors Enabling New Possibilities
Strategic Alliances and Investments in LiDAR to Deliver New Capabilities in Consumer Electronics
New Product Development with LiDAR Sensors Enabling Automatic Vacuum Cleaners
University Innovations in the LiDAR Space to Enable New Possibilities in Smartphones and AR
Investments and New Product Launches in AR/VR and Drones Involving LiDAR Technology
7. Global Patent Landscape for LiDAR Technology
Global Patent Assessment of LiDAR Technologies
Patent Filing Shows Potential Application for LiDAR in Multiple Industries
8. Companies to Action
LiDAR Technology Advancing AR and Gaming Applications
Integrated Drone Technology with High Efficiency
Robot Vacuum With Multi-level Memory
LiDAR-based Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts
Robot Vacuum Cleaner with IoT Connectivity
9. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Silicon Photonics with LiDAR
Growth Opportunity 2: Machine Learning and AR
Growth Opportunity 3: Solid-state LiDAR
