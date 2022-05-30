U.S. markets closed

World Manufacturing 4.0 Industry Report: Focus on Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing, Automatic Guided Vehicles, Forklift Trucks and Tags and Beacons

·2 min read

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing 4.0 - Opportunities for the Telecom Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report analyses the adoption of manufacturing 4.0 solutions in the industry.  It presents the underlying networking technologies needed to attain the goals of smart manufacturing. The key use cases are also described in detail.

The report also analyses the regulation of the spectrum allocation, especially for private networks devoted to industrials. The strategies of the key players - solution providers, equipment vendors, MNOs and industrials - are examined.

The report reviews the main drivers and barriers to manufacturing 4.0 market development. In conclusion, it presents forecasts in volume in terms of use cases, and a technology breakdown.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Use cases description

  • Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing (Cobots)

  • Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

  • Forklift trucks

  • Asset tracking

  • Tags and Beacons

3. Enabling technologies

  • Synthesis of key networking technologies

  • Technical chain of IoT

  • Technologies designed for IoT

  • Wired technologies

  • Short range standardized technologies

  • Satellite technologies

  • Low earth orbit's compatibility with IoT

  • Complementary Wi-Fi technologies 5/6 & HaLow

  • Cellular technologies

  • LPWAN - Focus on the energy-oriented technology

  • 5G - Focus on the upcoming driver

4. Ecosystem analysis

  • Solution providers

  • Collaborative Robots Ecosystem - Case study: Universal Robots

  • Automatic Guided Vehicles Ecosystem - Case study: MaxAGV

  • Asset Tracking Ecosystem - Case study: Uwinloc

  • Telecom equipment vendors - Case studies: Ericsson - Nokia

  • Telecom operators - Case studies: AT&T - Vodafone

  • Industrials - Case studies: Bosch - Fujitsu - Siemens

5. Market development

  • Market dynamics

  • Government initiatives - Focus on China

  • Market sizing

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T

  • BMW

  • Bosch

  • Ericsson

  • Fujitsu

  • Lufthansa Technik

  • MaxAGV

  • Navantia

  • Nokia

  • Siemens

  • Universal Robots

  • Uwinloc

  • Vodafone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spd7kz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-manufacturing-4-0-industry-report-focus-on-collaborative-robots-in-manufacturing-automatic-guided-vehicles-forklift-trucks-and-tags-and-beacons-301557402.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

