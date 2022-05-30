World Manufacturing 4.0 Industry Report: Focus on Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing, Automatic Guided Vehicles, Forklift Trucks and Tags and Beacons
DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing 4.0 - Opportunities for the Telecom Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses the adoption of manufacturing 4.0 solutions in the industry. It presents the underlying networking technologies needed to attain the goals of smart manufacturing. The key use cases are also described in detail.
The report also analyses the regulation of the spectrum allocation, especially for private networks devoted to industrials. The strategies of the key players - solution providers, equipment vendors, MNOs and industrials - are examined.
The report reviews the main drivers and barriers to manufacturing 4.0 market development. In conclusion, it presents forecasts in volume in terms of use cases, and a technology breakdown.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Use cases description
Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing (Cobots)
Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
Forklift trucks
Asset tracking
Tags and Beacons
3. Enabling technologies
Synthesis of key networking technologies
Technical chain of IoT
Technologies designed for IoT
Wired technologies
Short range standardized technologies
Satellite technologies
Low earth orbit's compatibility with IoT
Complementary Wi-Fi technologies 5/6 & HaLow
Cellular technologies
LPWAN - Focus on the energy-oriented technology
5G - Focus on the upcoming driver
4. Ecosystem analysis
Solution providers
Collaborative Robots Ecosystem - Case study: Universal Robots
Automatic Guided Vehicles Ecosystem - Case study: MaxAGV
Asset Tracking Ecosystem - Case study: Uwinloc
Telecom equipment vendors - Case studies: Ericsson - Nokia
Telecom operators - Case studies: AT&T - Vodafone
Industrials - Case studies: Bosch - Fujitsu - Siemens
5. Market development
Market dynamics
Government initiatives - Focus on China
Market sizing
Companies Mentioned
AT&T
BMW
Bosch
Ericsson
Fujitsu
Lufthansa Technik
MaxAGV
Navantia
Nokia
Siemens
Universal Robots
Uwinloc
Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spd7kz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-manufacturing-4-0-industry-report-focus-on-collaborative-robots-in-manufacturing-automatic-guided-vehicles-forklift-trucks-and-tags-and-beacons-301557402.html
SOURCE Research and Markets