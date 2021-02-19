World Market Outlook for the Articulated Robots Industry to 2025, Featuring Key Players ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd. and More
The articulated robots market is poised to grow by $6.12 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on articulated robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing benefits of articulated robots and increasing demand from the automotive industry. In addition, the increasing benefits of articulated robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The articulated robots market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the growing demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.
The report on articulated robots market covers the following areas:
Articulated robots market sizing
Articulated robots market forecast
Articulated robots market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading articulated robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.. Also, the articulated robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Comau Spa
FANUC Corp.
Midea Group Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
OMRON Corp.
Seiko Holdings Corp.
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
