U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +45.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,485.00
    +283.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,063.00
    +184.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.30
    +25.40 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.79
    +0.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -2.41 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0180
    +0.2240 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,374.11
    +966.29 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.48
    +26.25 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.62
    +141.88 (+1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

World Market for Re-Refined Base Oil 2022-2027 - Group II Re-Refined Base Oil is Dominating the Market Due to its Low Content of Sulfur and Aromatics

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Re-Refined Base Oil Market Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The re-refined market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during 2022-2027.

The Global Re-Refined Base Oil Market Report includes:

  • Analysis of the global Re-Refined Base Oil market - market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

  • Comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Re-Refined Base Oil market.

  • The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

  • It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Re-Refined Base Oil market.

  • The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • Growing Demand for High-Quality Base Oil

  • Conserving Energy & Preserving Natural Resources

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • Increasing Country-Wise Regulations

  • Increasing Re-Refining Capacity

RE-REFINED BASE OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • Group I re-refined base oil is losing its dominance in the market due to its inability to deliver performance aligning with the current need of the industry, resulting in the shutdown of manufacturing plants across the globe

  • Presently, group II re-refined base oil is dominating the market due to its low content of sulfur and aromatics, effectiveness in meeting vehicle standards, increase in demand for lubricants with low volatility, and improved fuel economy.

  • From the technology perspective, the hydrotreating process is a dominating segment, with the hydrotreating process expecting to witness the highest growth.

  • From the application perspective, automotive oil is the dominating segment as it consumes a major chunk of re-refined base oil.

Market Segmentation by Group

  • Group I

  • Group II

  • Group III

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Clay Treatment

  • Vacuum Distillation

  • Solvent Extraction

  • Hydrotreating Process

  • Others

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Automotive Oil

  • Industrial Oil

  • Process Oil

  • Metalworking Fluid

  • Grease

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC was the third largest and fastest growing market for re-refined base oil. The region was led by China, where the demand is from automotive & transportation sector, mining sector, and manufacturing & machinery sector. In addition, supportive government subsidies, incentives are also promoting the growth of re-refined base oil market.

Countries such as India, and Australia, are also expected to increase re-refining capacity to reduce dependence on imported base oil. In addition, increasing environmental awareness and government measures to promote sustainability and self-reliance are also some of the drivers for the regional re-refined base oil market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The competitive scenario in the global re-refined base oil market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing technological environment and sustainability scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The market is consolidated, with few players providing products with high functionality.

Key Vendors

  • Avista Oil Deutschland

  • Heritage-Crystal Clean

  • Safety-Kleen System

  • Southern Oil

  • Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AL Haya

  • Benzoil

  • Cator

  • Lwart Environmental Solutions

  • Masafee

  • Nas Oil & Fuel

  • One Ten Impex

  • Puraglobe

  • R.A.M. Oil

  • RenGen III

  • South West Petroleum (Asia Pacific) Ltd.

  • STR Tecoil

  • SENER Group

  • Tayras

  • Vertex Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vma403

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-market-for-re-refined-base-oil-2022-2027---group-ii-re-refined-base-oil-is-dominating-the-market-due-to-its-low-content-of-sulfur-and-aromatics-301551908.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Finland Loses Main Gas Supply After Refusing Payment in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is cutting Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors sour over the Nordic nation’s decision to join defense alliance NATO.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With

  • Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.098 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.098 billion for the second quarter ended May 1, 2022, or $6.81 per share, compared with net income of $1.790 billion, or $5.68 per share, for the quarter ended May 2, 2021. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, compared with $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, for the same period last year.

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future

    ASML, a semiconductor industry and stock market giant, has to think smaller. It is building machines the size of double-decker buses, weighing over 200 tonnes, in its quest to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI. It's now preparing to roll out a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips which it hopes will be its flagship by the late 2020s but for now remains an engineering challenge.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 70% or More

    This has been an absolutely rotten year to be a growth stock investor. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen a staggering 26% this year. But the dark clouds hanging over the market are lined with silver for patient investors who stick with terrific businesses like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR).

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost its crown jewel status in Cathie Wood’s main fund for the first time in about four-and-a-half years.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World EconomyElon Musk’s co

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/19: Apple, Nvidia, Costco

    Jim Cramer says the short-term outlook is awful, but the answer is to stick with the long-term winners.

  • Procter & Gamble Is Still Firing on All Cylinders, But It May Not Last

    Procter & Gamble turned in an incredible quarter, with a truly astounding performance, but this can't go on forever.

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.