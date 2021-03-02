U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

World Market for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes to 2025 - Rising Environmental Concerns and Government Policies Driving Market Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global All-Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The all-wheel drive e-bikes market is poised to grow by $699.80 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the traffic snarls increasing on-road time for commuters and aftermarket availability of upgrade kits. In addition, rising environmental concerns and government policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The all-wheel drive e-bikes market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.

The all-wheel drive e-bikes market is segmented as below:

By Technology

  • Twin hub motor

  • Front hub motor and rear paddle drive

  • Mid-drive motor with transfer drive

By Geographical Landscapes

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • North America

  • MEA

  • South America

This study identifies the environmental concerns, government policies promoting AWD e-bikes indirectly as one of the prime reasons driving the all-wheel drive e-bikes market growth during the next few years.

The report on all-wheel drive e-bikes market covers the following areas:

  • All-wheel drive e-bikes market sizing

  • All-wheel drive e-bikes market forecast

  • All-wheel drive e-bikes market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading all-wheel drive e-bikes market vendors that include BestEBicycles, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Christini Technologies Inc., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, E-Cells Inc., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Rambo Bikes. Also, the all-wheel drive e-bikes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Twin hub motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Front hub motor and rear paddle drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mid-drive motor with transfer drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BestEBicycles

  • BH BIKES EUROPE SL

  • Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

  • Christini Technologies Inc.

  • Ducati Motor Holding Spa

  • E-Cells Inc.

  • Greenwit Technologies Ltd.

  • Karbon Kinetics Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Rambo Bikes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5r3vl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


