World Market for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes to 2025 - Rising Environmental Concerns and Government Policies Driving Market Growth
Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global All-Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The all-wheel drive e-bikes market is poised to grow by $699.80 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the traffic snarls increasing on-road time for commuters and aftermarket availability of upgrade kits. In addition, rising environmental concerns and government policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The all-wheel drive e-bikes market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.
The all-wheel drive e-bikes market is segmented as below:
By Technology
Twin hub motor
Front hub motor and rear paddle drive
Mid-drive motor with transfer drive
By Geographical Landscapes
APAC
Europe
North America
MEA
South America
This study identifies the environmental concerns, government policies promoting AWD e-bikes indirectly as one of the prime reasons driving the all-wheel drive e-bikes market growth during the next few years.
The report on all-wheel drive e-bikes market covers the following areas:
All-wheel drive e-bikes market sizing
All-wheel drive e-bikes market forecast
All-wheel drive e-bikes market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading all-wheel drive e-bikes market vendors that include BestEBicycles, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Christini Technologies Inc., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, E-Cells Inc., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Rambo Bikes. Also, the all-wheel drive e-bikes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Twin hub motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Front hub motor and rear paddle drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mid-drive motor with transfer drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BestEBicycles
BH BIKES EUROPE SL
Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
Christini Technologies Inc.
Ducati Motor Holding Spa
E-Cells Inc.
Greenwit Technologies Ltd.
Karbon Kinetics Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Rambo Bikes
