World Markets for Fermentation Ingredients

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022

After categorizing the main fermentation products, the report describes each individual product, reviews industry developments, estimates current volumes produced and consumed, and finally considers price trends and industry structure.



This report does not cover every industrial product that is fermented.Most of the products covered in this report have been on the market for years, but the examples of astaxanthin and beta-carotene demonstrate how difficult it is to introduce such products with sustainability.



Few recently introduced industrial fermentation products have become mainstream practices, and many new products ultimately disappear.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (USD Millions), considering 2021 as a base year, and a market forecast will be provided from 2022 to 2027.Regional market size with respect to the application will be provided.



COVID-19 impact will be considered during the market estimation.



The report includes an analysis of major players across each regional fermentation ingredients market.The report explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global fermentation ingredients market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a review of the most important companies active in the fermentation process arena.



Report Includes:

- 100 data tables and 58 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for fermentation-derived ingredients and fine chemicals

- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for fermentation-derived ingredients, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the fermentation ingredients market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on ingredient type, technology, application, and region

- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Holistic review of the COVID-19 impact on the fermentation derived ingredients market at the global level, with pandemic implications on demand and supply of fermentation derived ingredients, price impact, and various strategic decisions to boost the marketplace

- Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

- Patent review and new developments, R&D activities, recent industry structure, and current state of the market for fermentation-derived ingredients

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Adisseo, BASF, DSM, Medopharm, Novozymes A/S, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Vedan International



Summary:

A biological process called fermentation transforms sugar into gases, alcohol, or acid. It takes place in bacteria, yeast, and oxygen-starvedmuscle cells and is comparable to lactic acid fermentation.



Microorganisms are allowed to grow on a growth medium throughout the fermentation process in order to generate the desired chemical result.The most prevalent kind of fermentation is anaerobic.



Ingredients that have undergone fermentation are utilized in both food and non-food items to start the process of producing the desired chemical.Food can be changed in formor flavor through the process of fermentation.



Changing the food's consistency and acceptability enhances the food's flavor, nutrients, and digestibility.



The most important products manufactured by fermentation include -

- Crude antibiotics.

- Organic acids.

- Amino acids.

- Polysaccharides and polymers.

- Enzymes.

- Vitamins, carotenoids, and related compounds.



The total market value of fermentation-derived fine chemicals is expected to exceed REDACTED in 2021.Such value is generated by more than 200 companies, of which 20 are responsible for REDACTED of the market.



As in previous years, Ajinomoto remains the undisputed industry leader, but Novozymes, DSM, Danisco, CJ (CJ CheilJedang), and Fufeng are also major players, largely due to their activity in the amino acid and/or industrial enzyme segments.



Lysine and monosodiumglutamate (MSG) have always been popular fermentation-derived amino acids, but lysine consumption is currently approaching REDACTED, andMSG consumption exceeds REDACTED.MSGwas historically an Asian product, but lysine is also being developed in Asian countries (more so than in Europe or North America) due to its relevance for the compound feed industry,which is growing faster in the Asia-Pacific region than in any other part of the world.



Threonine development,which is following in the footsteps of lysine development, has made progress in becoming respected as a standard feed ingredient. The market for tryptophan, although growing, is still small compared to other ingredients.



Industrial enzymes have seen the strongest growth in technical applications such as the fermentation of bioethanol, but growth has continued to be significant in other segments as well.The total market value in 2021 is estimated at REDACTED, with the main markets located in Europe and North America.



Growth markets exist in the Asia-Pacific and are increasing at a faster rate.



