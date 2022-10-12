U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

World Mattress Industry Report 2022: Comparative Analysis and Review of Market from 2012-2023

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Mattress Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The World Mattress Industry provides a comprehensive picture of the global mattress sector, through historical series of basic data (production, consumption, imports and exports for the time series 2012-2021), mattress market development up to 2023, international trade flows, country analysis, detailed profiles of the leading manufacturers, list of other key players including retailers and suppliers.

The aim of this study is to offer a complete overview of the global mattress industry through a comparative analysis by geographical area, by country and by key player, in order to help the user in understanding the future outlook and market potential through an insightful analysis of the main sector's statistics.

The Report is structured as follows:

PART I. THE WORLD MATTRESS INDUSTRY

An executive summary reviews the most important aspects of the mattress industry in the international scenario: basic data, insights on the most recent developments and changes in terms of sector's structure (highlighting the major changes in the last years), supply system (filling materials trends, sustainability issues, bed-in-a-box trend), and retailing (e-commerce, consumer and contract segments). A description of the global mattress competitive system is also provided.

PART II. KEY MARKETS AND THE MOST IMPORTANT COUNTRIES IN THE GLOBAL MATTRESS SECTOR. 50 COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

The first part of this chapter provides a detailed analysis of the Top 20 world mattress markets (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam), that includes for each country:

  • Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2012-2021 and forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2022 and 2023.

  • Mattress production in quantity (available for Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States)

  • Information on breakdown of production by material (innerspring, latex, foam, other) available for Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom.

  • Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of mattresses)

  • Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts and resident population in main cities and projected growth

  • A selection of mattress retailers operating in the country, with company name and website

  • Major mattress manufacturers by turnover, and short profiles of selected leading mattress manufacturers (Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Email, Website, Activity, Product Portfolio, Brands, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Manufacturing plants)

Moreover, for further 30 countries (Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, United Arab Emirates), the study provides:

Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2011-2020 and forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2021 and 2022; Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of mattresses); Information on breakdown of production by material (innerspring, latex, foam, other) and on quantity if available; Short profiles of major mattress manufacturers; A selection of mattress retailers operating in the country.

Data on international trade of mattresses (in addition to the 50 countries) are provided for further 10 other countries, for a total of 60 countries covered by the report.

Part III. LEADING MANUFACTURERS IN THE WORLD MATTRESS INDUSTRY

Detailed profiles of the 30 world leading mattress manufacturers: company information (company name, headquarter, general contact info), financial highlights and sales performance, manufacturing process (plants and production strategies) and distribution system (brands, trademarks and retail strategies).

Among detailed and short profiles, the report covers around 1200 companies

Part IV. MATTRESS INDUSTRY SUPPLIERS

List of about 800 selected major suppliers to the mattress industry (Machinery, Fabrics & Textiles, Fillings, Latex foam, Polyurethane foam, Innersprings, Other components, Certification centers and testing laboratories, sector's Associations and Services) with website addresses.

Companies Mentioned

  • Adova

  • Ashley Furniture

  • Auping

  • BRN Sleep Products

  • Correct

  • Eurocomfort

  • Flex

  • Healthcare (Mlily)

  • Herval Moveis e Colchoes

  • Hilding Anders

  • Ikano Industry

  • iOBED

  • Jason Furniture - Kuka

  • Kurlon

  • Magniflex

  • Perdormire

  • Pikolin

  • Recticel

  • Serta Simmons

  • Sheela Foam (Sleepwell)

  • Silentnight

  • Sinomax

  • Sleep Number Co.

  • Tempur Sealy

  • Xilinmen

  • Yatas Yatak

  • Zinus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p8ib6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-mattress-industry-report-2022-comparative-analysis-and-review-of-market-from-2012-2023-301646976.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

