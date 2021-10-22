World Medical Marijuana Cannabidiol Pipeline Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

"Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights for about 25+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol Understanding

The increasing research on medical marijuana shows its therapeutic value for a range of health conditions, including chronic pain, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, depression, anxiety, and many more. Currently, the two main cannabinoids from the marijuana plant that are of medical interest are THC and CBD. THC can increase appetite and reduce nausea. THC may also decrease pain, inflammation (swelling and redness), and muscle control problems.

Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol Emerging Drugs

BX-1: Bionorica SE

BX-1 is an oral solution containing dronabinol, being developed by Bionorica. Dronabinol is a synthetic form of ??-THC, the primary psychoactive component of cannabis. The drug is currently in phase III stage of development for the treatment of spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis not showing sufficient response to their current anti-spasticity treatment.



Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals is developing Lenabasum, and currently it is in phase III stage of development for the treatment of multiple indications, such as dermatomyositis, systemic scleroderma, cystic fibrosis, systemic lupus erythematosus etc. Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule that selectively binds as an agonist to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) and resolves inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models of disease. CB2 is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells and on fibroblasts, muscle cells, and endothelial cells.



THX-110: Therapix Biosciences

THX-110 is a being developed by Therapix Biosciences. The drug candidate platform is for the treatment of symptoms related to Tourette syndrome (TS), as well as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and chronic pain. Therapix is seeking orphan drug designation for this compound. The THX-110 program takes a unique approach to cannabinoid formulation using the Entourage Effect hypothesis (i.e., in which endocannabinoid system constituents work synergistically together). THX-110 is a proprietary combination drug based on dronabinol and PEA. The drug is currently in phase II stage of development.



Cannabis oil: TO Pharmaceuticals

TO Pharma is developing next-generation cannabinoid therapies for debilitating diseases. TO pharmaceuticals is developing Cannabis oil, and currently, it is in phase II stage of development for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa and agitation related to dementia. The cannabis oil is made out of extract from the Avidekel strain and olive oil. Avidekel oil containing ?9-Tetra-Hydrocannabinol (?9-THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) in a 1:20 ratio and at a concentration of 30% CBD and 1.5% ?9-THC. Each Avidekel oil drop is approximately 0.04 mL in volume containing about 12 mg CBD and 0.6 mg ?9-THC. The oil is in the form of drops to be administered orally.



VSN16R: Canbex Therapeutics

VSN16R is currently in phase II stage of development for the treatment of spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis. The orally active small molecule compound is being developed by Canbex Therapeutics, a spin-off of University College London (UCL). Preclinical and Phase I clinical studies have demonstrated that VSN16R has the potential to provide substantially better patient care than existing systemic anti-spastic treatments. VSN16R was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in its Phase I clinical safety trial. In the Phase I study, 72 healthy volunteers were enrolled in a placebo-controlled, single ascending- and multiple-ascending dose design.



INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals

INM-755 is a cannabinol topical cream under development for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. INM-755 cream for EB is the first, and currently the only, cannabinol formulation being tested in clinical trials as a therapeutic product. The Phase 2 study, 755-201-EB, is designed to enroll up to 20 patients, conservatively within 10-12 months, and will take place at 10 pre-qualified clinical sites in several countries. All four subtypes of inherited EB, being EB Simplex, Dystrophic EB, Junctional EB, and Kindler Syndrome, are eligible for this study in which InMed will evaluate the safety of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream and its preliminary efficacy in treating symptoms and healing wounds over a 28-day period.

Story continues

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol drugs?

How many Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Bionorica SE

e3D Pharma

TO Pharmaceuticals

Therapix Biosciences

ANANDA Scientific

Daisy Pharma Opioid Venture

Canbex Therapeutics

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Centrexion Therapeutics

Tilray

One World Cannabis

Epm Group

Zelira Therapeutics

Pascal Biosciences

Cannovex

Can-Fite Pharma

GB Sciences

Serina Therapeutics

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

Cannabis Science

Key Products

PPP011

Lenabasum

BX-1

e3D-01

e3D-03

Cannabis Oil

THX-110

Nantheia A1002N5S

Dronabinol

VSN16R

INM-755

BTX 1503

BTX1801

CNTX-6016

TN-TC11G

OWC MGC cream

BTX1702

e3D-05

EPM301

Research programme: Cancer therapeutics

Research programme: cannabinoid-based formulations

PAS-403

PAS-393

Pascal Cannabinoid

Research programme: cannabidiol-combination therapies

Research programme: cannabidiol therapy

Research programme: Synthetic CBD analogs

Supera-CBD

KLS-13019

CNX-004

CNX-005

CNX-006

INM-088

A3AR-based Cannabis Compounds

EPM302

EPM305

EPM306

Cannabinoid containing complex mixtures (CCCMT)

Cannabinoid-Based Medical Compound

SER-228

OCT461201

CNX-001

CNX-002

CNX-003

CS-S/BCC-1

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kf8a27

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-medical-marijuana-cannabidiol-pipeline-report-2021-301406638.html

SOURCE Research and Markets