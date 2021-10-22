U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

World Medical Marijuana Cannabidiol Pipeline Report 2021

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

"Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights for about 25+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol Understanding

The increasing research on medical marijuana shows its therapeutic value for a range of health conditions, including chronic pain, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, depression, anxiety, and many more. Currently, the two main cannabinoids from the marijuana plant that are of medical interest are THC and CBD. THC can increase appetite and reduce nausea. THC may also decrease pain, inflammation (swelling and redness), and muscle control problems.

Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol Emerging Drugs

BX-1: Bionorica SE
BX-1 is an oral solution containing dronabinol, being developed by Bionorica. Dronabinol is a synthetic form of ??-THC, the primary psychoactive component of cannabis. The drug is currently in phase III stage of development for the treatment of spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis not showing sufficient response to their current anti-spasticity treatment.

Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals is developing Lenabasum, and currently it is in phase III stage of development for the treatment of multiple indications, such as dermatomyositis, systemic scleroderma, cystic fibrosis, systemic lupus erythematosus etc. Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule that selectively binds as an agonist to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) and resolves inflammation and limits fibrosis in animal and human models of disease. CB2 is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells and on fibroblasts, muscle cells, and endothelial cells.

THX-110: Therapix Biosciences
THX-110 is a being developed by Therapix Biosciences. The drug candidate platform is for the treatment of symptoms related to Tourette syndrome (TS), as well as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and chronic pain. Therapix is seeking orphan drug designation for this compound. The THX-110 program takes a unique approach to cannabinoid formulation using the Entourage Effect hypothesis (i.e., in which endocannabinoid system constituents work synergistically together). THX-110 is a proprietary combination drug based on dronabinol and PEA. The drug is currently in phase II stage of development.

Cannabis oil: TO Pharmaceuticals
TO Pharma is developing next-generation cannabinoid therapies for debilitating diseases. TO pharmaceuticals is developing Cannabis oil, and currently, it is in phase II stage of development for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa and agitation related to dementia. The cannabis oil is made out of extract from the Avidekel strain and olive oil. Avidekel oil containing ?9-Tetra-Hydrocannabinol (?9-THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) in a 1:20 ratio and at a concentration of 30% CBD and 1.5% ?9-THC. Each Avidekel oil drop is approximately 0.04 mL in volume containing about 12 mg CBD and 0.6 mg ?9-THC. The oil is in the form of drops to be administered orally.

VSN16R: Canbex Therapeutics
VSN16R is currently in phase II stage of development for the treatment of spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis. The orally active small molecule compound is being developed by Canbex Therapeutics, a spin-off of University College London (UCL). Preclinical and Phase I clinical studies have demonstrated that VSN16R has the potential to provide substantially better patient care than existing systemic anti-spastic treatments. VSN16R was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in its Phase I clinical safety trial. In the Phase I study, 72 healthy volunteers were enrolled in a placebo-controlled, single ascending- and multiple-ascending dose design.

INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals
INM-755 is a cannabinol topical cream under development for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. INM-755 cream for EB is the first, and currently the only, cannabinol formulation being tested in clinical trials as a therapeutic product. The Phase 2 study, 755-201-EB, is designed to enroll up to 20 patients, conservatively within 10-12 months, and will take place at 10 pre-qualified clinical sites in several countries. All four subtypes of inherited EB, being EB Simplex, Dystrophic EB, Junctional EB, and Kindler Syndrome, are eligible for this study in which InMed will evaluate the safety of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream and its preliminary efficacy in treating symptoms and healing wounds over a 28-day period.

Key Questions Answered

  • How many companies are developing Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol drugs?

  • How many Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol drugs are developed by each company?

  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol therapeutics?

  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

  • What are the clinical studies going on for Medical Marijuana - Cannabidiol and their status?

  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma

  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals

  • Bionorica SE

  • e3D Pharma

  • TO Pharmaceuticals

  • Therapix Biosciences

  • ANANDA Scientific

  • Daisy Pharma Opioid Venture

  • Canbex Therapeutics

  • InMed Pharmaceuticals

  • Botanix Pharmaceuticals

  • Centrexion Therapeutics

  • Tilray

  • One World Cannabis

  • Epm Group

  • Zelira Therapeutics

  • Pascal Biosciences

  • Cannovex

  • Can-Fite Pharma

  • GB Sciences

  • Serina Therapeutics

  • Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

  • Cannabis Science

Key Products

  • PPP011

  • Lenabasum

  • BX-1

  • e3D-01

  • e3D-03

  • Cannabis Oil

  • THX-110

  • Nantheia A1002N5S

  • Dronabinol

  • VSN16R

  • INM-755

  • BTX 1503

  • BTX1801

  • CNTX-6016

  • TN-TC11G

  • OWC MGC cream

  • BTX1702

  • e3D-05

  • EPM301

Research programme: Cancer therapeutics

Research programme: cannabinoid-based formulations

  • PAS-403

  • PAS-393

  • Pascal Cannabinoid

Research programme: cannabidiol-combination therapies

Research programme: cannabidiol therapy

Research programme: Synthetic CBD analogs

  • Supera-CBD

  • KLS-13019

  • CNX-004

  • CNX-005

  • CNX-006

  • INM-088

  • A3AR-based Cannabis Compounds

  • EPM302

  • EPM305

  • EPM306

  • Cannabinoid containing complex mixtures (CCCMT)

  • Cannabinoid-Based Medical Compound

  • SER-228

  • OCT461201

  • CNX-001

  • CNX-002

  • CNX-003

  • CS-S/BCC-1

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kf8a27

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-medical-marijuana-cannabidiol-pipeline-report-2021-301406638.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

