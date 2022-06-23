World Microneedle Measurable Chronic Disease Biomarkers Industry 2022: Focus on Key Therapeutic Sectors - Glucose, Immune Factors, Electrolytes/Potassium and Biomarker-enabled Diagnostics
Biomarkers are a key medical product development tool capable of facilitating development of medical products and spurring innovation. When used in the right context, biomarkers have the potential to help expedite patient access to safe and effective treatments by reducing the time and cost of clinical trials while maintaining patient protections. FDA encourages the integration of biomarkers in medical product development and approval, to facilitate the monitoring of FDA-regulated products, and their appropriate use in clinical practice.
Biomarkers promise to reduce stagnation and foster innovation in the development of new medical products. A biomarker can be used as the basis for creating a routine diagnostic test for clinical use, after it has been approved as an in-vitro diagnostic. A biomarker can also be used to develop a companion diagnostic test that enables better decision-making on the use of a therapy that is tailored to the patient.
Biomarkers are biochemical molecules that indicate how the human body may react to certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or different types of environmental factors. A simple but well-known example of the role of biomarkers in patient health and well-being would be food allergies. By identifying biomarkers in human physiology and understanding their role in drug therapy, allergies and immune reactions, caregivers are better able to help patients avoid drug side effects and to determine when a particular drug will produce the desired therapeutic effect for a given patient.
The FDA has assembled a database titled Table of Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers in Drug Labeling. This information resource illustrates identified relationships between drugs and biomarkers. Knowing which patients exhibit certain types of biomarkers is therefore desirable. Researchers and investigators are interested in finding ways to identify, measure and quantify biomarkers in ways that are non-invasive, or at least minimally invasive to minimize any discomfort to the patient.
Microneedles are one of the ways being explored to sample, measure and quantify biomarkers for specific diseases. Using microneedles to collect biomarkers in the interstitial fluid (ISF) can be an inexpensive and rapid method for assessing the role of biomarkers in therapeutics and disease management.
This report covers these areas and describes the current state of technology.
What You Will Learn
What companies are active in the microneedle diagnostics segments, what distinguishes their technology, and what is their market presence?
What are the identified and verified chronic disease biomarkers, and what are their properties ?
What are the major factors that are influencing interest in chronic disease biomarkers?
What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies, and market development issues for microneedles capable of capturing and identifying chronic disease biomarkers?
What are the important therapeutic markets for microneedle measurable chronic disease biomarkers? What is their market potential?
What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for diagnostic microneedles?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Microneedle Measurable Chronic Disease Biomarkers
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics
Biomarkers and their Potential in Clinical Medicine
Microneedles for Detecting and Measuring Biomarkers
Microneedle Product Categories
Solid Microneedles
Hollow Microneedles
Coated Microneedles
Dissolving Microneedles
Stretched Needles
Carbon Nanotubes
Ion Etching
C-MEMS
Specialty Microneedles
Phase Transition
Microprocessor-based Devices
Composite Microneedles
Light-responsive Microneedles
Flexible Arrays
Microneedle Arrays & Array Geometries
Array Architectures
Microneedles & Microfluidics
Wearable Microneedles
The Role of Interstitial Fluid
Microneedle Diagnostics - Design Factors
Analyte Capture
Sample Acquisition
Biofluid Absorption
Electrochemical Sensing Methods
Optical Sensing Methods
Chronic Disease Associated Biomarkers
Biomarker Detection
Microneedle Fabrication
Micromolding
Microforming
Micromachining
Structured Films
Emerging Fabrication Methods
3D Printing
Electrospun Arrays
Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)
Magnetization-induced Self-assembly
Additive Fabrication Methods
Stereolithography
Fused Deposition Modelling
Digital Light Processing
Selective Laser Sintering
Selective Laser Melting
Inkjet Printing
Surface Modification
Diagnostic Microneedle Device Analysis
Micro Transdermal Interface Platform (MicroTIPs)
Mindera Health
Scibase (Nevisense)
Seventh Sense Biosystems
Sysmex
Chronic Disease Biomarkers
Opportunities Extend Across Numerous Therapeutic Areas
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Endocrinology
Gastroenterology
Gynecology
Hematology
Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Infectious Diseases
Neurology
Oncology
Rheumatology
Microneedle Biomarker Diagnostics
Key Therapeutic Sectors
Glucose
Immune Factors
Electrolytes/Potassium
Biomarker-enabled Diagnostics
Company Profiles
