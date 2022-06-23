U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,786.25
    +23.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,589.00
    +118.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,671.25
    +105.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.60
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.81
    -0.38 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.33 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0062 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.04
    -1.15 (-3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4360
    -0.7040 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,661.18
    +191.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.76
    +6.69 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.66
    +17.44 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

World Microneedle Measurable Chronic Disease Biomarkers Industry 2022: Focus on Key Therapeutic Sectors - Glucose, Immune Factors, Electrolytes/Potassium and Biomarker-enabled Diagnostics

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microneedle Measurable Chronic Disease Biomarkers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Biomarkers are a key medical product development tool capable of facilitating development of medical products and spurring innovation. When used in the right context, biomarkers have the potential to help expedite patient access to safe and effective treatments by reducing the time and cost of clinical trials while maintaining patient protections. FDA encourages the integration of biomarkers in medical product development and approval, to facilitate the monitoring of FDA-regulated products, and their appropriate use in clinical practice.

Biomarkers promise to reduce stagnation and foster innovation in the development of new medical products. A biomarker can be used as the basis for creating a routine diagnostic test for clinical use, after it has been approved as an in-vitro diagnostic. A biomarker can also be used to develop a companion diagnostic test that enables better decision-making on the use of a therapy that is tailored to the patient.

Biomarkers are biochemical molecules that indicate how the human body may react to certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or different types of environmental factors. A simple but well-known example of the role of biomarkers in patient health and well-being would be food allergies. By identifying biomarkers in human physiology and understanding their role in drug therapy, allergies and immune reactions, caregivers are better able to help patients avoid drug side effects and to determine when a particular drug will produce the desired therapeutic effect for a given patient.

The FDA has assembled a database titled Table of Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers in Drug Labeling. This information resource illustrates identified relationships between drugs and biomarkers. Knowing which patients exhibit certain types of biomarkers is therefore desirable. Researchers and investigators are interested in finding ways to identify, measure and quantify biomarkers in ways that are non-invasive, or at least minimally invasive to minimize any discomfort to the patient.

Microneedles are one of the ways being explored to sample, measure and quantify biomarkers for specific diseases. Using microneedles to collect biomarkers in the interstitial fluid (ISF) can be an inexpensive and rapid method for assessing the role of biomarkers in therapeutics and disease management.

This report covers these areas and describes the current state of technology.

What You Will Learn

  • What companies are active in the microneedle diagnostics segments, what distinguishes their technology, and what is their market presence?

  • What are the identified and verified chronic disease biomarkers, and what are their properties ?

  • What are the major factors that are influencing interest in chronic disease biomarkers?

  • What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies, and market development issues for microneedles capable of capturing and identifying chronic disease biomarkers?

  • What are the important therapeutic markets for microneedle measurable chronic disease biomarkers? What is their market potential?

  • What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for diagnostic microneedles?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Microneedle Measurable Chronic Disease Biomarkers

  • Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics

  • Biomarkers and their Potential in Clinical Medicine

  • Microneedles for Detecting and Measuring Biomarkers

Microneedle Product Categories

  • Solid Microneedles

  • Hollow Microneedles

  • Coated Microneedles

  • Dissolving Microneedles

  • Stretched Needles

  • Carbon Nanotubes

  • Ion Etching

  • C-MEMS

  • Specialty Microneedles

  • Phase Transition

  • Microprocessor-based Devices

  • Composite Microneedles

  • Light-responsive Microneedles

  • Flexible Arrays

  • Microneedle Arrays & Array Geometries

  • Array Architectures

  • Microneedles & Microfluidics

  • Wearable Microneedles

  • The Role of Interstitial Fluid

Microneedle Diagnostics - Design Factors

  • Analyte Capture

  • Sample Acquisition

  • Biofluid Absorption

  • Electrochemical Sensing Methods

  • Optical Sensing Methods

  • Chronic Disease Associated Biomarkers

  • Biomarker Detection

Microneedle Fabrication

  • Micromolding

  • Microforming

  • Micromachining

  • Structured Films

  • Emerging Fabrication Methods

  • 3D Printing

  • Electrospun Arrays

  • Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

  • Magnetization-induced Self-assembly

  • Additive Fabrication Methods

  • Stereolithography

  • Fused Deposition Modelling

  • Digital Light Processing

  • Selective Laser Sintering

  • Selective Laser Melting

  • Inkjet Printing

  • Surface Modification

Diagnostic Microneedle Device Analysis

  • Micro Transdermal Interface Platform (MicroTIPs)

  • Mindera Health

  • Scibase (Nevisense)

  • Seventh Sense Biosystems

  • Sysmex

  • Chronic Disease Biomarkers

Opportunities Extend Across Numerous Therapeutic Areas

  • Anesthesiology

  • Cardiology

  • Endocrinology

  • Gastroenterology

  • Gynecology

  • Hematology

  • Inborn Errors of Metabolism

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Neurology

  • Oncology

  • Rheumatology

Microneedle Biomarker Diagnostics

Key Therapeutic Sectors

  • Glucose

  • Immune Factors

  • Electrolytes/Potassium

  • Biomarker-enabled Diagnostics

Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm4d8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-microneedle-measurable-chronic-disease-biomarkers-industry-2022--focus-on-key-therapeutic-sectors---glucose-immune-factors-electrolytespotassium-and-biomarker-enabled-diagnostics-301573878.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes be removed from U.S. market

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA order to take Juul e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, how this is impacting developers like Altria, and the reduction in flavors for these smoking alternatives.

  • Why Are Hundreds of Grand Canyon Tourists Suddenly Getting Sick?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhile hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Kristi Key came across a concerning site: four hikers resting on the side of the trail, looking a little worse for wear. After learning that two of the hikers had spent the previous night violently vomiting, Key offered to call a rescue team, but the group declined. But when she saw them sitting in the same spot on her return trip, with one of the hikers still vomiting, she knew it was time to c

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy On Its Recent Spate Of Positive Cancer News?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company unveiled positive results in cancer treatment this month? Is JNJ stock a buy?

  • Athira Pharma's stock plummets after disappointing drug trial results

    The company's lead drug didn't produce a significant change in working memory speed or cognition compared with a placebo.

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Why Drinking Only on the Weekends May Be Hurting Your Health, According to a New Study

    If you're looking to moderate your alcohol consumption, you may think that drinking only on certain days can help curb your intake—but a recent study is showing the opposite. Here's how to imbibe in a healthier way.

  • Why the FDA Is Looking to Ban Juul in the US

    It's a simple question: is vaping bad for you? The answer, however, is a bit more complicated.

  • COVID cases surge again in Europe as Moderna says its booster candidate protects against BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants

    COVID cases are again surging in Europe, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron that are deemed to be 10% to 15% more infectious than earlier variants and are spreading fast in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Denmark.

  • New COVID-19 variants raise limited worries of new spikes

    About one out of three COVID-19 cases in the United States now stem from the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain, which are on their way to becoming the most dominant coronavirus strains in the country. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 11.4 and 23.5 percent of…

  • Scientists probe Japan's remarkable COVID success in hunt for new vaccine

    While many factors likely boosted Japan's COVID resilience, researchers say a possible cellular-level advantage could help them create a new weapon against the virus.

  • AstraZeneca, Ionis plan to seek FDA approval for rare-disease therapy this year

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 2.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company said an experimental therapy for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial. AstraZeneca is developing eplontersen with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ; shares in Ionis were up 5.1% on Tuesday. The rare disease can cause nerve damage and motor disability and affects about 40,000 people worldwide, the companies said. They also said they plan to see

  • Delta plus won’t lead to summer of Covid chaos, say scientists

    There is no need to worry about a summer Covid wave fuelled by a “delta plus” variant, scientists have said.

  • Michael J. Fox Says Having Parkinson's Is "Nothing" Compared to This

    Beloved for his roles in Family Ties, Back to the Future, Teen Wolf, and more, Michael J. Fox was one of the most popular stars of the '80s. But in 1990, the actor noticed a strange symptom—a minor but persistent twitch in his pinky—that would go on to change his life forever. The following year, he was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease (PD), a movement disorder of the central nervous system that can cause tremor, speech problems, and more. Now, the star is opening up about the one

  • MAVIRET® (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) Approved by Health Canada for Paediatric Patients with Chronic Hepatitis C

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved a change in the marketing authorization for MAVIRET® (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) to include its use for the treatment in paediatric patients 3 to 12 years old, weighing at least 12kg to less than 45kg.1 MAVIRET is now approved as an 8-week, pan-genotypic (GT1-6) treatment for treatment-naïve, chronic HCV patients, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis in adults and children aged 3 years and older.1**

  • Why simply standing on one leg can tell you whether your life is in the balance

    The inability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds after the age of 50 could indicate an early death is on the horizon, new research suggests.

  • Our Nutritionist Weighs In on TikTok's Viral #InternalShower Digestive Hack

    Our nutritionist explains why this drink is trending and the science behind why it may help your gastrointestinal health. Here's how to safely drink an 'internal shower' beverage for constipation.

  • CDC investigating ‘very serious’ outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health are investigating what is being called one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease in U.S. history.

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • Krystal Biotech applies for biologics license for gene therapy

    Krystal Biotech Inc. has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission for one of its gene therapies to treat a rare genetic skin disorder. Pittsburgh-based Krystal (Nasdaq: KRYS) said it had filed a biologics license application for beremagene geperpavec, also known as B-VEC, in the treatment of people with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). DEB is a skin disorder that often occurs at birth and involves blistering and scarring throughout the whole body and a potential for squamous cell carcinoma.

  • Biden Urges Covid Shots for Kids, Admonishing GOP Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden urged parents to vaccinate young children against Covid-19, while admonishing unnamed Republican officials he accused of slowing access to the shots. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Restates Promise: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Am