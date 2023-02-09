World Military & Civil Aircraft Monthly Briefings Service 2023
The World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing is a monthly-updated information service consisting of reports that track the status and outlook of more than 150 aircraft programs and markets.
The market overview reports contain a compilation of the production forecasts for a given market, along with resulting market shares for aircraft programs and manufacturers. This information is given in both units and current dollars.
Each program report includes information describing the aircraft, designating the agency responsible for development or purchase of the plane, an explanation of the various subsystems and the companies involved in supplying the components (primes as well as subcontractors), an overview giving a brief history and current status of the program, and, finally, a 10-year funding forecast (US programs only) and 10-year production forecast (all programs) is included, along with a publisher evaluation explaining our rationale for the forecasts.
The program reports are organized in sections by mission (e.g., fighter/attack or transports) and within sections, alphabetically by manufacturer/model.
The market overviews are contained together in their own section. Most of the Western world's aircraft programs are covered in World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing. These include planes under development, in production or out of production, but still in significant service.
Key Topics Covered:
User's Guide
Market Overviews
World Aircraft Overview
Business Aircraft
Commercial Jet Transports
Fighter/Attack Aircraft
Military Transport Aircraft
Regional Aircraft
Special Mission Aircraft
Trainers/Light Attack Aircraft
World Rotorcraft Overview
Fighter/Attack
AIDC Ching Kuo
AMX International AMX
BAE Systems Harrier/Boeing AV-8B
Boeing F-15 Eagle
Boeing F/A-18 Hornet
Boeing/Saab T-7 Red Hawk
Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000
Dassault Aviation Mirage F1
Dassault Aviation Rafale
Eurofighter
Hindustan Aeronautics LCA
Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk
McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II
Mikoyan MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
Mitsubishi/Lockheed Martin F-2
Northrop F-5 Tiger II/T-38
Panavia Tornado
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
SEPECAT Jaguar
Sukhoi Su-27/30 Flanker/T-50/Su-57
Transports
Airbus Industrie A220
Airbus Industrie A300
Airbus Industrie A310
Airbus Industrie A318/319/320/321
Airbus Industrie A330
Airbus Industrie A340
Airbus Industrie A350XWB
Airbus Industrie A380
Airbus Military Company A400M
Airbus Military Company CN-235/CASA C-295
Antonov An-38/PZL M28
Avions de Transport Regional ATR 42/72
BAE Systems/Avro 146/RJ
Boeing 737/P-8
Boeing 747
Boeing 757
Boeing 767/KC-46
Boeing 777
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Boeing C-17 Globemaster III
Boeing MD-11
Boeing MD-80
Boeing MD-90
Bombardier Regional Jet (RJ)
CASA C-212 Aviocar
COMAC ARJ21
COMAC C919
De Havilland Canada DHC-8
Embraer ERJ 145 Series
Embraer 170/190
Embraer KC-390
Fairchild Dornier/RUAG 228
Ilyushin Il-96
Irkut MS-21
Leonardo G.222/C-27
Lockheed C-5 Galaxy
Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules
Mitsubishi Regional Jet
Sukhoi Superjet
Tupolev Tu-204
General Aviation/Utility
Bombardier Challenger/Global Series
Bombardier Challenger 300
Bombardier Learjet Series
Britten-Norman Islander/Defender
Cessna Caravan I/II/SkyCourier
Cessna Citation Series
Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet
Daher TBM 700/850/900
Dassault Aviation Falcon Series
Eclipse Aviation Eclipse Series
Embraer Legacy/Phenom Series
General Dynamics Gulfstream G100/200
General Dynamics Gulfstream G300/400/500/650/700/800
Hawker Beechcraft Beechjet/Hawker 400
Hawker Beechcraft Hawker 800/1000/4000
Hawker Beechcraft King Air
Hawker Beechcraft Premier/Hawker 200 Series
Honda Aircraft HondaJet
Piaggio P.180 Avanti
Pilatus PC-12/PC-24
SyberJet Aircraft SJ30
Trainers/Light Attack
Aermacchi M-346
Aermacchi MB.339
Aero L-39 Albatros
BAE Systems Hawk
Boeing T-45 Goshawk
Dassault/Dornier AlphaJet
Embraer/Shorts EMB-312/S312 Tucano
HAIG K-8 Karakorum 8
Kawasaki T-4
Korea Aerospace Industries KT-1/A/T-50
Pilatus PC-7 Turbo-Trainer
Pilatus PC-9/PC-21/Hawker Beechcraft T-6
Helicopters
Airbus BO 105/H135
Airbus H120
Airbus H125/H130 Ecureuil
Airbus H225 Super Puma
Airbus H365 Dauphin/H155/160/175
Airbus Tiger
Airbus/Kawasaki BK.117/H145/UH-72
Bell 206/407/429/505
Bell 222/230/430
Bell 406/OH-58D
Bell AH-1 Cobra
Bell UH-1/212/412/525
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Boeing CH-47 Chinook
Denel Aviation CSH-2 Rooivalk
Hindustan Aeronautics Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)
Kaman SH-2 Seasprite
Kawasaki OH-1/UH-X
Leonardo AW101
Leonardo AW109/119/169/SH09
Leonardo AW129 Mangusta
Leonardo AW139/149/189
Leonardo Lynx
MD Helicopters Explorer
MD Helicopters MD 500/600
NH Industries NH 90
Sikorsky CH-53 Super Stallion
Sikorsky S-76
Sikorsky S-92
Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk
Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk
Special Mission
Bell/Boeing V-22 Osprey
Boeing 707/E-3/E-737
Boeing E-6 TACAMO
Dassault Aviation Atlantique 2
De Havilland CL-215/415/DHC-515
Leonardo AW609
Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider
Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye
Northrop Grumman E-8 JSTARS
Rockwell International B-1 Lancer
Appendices
Appendix 1 - World Military Aircraft Inventory
Appendix 2 - Prime Contract Awards by Company/Division
Appendix 3 - Engine Applications
Appendix 4 - World Commercial Aircraft Fleets
