World Military & Civil Aircraft Monthly Briefings Service 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing is a monthly-updated information service consisting of reports that track the status and outlook of more than 150 aircraft programs and markets.

The market overview reports contain a compilation of the production forecasts for a given market, along with resulting market shares for aircraft programs and manufacturers. This information is given in both units and current dollars.

Each program report includes information describing the aircraft, designating the agency responsible for development or purchase of the plane, an explanation of the various subsystems and the companies involved in supplying the components (primes as well as subcontractors), an overview giving a brief history and current status of the program, and, finally, a 10-year funding forecast (US programs only) and 10-year production forecast (all programs) is included, along with a publisher evaluation explaining our rationale for the forecasts.



The program reports are organized in sections by mission (e.g., fighter/attack or transports) and within sections, alphabetically by manufacturer/model.

The market overviews are contained together in their own section. Most of the Western world's aircraft programs are covered in World Military & Civil Aircraft Briefing. These include planes under development, in production or out of production, but still in significant service.



Key Topics Covered:

User's Guide

Market Overviews

World Aircraft Overview

Business Aircraft

Commercial Jet Transports

Fighter/Attack Aircraft

Military Transport Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Trainers/Light Attack Aircraft

World Rotorcraft Overview

Fighter/Attack

AIDC Ching Kuo

AMX International AMX

BAE Systems Harrier/Boeing AV-8B

Boeing F-15 Eagle

Boeing F/A-18 Hornet

Boeing/Saab T-7 Red Hawk

Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000

Dassault Aviation Mirage F1

Dassault Aviation Rafale

Eurofighter

Hindustan Aeronautics LCA

Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk

McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II

Mikoyan MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Mitsubishi/Lockheed Martin F-2

Northrop F-5 Tiger II/T-38

Panavia Tornado

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

SEPECAT Jaguar

Sukhoi Su-27/30 Flanker/T-50/Su-57

Transports

Airbus Industrie A220

Airbus Industrie A300

Airbus Industrie A310

Airbus Industrie A318/319/320/321

Airbus Industrie A330

Airbus Industrie A340

Airbus Industrie A350XWB

Airbus Industrie A380

Airbus Military Company A400M

Airbus Military Company CN-235/CASA C-295

Antonov An-38/PZL M28

Avions de Transport Regional ATR 42/72

BAE Systems/Avro 146/RJ

Boeing 737/P-8

Boeing 747

Boeing 757

Boeing 767/KC-46

Boeing 777

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III

Boeing MD-11

Boeing MD-80

Boeing MD-90

Bombardier Regional Jet (RJ)

CASA C-212 Aviocar

COMAC ARJ21

COMAC C919

De Havilland Canada DHC-8

Embraer ERJ 145 Series

Embraer 170/190

Embraer KC-390

Fairchild Dornier/RUAG 228

Ilyushin Il-96

Irkut MS-21

Leonardo G.222/C-27

Lockheed C-5 Galaxy

Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules

Mitsubishi Regional Jet

Sukhoi Superjet

Tupolev Tu-204

General Aviation/Utility

Bombardier Challenger/Global Series

Bombardier Challenger 300

Bombardier Learjet Series

Britten-Norman Islander/Defender

Cessna Caravan I/II/SkyCourier

Cessna Citation Series

Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet

Daher TBM 700/850/900

Dassault Aviation Falcon Series

Eclipse Aviation Eclipse Series

Embraer Legacy/Phenom Series

General Dynamics Gulfstream G100/200

General Dynamics Gulfstream G300/400/500/650/700/800

Hawker Beechcraft Beechjet/Hawker 400

Hawker Beechcraft Hawker 800/1000/4000

Hawker Beechcraft King Air

Hawker Beechcraft Premier/Hawker 200 Series

Honda Aircraft HondaJet

Piaggio P.180 Avanti

Pilatus PC-12/PC-24

SyberJet Aircraft SJ30

Trainers/Light Attack

Aermacchi M-346

Aermacchi MB.339

Aero L-39 Albatros

BAE Systems Hawk

Boeing T-45 Goshawk

Dassault/Dornier AlphaJet

Embraer/Shorts EMB-312/S312 Tucano

HAIG K-8 Karakorum 8

Kawasaki T-4

Korea Aerospace Industries KT-1/A/T-50

Pilatus PC-7 Turbo-Trainer

Pilatus PC-9/PC-21/Hawker Beechcraft T-6

Helicopters

Airbus BO 105/H135

Airbus H120

Airbus H125/H130 Ecureuil

Airbus H225 Super Puma

Airbus H365 Dauphin/H155/160/175

Airbus Tiger

Airbus/Kawasaki BK.117/H145/UH-72

Bell 206/407/429/505

Bell 222/230/430

Bell 406/OH-58D

Bell AH-1 Cobra

Bell UH-1/212/412/525

Boeing AH-64 Apache

Boeing CH-47 Chinook

Denel Aviation CSH-2 Rooivalk

Hindustan Aeronautics Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)

Kaman SH-2 Seasprite

Kawasaki OH-1/UH-X

Leonardo AW101

Leonardo AW109/119/169/SH09

Leonardo AW129 Mangusta

Leonardo AW139/149/189

Leonardo Lynx

MD Helicopters Explorer

MD Helicopters MD 500/600

NH Industries NH 90

Sikorsky CH-53 Super Stallion

Sikorsky S-76

Sikorsky S-92

Sikorsky SH-60/MH-60 Seahawk

Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk

Special Mission

Bell/Boeing V-22 Osprey

Boeing 707/E-3/E-737

Boeing E-6 TACAMO

Dassault Aviation Atlantique 2

De Havilland CL-215/415/DHC-515

Leonardo AW609

Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion

Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider

Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye

Northrop Grumman E-8 JSTARS

Rockwell International B-1 Lancer

Appendices

Appendix 1 - World Military Aircraft Inventory

Appendix 2 - Prime Contract Awards by Company/Division

Appendix 3 - Engine Applications

Appendix 4 - World Commercial Aircraft Fleets

