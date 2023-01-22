World Military Clothing and Equipment Developments and Innovations Report 2022: Future Defense Budgets will be Channelled into the R&D of Next-generation Military Clothing and Equipment

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Clothing and Equipment: Escalating Global Tensions Spur Investment" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Military clothing and equipment play an important role in ensuring the effective protection of personnel, especially during combat--and such protection is increasingly critical in modern warfare.

In particular, demand for military clothing and equipment which are more sophisticated and demonstrate levels of performance not witnessed before is accelerating as advanced technologies and weaponry emerge. As a result, developments in military clothing and equipment are being made today at a pace which is faster than at any time in history.

New technologies which harness nanomaterials and metamaterials are being developed in order to meet demand for sophisticated camouflage which provides surveillance protection from advanced thermal imaging systems, and research into the development of wearable technologies which can optimise the performance of personnel during combat is being accelerated.

Looking ahead, it has been forecast that escalating political tensions worldwide and the expansion and modernisation of military forces in several countries will spur growth of the global defence budget to 2028, and significant investment will be channelled into the research and development of next-generation military clothing and equipment, notably military personal protective equipment (PPE), body armour and wearable medical devices.

However, significant challenges will be presented by scaling the manufacture of new and complex products--not least because of the high costs of doing so.

Furthermore, there are disparities between the desired performance of such products and their availability on the front line because of budgetary and technological constraints and these disparities will prove considerable.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

GLOBAL MILITARY EXPENDITURE AND DEMAND FOR MILITARY CLOTHING AND EQUIPMENT

Global military expenditure

Market for military clothing

Market for military personal protective equipment (PPE)

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES OF MILITARY CLOTHING AND EQUIPMENT

Antimicrobial protection

Chitosan

Copper

Graphene

Silver

Ballistic protection

Soft body armour components

Hard body armour components

Carbon fibre

Ceramic fibre

Glass fibre

Para-aramid fibre

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibre

Natural fibre

Camouflage

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protection

Comfort

Breathability

Moisture management

Temperature regulation

Weight

Flame resistance

Meta-aramid fibre

Polybenzimidazole (PBI) fibre

Polybenzoxazole (PBO) fibre

Insect repellency

Health monitoring

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS AND INNOVATIONS IN MILITARY CLOTHING AND EQUIPMENT

Cratus Wave lightweight ballistic plate developed by TenCate Advanced Armor for use in combination with modular body armour systems

Duracam camouflage print process developed by Pincroft Dyeing and Printing

Modular soldier protection system developed by Source Tactical Gear

Prototype jacket which can provide thermal camouflage developed by the Graphene-Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC), the National Graphene Institute (NGI) and Vollebak

Spectra Shield 6166 developed by Honeywell for hard body armour

Spray process for applying finishes incorporating permethrin developed by Pincroft Dyeing and Printing

Tactical modular armour system developed by Paraclete

Zenturio ballistic helmet developed by ULBRICHTS Protection

Companies Mentioned

Honeywell

National Graphene Institute (NGI)

Paraclete

Pincroft Dyeing and Printing

Source Tactical Gear

TenCate Advanced Armor

ULBRICHTS Protection

Vollebak

