U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.00
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,093.50
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.28
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    -0.40 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5860
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,547.96
    +843.67 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.46
    +25.69 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.96
    +6.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

World Mobile Payment Market Analysis Report 2021-2028 - Growing Shift Toward Contactless Payment During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Payment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, by Payment Type (B2B, B2C, B2G), by Location, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile payment market size is expected to reach USD 273.1 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising penetration rate of smartphones and the growing preference for contactless payments across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Continued integration of biometric authentication into mobile payments also bodes well for the growth of the market.

According to a study published by Biometric Update, the use of biometrics in mobile commerce, app-based purchase, and mobile device payments is expected to emerge into a market worth USD 3.0 trillion by 2025.

Solution providers are aggressively facilitating smart parking payment solutions. For instance, in February 2021, Google announced a new feature that allows users to pay for parking slots within Google Maps. The feature would be available for Android users in over 400 U.S. cities and would soon be rolled out for iPhones also.

Transit companies are adopting mobile ticking aggressively, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2020, Saskatoon Transit, a mass transportation system provider, announced the rollout of a new service that allows people to buy tickets on their smartphones.

Smart speaker payments are gaining traction and are expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the market. Leading developers of smart speaker payment solutions, including Amazon, Apple, and Google, are pursuing strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships, to promote the technology.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The restrictions imposed by various governments across the globe on the movement of people as part of the efforts to arrest the spread of coronavirus and the growing preference among individuals to stay at home in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic have particularly triggered a paradigm shift in the consumers' shopping behaviors.

Consumers are typically trying to avoid any physical contact while making payments and prefer contactless payments at the point of sale. According to the statistics provided by East West Bank, the usage of contactless payment modes in the U.S increased 150% over the year in 2020. Moreover, 87% of the consumers preferred using contactless payment options while shopping at stores.

Mobile Payment Market Report Highlights

  • The near field communication segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing preference for NFC-based payment solutions among merchants and customers

  • The B2C segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing use of mobile devices for making personal payments

  • The proximity payment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of payment solutions based on NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity

  • The retail and e-commerce segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing partnerships between mobile payment providers and retailers

  • In Asia Pacific, the market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing use of smartphones for online shopping of packaged food and drinks is driving the market in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Mobile Payments Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Payments Market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 3 Mobile Payments Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Mobile Payments Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Mobile Payments Market - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Growth of m-commerce industry and surge in penetration of smartphones across the globe
3.4.1.2 Growing shift toward contactless payment during the COVID-19 pandemic
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Security concerns related to mobile payments
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Mobile Payments Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Mobile Payments Market - PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Mobile Payments Technology Outlook
4.1 Mobile Payments Market Share By Technology, 2020
4.2 Near Field Communication
4.3 Direct Mobile Billing
4.4 Mobile Web Payment
4.5 SMS
4.6 Interactive Voice Response System
4.7 Mobile App

Chapter 5 Mobile Payments Type Outlook
5.1 Mobile Payments Market Share By Payment Type, 2020
5.2 B2B
5.3 B2C
5.4 B2G

Chapter 6 Mobile Payments Location Outlook
6.1 Mobile Payments Market Share By Location, 2020
6.2 Remote Payment
6.3 Proximity Payment

Chapter 7 Mobile Payments End-use Outlook
7.1 Mobile Payments Market Share By End Use, 2020
7.2 BFSI
7.3 Healthcare
7.4 IT & Telecom
7.5 Media & Entertainment
7.6 Retail & E-commerce
7.7 Transportation

Chapter 8 Mobile Payments Regional Outlook
8.1 Mobile Payments Market Share By Region, 2020

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2 Company Categorization
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.4 Company Analysis Tools

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Google (Alphabet Inc)

  • Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

  • Amazon.com, Inc

  • Apple Inc.

  • American Express Company

  • M-Pesa

  • Money Gram International

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Visa Inc.

  • WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sffeo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm Sells Shares Worth Over $22 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chairman Robyn Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the electric-vehicle maker for more than $22 million, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday.Denholm, who recently testified in a Delaware court as part of a shareholder lawsuit over Tesla’s controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, has served on Tesla’s board since August 2014.She became chair in November 2018 after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was forced to relinquish the role as part of his settlement agre

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Why Shares of OneConnect Financial Tech Are Falling Today

    Analysts at Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock. OneConnect, which provides a technology-as-a-service platform for Chinese financial institutions, reported diluted earnings per share equivalent to a loss of nearly $0.05 on total revenue equivalent to $149.7 million. "The management team worked diligently in the second quarter, to address changes from further regulatory tightening, the shift in customer needs and the operating environment," Ye Wangchun, chairman and CEO of OneConnect, said in a statement.

  • Lemonade stock drops 9% after online insurer’s sales decline, losses widen

    Lemonade Inc. stock fell more than 6% late Wednesday after the insurance company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • High Dividend Paying Stocks

    Though dividends are thought to realm of conservative investors, they deserve a place in all portfolios. Here are some of the best bets.