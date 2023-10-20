World Needs $7 Trillion to Avoid Gas Shortage, Says Japan Think Tank
(Bloomberg) -- The world will need $7 trillion to ensure there is sufficient gas supply through 2050 as nations shift to cleaner energy sources, according to a think tank in Japan.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ringgit Falls to 25-Year Low, the Worst Performer in Asia After Yen This Year
Biden’s Influence Turns Israel's Ground War Plans Into ‘Something Different’
The investment will be required to build new liquefied natural gas export plants, refurbish existing facilities and develop gas fields, according to the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan.
The scenario assumes a 56% reduction in emissions by 2050, as emerging nations will not be able to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century, the report said. If emissions remain at current levels, nearly $10 trillion will be needed to maintain adequate gas supply through mid-century, IEEJ said.
Differing forecasts for gas consumption and ambitious net zero proposals have hampered future planning, the International Gas Union said in a report earlier this week.
Read More: Gas Lobby Warns of Price Shocks Without Investment in New Supply
The International Energy Agency sees gas demand peaking this decade and therefore no new long-lead projects are required. Major producers, including Chevron Corp. and Shell Plc, assert that gas will play a long-term role in the energy transition, especially as countries shift away from dirtier coal.
--With assistance from Shoko Oda.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Ozempic Effect Is Coming for Everything From Kidney to Heart Disease Treatments
Jeep’s Jump to $100,000 SUVs Risks Leaving Loyal Buyers Behind
The Price of Money Is Going Up, and It’s Not Because of the Fed
UBS Looks Beyond Credit Suisse to Bank Even More Billionaires
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.