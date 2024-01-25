World’s No. 2 Memory Chip Maker SK Hynix Reports Surprise Profit

(Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. posted a surprise operating profit and affirmed plans to build high-end memory capacity to meet AI demand, the latest to signal hope for a long-delayed rebound in 2024.

The world’s No. 2 maker of memory chips reported an operating profit of 346 billion won ($259 million) in the December quarter, beating analyst estimates for another loss and logging its first operating profit in five quarters on a 47% jump in revenue. Its shares however slid 2% in Seoul, giving up a sliver of the near-90% it gained over 2023.

The company, which in December became South Korea’s second-most valuable, is the leader in high-bandwidth memory chips that work alongside Nvidia Corp.’s AI accelerators, used extensively in the training of AI. Investors are pinning their hopes on generative AI driving demand for servers that require more next-generation DRAM, or DDR5.

Hynix is the first company in its peer group within the memory industry to recover from a string of losses, said Sanjeev Rana, an analyst at CLSA Securities Korea. “It is clear that ongoing improvement in product mix driven by higher contribution from HBM and a general recovery in commodity memory ASPs will continue to drive its profit recovery in the upcoming quarters.”

The company is considering producing DDR5 and LPDDR5 — the latest generation of memory used in PCs and smartphones — at its fab in Wuxi, China by transitioning the production line to 10-nanometer class products, Chief Financial Officer Kim Woo Hyun said during a conference call Thursday.

SK Hynix sees DRAM inventory levels normalizing in the first half of the year, with NAND inventory following suit in the second half, as production cuts kick in. Prices of NAND began rising in the fourth quarter, it said.

The prolonged slump continues to weigh on SK Hynix and its ability to make aggressive investments, however. On a net basis, the company logged a bigger-than-expected loss of 1.36 trillion won on a writedown on its investment in Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Corp.

“There were expectations for a turnaround,” said An Hyungjin, chief executive officer and fund manager at Billionfold Asset Management. “SK Hynix could have done even better.”

The memory maker is reporting days after larger rival Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled disappointing numbers, reflecting a semiconductor market slump that’s depressed margins for more than a year. Industry executives, however, have projected a gradual rebound starting 2024, especially as AI development accelerates and more services emerge that take advantage of new chip technology.

Chipmakers are optimistic about a sector recovery, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. last week projecting strong revenue growth in 2024. ASML Holding NV, the sole maker of high-end lithography equipment key to manufacturing the most sophisticated semiconductors, closed at a record high Wednesday after orders more than tripled last quarter.

AI-powered smartphones and PCs are driving chip demand, SK Hynix said. The company plans to boost overall capital spending, even while continuing to cut back on legacy chip output in 2024. It will proceed with mass production of AI memory product HBM3E, focusing spending on high-bandwidth memory and other strategic products.

Sales of HBM3 surged more than fivefold in the fourth quarter, while those of DDR5 chips more than quadrupled, the company said. SK Hynix now expects demand for both DRAM and NAND to grow by mid- to high-teen percentages in 2024, echoing predictions for a market bounce-back this year.

“It’s a surprise for the overall market,” said Baik Gilhyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea. The results reflect demand recovery not only in the AI-related area but also in overall smartphone and PC market, she said.

--With assistance from Youkyung Lee and Vlad Savov.

