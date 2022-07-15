'World of Warcraft: Dragonflight' won't use gendered language in its character generator

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is joining the ranks of games with more inclusive character generators. Both Wowhead and Polygon note the expansion's new alpha release has dropped gendered language from its character creator. Instead of the male and female options you frequently see in these tools, they're now divided into respective "Body 1" and "Body 2" sections. While they effectively offer the same characteristics as before, you can now build a gender non-conforming adventurer without any awkward wording.

Wowhead also found code suggesting that you may get to choose he/him, she/her and they/them pronouns in a future release, which could help other players address your character accordingly. Game director Ion Hazzikostas also suggested in an interview that there might be a way to choose your character's voice at some point, although the most recent alpha version pulled references to that potential feature.

The changes might not be as substantial as you'd like. You can't have facial hair and breasts on the same character in the alpha, for instance. Still, this could make World of Warcraft more appealing if you're non-binary, transgender or otherwise don't fit neatly into conventional gender representations.