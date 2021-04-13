U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

World Oil Group, Inc. Cancels 2.12 Billion Shares or 71.8% of Its Common Shares Ahead of Its First Acquisition

World Oil Group, Inc.
·2 min read
Debary, FL, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Oil Group, Inc. (OTC Pinksheets WOGI) announced today that it has canceled 2.12 billion or 71.8% of its common shares ahead of its first acquisition, leaving the issued and outstanding at 833,262,060 common shares. The company has also reduced its authorized shares down to 1 billion, from 5 billion.

CEO Claudio Aballay stated this reduction was done to accommodate the new company’s management which also plans additional cancellations of common stock. Our transfer agent will reflect these changes in the coming days and the Florida secretary of state is in receipt of our changes.

Claudio also stated that “World Oil Group, Inc. has no toxic debt and will not be doing a reverse split.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of World Oil Group Inc.’s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of World Oil Group Inc., its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on World Oil Group Inc.’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. World Oil Group Inc. cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, World Oil Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by World Oil Group Inc.

Claudio Aballay
407-777-9228
Info@worldoilgroup.com


  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indian Bank Fined for Misselling Its Riskier Debt to Individuals

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator fined Yes Bank Ltd. for claiming that riskier bonds it sold to individual investors were as safe as term deposits.Securities & Exchange Board of India late Monday ordered Yes Bank to pay 250 million rupees ($3.3 million) after it “deliberately misrepresented” the Additional Tier 1 notes, “by suppressing the inherent risks of these bonds and distorting facts to mislead their customers.”Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds, which are hybrid securities that can be written off if the issuer breaches certain triggers, got wiped out in the biggest bailout of an Indian lender last year.Mumbai-based Yes Bank will appeal Sebi’s order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the lender said in an exchange filing.Read More on India’s Biggest Bank RescueThe regulator also raised other points regarding bond sale disclosures and documentation at a time when there’s been a rush by retail investors to buy the notes of weaker borrowers. Sebi last month also made it more onerous for mutual funds to hold AT1 securities in a bid to protect individual buyers.Yes Bank “compared the AT1 bonds with fixed deposit on rate differentials only, but omitted the risk differentials, which led the investors to look only at the higher interest rate of these bonds without realizing these bonds have inherent risk,” Sebi said in the adjudication order on Monday. Sebi also fined three of Yes Bank’s former and current executives, while co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor is facing a separate probe on matters including this.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Investment Bank Poised to Deploy Blockchain for Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank plans to harness the power of blockchain to sell bonds, potentially boosting use of the digital-ledger technology as a tool for the region’s debt market.The European Union’s investment arm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG to explore a so-called digital bond in euros, which would be registered and settled using blockchain, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.Investor meetings for the inaugural sale will start April 15 and continue for some weeks, the person said.The EIB has often been at the forefront of innovation in Europe’s debt capital markets, being among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR. The move comes after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution she leads could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade.A spokesperson for the EIB declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News.Not MainstreamA number of issuers globally including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have been experimenting with blockchain-based issuance in the past few years, but its use in debt markets is still far from mainstream.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects.Blockchain has a longer history in loans and Germany’s Schuldschein debt market. Automaker Daimler AG was the first to sell a 100 million euros ($119 million) of Schuldschein using blockchain in 2017. Telefonica SA’s German unit also used blockchain in early January to raise a 200 million-euro loan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Six New Unicorns in Four Days Marks Historic Boom for India Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- It was an historic week for India’s technology industry. In the space of four days, the country minted at least six new startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more -- what techies call unicorns because they’re supposed to be such rarities.In rough order of size: The investment platform Groww raised money at a valuation of more than $1 billion, messaging bots startup Gupshup hit $1.4 billion, digital pharmacy API Holdings Pvt. was valued at close to $1.5 billion, app developer Mohalla Tech surpassed $2.1 billion, social commerce startup Meesho Inc. also reached $2.1 billion and financial-technology provider Cred rounded out the blessing of unicorns at $2.2 billion.For context, India had a total of seven new unicorns in all of 2020, according to market researcher CB Insights. In 2019, it had six.Global investors such as Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and South Africa’s Naspers Ltd. see growing opportunity in the country’s startup scene. The nation of 1.3 billion people has seen the rapid adoption of smartphones in recent years, explosive growth of inexpensive internet services and a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs.“Large funds such as Naspers, SoftBank and Tiger Global have significant amounts of capital to invest and these startups are now on top of their list,” said P.N. Sudarshan, a partner at Deloitte.India has long trailed well behind the U.S. and China in the amount of venture capital money invested in startups. The total value of deals in 2020 was $11.8 billion, compared with $143 billion in the U.S. and $83 billion in China, according to researcher Preqin.But several startups have emerged recently to signal the potential in the South Asian country. Digital payments giant Paytm reached a valuation of $16 billion, making it the most valuable in the country, according to CB Insights. Online-education startup Byju’s is rasing money at a $15 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported last week.Flipkart, the e-commerce giant acquired by Walmart Inc. in 2018, is targeting an initial public offering in the fourth quarter that could value the company at more than $35 billion. The venture investments are helping to diversify India’s industry, long best known for tech services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. A Credit Suisse Group AG report last month found there are about 100 unicorns in India with a combined market value of $240 billion, in sectors from e-commerce and fintech to education, logistics and food-delivery.“India’s corporate landscape is undergoing a radical change due to a remarkable confluence of changes in the funding, regulatory and business environment in the country over the past two decades,” the report said. “An unprecedented pace of new-company formation and innovation in a variety of sectors has meant a surge in the number of highly-valued, as-yet unlisted companies.”The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online technologies in India, perhaps even more than in other countries. During the coronavirus pandemic and the stringent lockdowns of last year, more than 1,600 new startups were founded, taking the total in the country to over 12,500, according to a January report by Nasscom, the country’s technology industry trade body.More than 55 of these are potential unicorns, the report said, what the venture industry refers to as “soonicorns.” Like in Silicon Valley, executives who got experience at leading startups such as Flipkart and Paytm are breaking out to set up their own companies, and entrepreneurs who have had successful exits are turning to their second or third startups.“The surge of funding and the breeding of unicorns is not a surprise because India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and the third-largest market for such startups,” said Pranav Pai, managing partner at 3one4 Capital Advisors LLP.Pai said he knows of at least six new unicorns that will be minted in the next few months. While $20 million rounds were notable five years ago, startups are scaling very quickly and raising $100 million to $200 million rounds nowadays, he said.The investor checks out a few hundred startups each month on average.“The difference is, instead of encountering just one high-quality startup among those, we now see eight to 10 every month,” said the venture capitalist whose earlier fund Arin Capital backed edtech startup Byju’s and the newly-minted e-pharmacy unicorn, PharmEasy.Many investors will see their earlier bets come full circle as a dozen Indian startups prepare to head to the public markets later this year or early next.“Such exits will further boost investor confidence, increase liquidity and fuel a new frenzy of funding,” said Sudarshan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Open Like Crazy’: Bond Market Draws Airlines Shunning U.S. Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Every major U.S. airline has now shunned the U.S. government’s $25 billion emergency pandemic loans, avoiding the strings attached to that program in favor of the credit market’s warm embrace.United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it will raise $9 billion from institutional investors through a combination of loans and bonds. Part of that will pay off $520 million the company already borrowed from the federal government program.The U.S. Treasury Department a year ago offered loans to prop up the industry as Covid-19 froze the business, but with terms viewed as onerous. The companies had to issue warrants to the government, and agree to restrictions on dividends, stock buybacks and executive compensation. Delta Airlines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. both opted out last year.While United and American Airlines Group Inc. borrowed relatively small amounts, they had until next month to decide whether to fully embrace the program -- and its strict terms -- by taking several billion dollars of additional liquidity that was available to them. American bowed out by tapping institutional investors to raise $10 billion in March, and United has now also backed away.The decisions largely reflect just how robust credit markets have been because of the Federal Reserve’s pandemic support -- its pledge to buy bonds and policy makers’ signal that rates will stay low for years.“The market has been open like crazy for airlines,” said Roger King, a senior analyst at CreditSights. “They have issued debt right and left, and they have less pressure on liquidity.”In addition to repaying what it’s borrowed from the Treasury, United will use proceeds from its debt sale to refinance a $1.4 billion term loan, a $1 billion revolver and to add cash to its balance sheet given the uncertain outlook for travel.U.S.Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are jointly building a new fixed-income trading platform, with an initial focus on collateralized loan obligations.Mega-deals were absent during the just-completed record $1.1 trillion quarter for M&A, but on Monday Microsoft Corp. announced a nearly $20 billion, all-cash purchase of Nuance Communications Inc.French telecommunications and media company Altice Europe NV announced plans to sell dollar and euro bonds to refinance more expensive debt, with expectations that it’ll raise the equivalent of 3 billion eurosReal estate data firm CoreLogic is set to sell the largest acquisition-related loan in over a year, with commitments on the $4 billion offering due TuesdayThe already small universe of distressed debt will shrink even more after Voyager Aviation wraps up a restructuring deal that involves swapping debt for equity, new securities and cashFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeSSAs are likely to retain their dominance of Europe’s syndicated bond market this week, according to a Bloomberg survey, extending this year’s leading run for the sector.European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and BNG Bank NV are among the seven issuers set to price bonds totaling at least 7 billion euros on MondayThe U.K.’s lockdown easing takes another step forward on Monday with non-essential retailers reopening; still, U.K. credit broadly looks expensive after a significant rally since the selloff last March amid soaring business confidenceEurope’s vaccine campaign may be beset with delays, communication blunders and missteps, but in markets at least investors are united in wagering that the pandemic is on the way outAsiaEthically-focused bonds may be the flavor of the week for Asian issuers including green notes from Kia Corp. and China Water Affairs.Individual investors in India are rushing to buy corporate bonds from weaker borrowers, taking bigger risks to boost returns in a debt market dominated by institutional investorsNo matter the asset class, the outlook is turning bleak for China’s financial markets. The nation’s stocks, bonds and currency are losing their shine after an impressive start to the yearFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Posts Longest Losing Streak in a Year as Shine Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. fell on Monday, wrapping up its longest losing streak in a year, amid growing skepticism over its long-term potential despite activist Ryan Cohen’s latest efforts to revitalize the company.Shares fell 11% in New York to close at $141.09, their lowest level in more than two weeks, as Reuters reported the video-game retailer is seeking a replacement for the current Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, without naming sources.GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the Reuters report.News of the potential change at the company’s helm followed a warning by Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst Edward Woo, who downgraded the retailer to sell from hold, raising questions about the company’s long-term prospect as it faces growing competition from the likes of Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp.GameStop’s Reddit-trading surge is likely to fade and shares will tumble in the long run “to match its current weak results and outlook,” he wrote.GameStop shares surged about 650% this year, pushing its market value to nearly $10 billion thanks in part to optimism over a Cohen-led overhaul. The activist investor has brought on a number of new executives and board members over the past few months as part of his turnaround.Still, trading in GameStop, as with most stocks favored by traders using social platforms like Reddit, has fizzled recently as investors turn their focus elsewhere. The company’s announcement earlier this month that it plans to offer as much as $1 billion in additional shares added to the selling pressure.Read more: Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’GameStop has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store, analysts said. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.The stock now has five sell-equivalent ratings, compared to two hold ratings and zero buys, data compiled by Bloomberg show. An average price target of $46.50 implies shares will lose two-thirds of their value in the coming year.(Close prices, updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for an opportunity to challenge central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.Read More: BOJ Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBIf yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Read More: Debate Over Next Move in Bonds Has Never Been FiercerNot everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Goldman risk group examines 2021 market events for lessons - sources

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives are examining how well the bank navigated several major market events this year that caused extreme volatility, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The review will include a market-wide fire sale of stocks triggered by Archegos Capital Management's default on margin calls at banks including Goldman, the sources said. The meltdown of Archegos, a New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, has sent shock waves across Wall Street and drawn regulatory scrutiny in three continents.

  • Microsoft makes $20bn bet on speech AI firm Nuance

    The US tech giant is buying artificial intelligence firm Nuance, best known for developing Apple's Siri.

  • Liquidity-Obsessed China Stock Traders Snub Upbeat Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors in China are ignoring a spate of recent bullish earnings as worries about further liquidity tightening continue to weigh on market sentiment.A 1200% jump in Tesla Inc.-supplier Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co.’s first-quarter earnings guidance was followed by a slump of as much as 7.7% in its shares on Tuesday. In the previous session, Suofeiya Home Collection Co. plunged the 10% daily limit after the furniture maker forecast a turnaround to profit. Wanhua Chemical Group Co. also saw its stock lose 6.4% amid a broad selloff in materials shares, even after the company said earnings likely more than quadruped in the first quarter.“The market has reacted negatively to positive earnings because with sentiment as weak as it is right now, funds are not willing to wait around for more good news to come,”said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst at China Fortune Securities Co. “They are opting to cash out sooner while the fundamentals still look good, rather than later.”Analysts widely expected Chinese companies to report a strong rebound in earnings from last year’s low base. The broad market rally from pandemic lows to a 13-year high in February meant that many of these positives were already priced in. The solid scorecards are now providing traders with a chance to sell, as sentiment remains weak since the CSI 300 Index entered a correction last month on concerns over rich valuations and tightening of liquidity by authorities.Measures to reduce cash circulating in the economy have started to show their effect, with the increase in aggregate social financing, the broadest measure of credit, missing expectations last month. The figures were released after the central bank asked banks in late March to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year following a surge in the first two months that stoked bubble risks.The CSI 300 Index fell for a third day on Tuesday, losing 0.2% to close at its lowest level since March 25.READ: China Stocks Rebound Seen Fleeting as Liquidity Fears Linger On(Adds CSI’s move in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Fund Oasis Says CVC Buyout Offer for Toshiba Too Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Oasis Management Co. said CVC Capital Partners’ buyout proposal for Toshiba Corp. is too cheap, sending shares of the Japanese conglomerate higher.The Hong Kong-based hedge fund said the price of 5,000 yen per share mentioned in media reports is below fair value, which should be more than 6,200 yen a share. It urged Toshiba’s board to conduct a fair and open process for all parties interested in buying the company.Toshiba shares erased losses and rose as much as 2.8% in trading in Tokyo on Tuesday.“We believe that this price is only the opening bid and is far below fair value,” Seth Fischer, chief investment officer of Oasis, said in a letter to Toshiba provided to Bloomberg.Toshiba spokeswoman Miyako Hokama declined to comment. A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment.CVC has offered about 5,000 yen a share for Toshiba, an executive at the Japanese company, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information, said earlier this month. Toshiba confirmed it had received a preliminary offer from CVC, without revealing the level of the bid.Read more: CVC Is Said to Offer About $21 Billion in Toshiba Buyout BidToshiba shareholder Farallon Capital Management expressed similar sentiments to Oasis on Monday, saying the company’s board of directors has a duty to maximize medium to long-term corporate value. Farallon was commenting in a statement in response to the buyout proposal.Oasis has been a shareholder of Toshiba since 2016, Fischer said in the letter, which did not reveal the size of its stake. The fund said it believes the company has “generally been on the rebound” since an accounting scandal that resulted in the sale of the company’s crown-jewel memory-chip business. The company’s long-term prospects look bright, he said.Oasis called on Toshiba to establish a special committee to discuss the matter and secure fairness in the deal. It also urged the company to solicit bids from competing private equity firms, financial buyers and other companies.(Updates with CVC no comment in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s where investors see a market bubble — and it isn’t stocks, says Bank of America

    Our call of the day from Bank of America narrows down where investors see the most risk these days. Fingers are pointing at the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

  • Ex-BOJ Member Sakurai Sees No Rate Cuts Without Fresh Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is highly unlikely to deepen its negative interest rate without a fresh economic crisis on a massive scale, according to former board member Makoto Sakurai, whose term ended last month.“The BOJ didn’t lower rates” even at the height of the pandemic shock last year in March, Sakurai said in his first interview since leaving the central bank two weeks ago. “The kind of historic crisis needed to trigger a cut very rarely takes place.”Sakurai, who was seen as a core supporter of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on the nine-person board, also said the introduction of new lending incentives at last month’s policy review hasn’t pushed the bank any closer to taking action on rates.His remarks indicate the BOJ’s bar for lowering rates is as high as ever and that weak inflation alone won’t be enough to trigger such a move, despite the central bank’s efforts last month to show its readiness to do so. His comments could also strengthen the view among some investors and economists that the BOJ unveiled the lending incentives largely to give the impression it wasn’t dialing back its stimulus.“The challenge of continuing with easing is the severe business environment for banks that results from prolonged low rates,” Sakurai said, characterizing the review as a way to maintain stimulus over the longer run. “It was extremely important to provide some relief for banks and deliberately set out a mechanism for cushioning the impact of any possible rate cuts.”The incentives introduced last month reward commercial banks for lending money by paying varying rates of interest on some of their deposits at the BOJ. Under the incentives, a deeper rate would automatically increase the reward for lending money.The BOJ also decided to buy stock funds in a more flexible manner amid growing criticism it was pushing up equity prices to three-decade highs after becoming the biggest single holder of Japanese shares late last year.That extra flexibility combined with the BOJ’s clarification of a wider-than-assumed yield range has enabled the bank to pare its asset buying, a move viewed as a winding back of stimulus by some economists.“The BOJ only needs to buy ETFs when financial markets are in panic. Those occasions don’t happen often so purchases are likely to be next to nothing,” Sakurai said. “My view is that ETF buying should be zero or without limit depending on market conditions.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Economy Rebounds in February as End of Lockdown Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy rebounded in February as a mass vaccination program and the prospect of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions lifted consumer confidence.Gross domestic product rose 0.4% following a revised 2.2% decline in January, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. All the main sectors of the economy saw output rise. The economy remains 7.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic hit Britain in February 2020.Britain is emerging from its third national lockdown with consumers and businesses increasingly optimistic about a rapid recovery from the worst recession in three centuries. The outlook depends on the willingness of households to spend an estimated 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of savings accumulated when swathes of the economy were closed.A separate government report showed post-Brexit damage to U.K. merchandise trade with the European Union partially recovered in February on improved exports of cars and pharmaceuticals.U.K. goods exports to the EU rebounded almost 47% in February from a month earlier, while imports from the bloc increased 7.3%. The figures contrast with January’s performance, when trade in both directions with the EU recorded hefty drops.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast growth will pick up sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of looser restrictions and the vaccine rollout program. Revisions to the level of GDP today and in the recent Quarterly National Accounts mean we now expect the economy to reach its pre-virus level in the first quarter of 2022.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACTRead more: U.K. Goods Trade Partially Rebounds From Initial Brexit ShockService industries grew 0.2% in the month, a third of the pace economists had expected, with gains driven by retail, accommodation and food services, all of which remained in lockdown during the month. Health output fell 2.7% in the month after a string of increases linked to spending on the pandemic.Construction expanded 1.6%, triple what had been forecast. Industrial production rose a stronger-than-forecast 1%, driven by a 1.3% increase in manufacturing output.Early signs of pent-up demand came on Monday, when consumers flocked to stores that were allowed to open for the first time in almost 100 days along with pubs and restaurants that have space to serve outside.The return of non-essential stores is the latest stage in a roadmap that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes will see all remaining curbs removed by June 21. The first step was the reopening of schools on March 8, and signs are that economic activity picked up in March.A key purchasing-manager index rose well above the 50 level that divides contraction from expansion. Meanwhile, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday that high street sales were higher last month than in both March 2020, when the first lockdown was imposed, and March 2019.Economists say Britain could experience a consumer boom if only a fraction of the excess savings is unleashed, and the Bank of England’s chief economist sees a risk of unwanted inflation.Falling infection rates and a rapid immunization program has boosted confidence the U.K. can avoid another lockdown. More than 60% of the adult population has now recieved a first dose of a vaccine.BOE Debate“While the U.K. is still on course for a modest contraction in GDP in the first quarter, investors are increasingly looking towards the forthcoming rebound in economic growth rather than dwelling on the negative quarterly figure,” said Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Attention will soon turn to the Bank of England May monetary policy meeting. We expect a confirmation of their recently hawkish stance, more so in light of the fiscal easing announced in the March budget.”The better-than-expected performance in recent months suggests consumers and companies have adapted better to restrictions than they did during the first wave of the virus. GDP plunged by more than 19% in the second quarter of last year.Bloomberg Economics said the economy may shrink just 1.6% in the first quarter, less than half the contraction predicted by the BOE, after January was revised to show a smaller fall in GDP.(Updates with reaction, BRC retail sales report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Chief Economist Haldane to Step Down After 30 Years at Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave the central bank this summer, ending a three-decade career that’s been marked by quirky speeches and, more recently, contrarian views on the economy.Haldane, who sits on the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, will become chief executive at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce from September, the central bank said Tuesday. He will step down from the central bank after the June policy decision.The departure of the 53-year-old will remove one of the more hawkish members of the interest-rate committee. Haldane had pushed back against more negative views of the economy’s prospects following Covid and, in March, said the U.K. could see a “rip roaring” recovery, a view that is significantly more optimistic than the official BOE forecasts he oversaw.The pound declined as much as 0.3% to $1.3695 after the news was announced.“With his departure the balance of votes could shift to the dovish side,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole. “It would be difficult to find any chief economist who shares Haldane’s views on inflation at present. I would see the development as pointing at a less hawkish BOE.”Haldane joined the BOE in 1989 after gaining a masters in economics from Warwick University.He logged experience at the central bank in international finance, market infrastructure and financial stability during the financial crisis, before clinching his current role under previous Governor Mark Carney in 2014. That year, Time magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.The BOE will advertise for a successor “in due course,” it said.Haldane is known for his occasionally quirky speeches, having used Dr. Seuss to bemoan the reading age needed to understand the central bank’s communications, and used the metaphor of a dog catching a frisbee to analyze banking rules.Haldane has also led the government’s Industrial Strategy Council and is the co-founder of charity Pro Bono Economics.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Watch out Tesla. This new Mercedes-Benz ‘could be a game changer,’ says Deutsche Bank.

    The full-size luxury EQS sedan will launch on Thursday and could completely change the public perception of Mercedes, Deutsche Bank analysts said.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Can I afford a house and semi-retirement?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. The costs of homeownership are rising quickly across the country, so you’re not alone in feeling burdened.

  • The Dip in These 3 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise. This is where the chance for strong returns really comes into play. “Buy the Dip” is not a cliché without reason. With this in mind, we scoured the TipRanks database and picked out 3 names which have been heading south recently, specifically ones pinpointed by those in the know as representing a buying opportunity. What’s more, all 3 are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus and projected to rake in at least 70% of gains over the next 12 months. Here are the details. Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Let’s first take a look at Flexion, a pharma company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain. The company has two drugs currently in early-stage clinical trials but one which has already been approved by the FDA; Zilretta is an extended-release corticosteroid for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain. The drug was granted regulatory approval in 2017, and Flexion owns the exclusive worldwide rights. FLXN stock has found 2021 hard going and is down by 30% year-to-date. However, the “recent weakness,” says Northland analyst Carl Byrnes has created a “unique buying opportunity.” Like many biopharmas, Flexion’s marketing efforts took a hit during the height of the pandemic last year, as shutdowns and restrictions impacted its operations. However, Byrnes anticipates Zilretta to exhibit “stellar growth in 2021 and beyond.” “We remain highly confident that the demand for ZILRETTA will continue to strengthen, bolstered by product awareness and positive clinical experiences of both patients and HCP, augmented by improvements in HCP interactions and deferral of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgical procedures,” the analyst said. Byrnes expects Zilretta’s 2021 sales to surge by 45% year-over-year to $125 million, and then increase by a further 50% to $187.5 million the following year. That revenue growth will go hand in hand with massive share appreciation; Byrne’s price target is $35, suggesting upside of ~339% over the next 12 months. Needless to say Byrne’s rating is an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Byrnes’ track record, click here) Barring one lone Hold, all of Byrne’s colleagues agree. With 9 Buys, FLXN stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. While not as optimistic as Byrne’s objective, the $20.22 average price target is still set to yield returns of an impressive 153% within the 12-month time frame. (See FLXN stock analysis on TipRanks) Protara Therapeutics (TARA) Staying in the pharma industry, next up we have Protara. Unlike Flexion, the cancer and rare disease-focused biotech has no therapies approved yet. However, the picture should soon become clear regarding the timing of a BLA (biologics license application) for TARA-002, the company’s investigational cell therapy for a rare pediatric indication - lymphatic malformations (LM). TARA-002 is based on the immunopotentiator OK-432, currently approved as Picibanil in Japan and Taiwan for the treatment of multiple cancer indications as well as LM. Currently, Protara is seeking to get the FDA’s acceptance that TARA-002 is comparable to OK-432. If everything goes according to plan, the company anticipates potential BLA filing in H2:2021 and potential approval in H1:2022. Protara shares have tumbled 40% year-to-date. That said, Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout believes the stock is significantly undervalued. “We estimate risk-adjusted peak sales of ~$170M (75% PoS) in the US alone (biologics exclusivity to 2034-2035),” the 5-star analyst said. “The company has outlined a ‘no additional study scenario’ that estimates a US launch in 2022 and an ‘additional registration study’ scenario that estimates a 2023 launch and we see current levels as a buying opportunity ahead of regulatory clarity on LM.” Furthermore, Tara is expected to submit an IND (investigational new drug) for a Phase 1 trial for TARA-002 in 2H21 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Darout notes 80% (~65K) of all newly diagnosed bladder cancer patients suffer from this specific condition including ~45% “that are high grade with high unmet need.” The company also owns IV Choline, a Phase 3-ready asset, for which the FDA has already granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for IFALD (intestinal failure-associated liver disease). Based on all of the above, Darout rates TARA a Buy and has a $48 price target for the shares. The implication for investors? Upside of a strong 225%. (To watch Darout’s track record, click here) Overall, with 3 recent Buy ratings under its belt, TARA gets a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus view. The stock is backed by an optimistic average price target, too; at $43.67, the shares are anticipated to appreciate by ~198% in the year ahead. (See TARA stock analysis on TipRanks) Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Last but not least is Green Thumb, a leading US cannabis MSO (multi state operator). This Chicago-based company is one of the stalwarts of the rising cannabis sector, boasting the second highest market-cap in the industry and exhibiting impressive growth over the last year. In 2020, revenue increased by 157% from 2019, to reach $556.6 million. That said, despite delivering another excellent quarterly statement in March, and being well-positioned to capitalize on additional states legalizing cannabis, the stock has pulled back recently after the company was hit by a damning Chicago Tribune article. According to Chicago Tribune, the company is being investigated by the fed over "pay to play" payments regarding the procurement of cannabis licenses in Illinois. Countering the claims, GTBIF management said the allegations are unfounded and that there is no factual evidence to support them. Furthermore, the company pointed out it has not even been contacted by the authorities regarding the matter. Who to believe, then? It’s an easy choice, according to Roth Capital’s Scott Fortune. “We believe these tenuous claims create an opportunity to own the best-in-class operator currently off 25% from recent highs,” the 5-atar analyst opined. “In our view, the GTI business and track record of execution is not at risk in terms of the seemingly baseless accusations. We will continue to monitor any new additional incremental evidence potentially surfacing but believe the allegations are unfounded. We believe the upside opportunity remains compelling at these levels.” Going by Fortune’s $45 price target, shares will be changing hands for a 70% premium a year from now. Fortune’s rating remains a Buy. (To watch Fortune’s track record, click here) The negative news has done little to dampen enthusiasm around this stock on Wall Street. The analyst consensus rates GTBIF a Strong Buy, based on a unanimous 12 Buys. The average price target, at $47.71, suggests an upside of 79% over the next 12 months. (See GTBIF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Hit New All-Time Highs on Eve of Coinbase Listing

    Bitcoin has picked up a tail wind in the lead up to Coinbase's stock listing on Nasdaq