World OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets, Strategies and Trends Report 2022

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends, COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts: by Application, by Channel, by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions

Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.



Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.



Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.



The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.



The report includes five year market forecasts.



Key Topics Covered:

The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

HBV - Hepatitis B

HCV - Hepatitis C

HPV - Human papillomavirus

Coronavirus

Influenza

CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhea

UTI

GAS

RESP

Industry Overview

Industry Participants

IVD Supplier

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

Pharmacies

Audit body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

Traditional Market Segmentation

Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

Industry Structure

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

The Problem with POLS

Physician's and OCT/DTC

Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

The Theranos Legacy

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Privacy and Anonymity

The Internet Effect.

Rapid Result.

The Wellness Movement

The COVID-19 Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

Trust Factor

Infectious Disease is Declining But..

Wellness Hurts

Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Diagnostic Technology Development

The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

NAT vs. Lateral Flow

The Unusual Role of GPS

Self and Send Competition

The Relationship to DTC Genetic

The Relationship to TeleHealth

Sample Collection - Who Knew?

OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit

Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test

Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO

Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices

Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test

LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

Biohacking trend supports self testing.

PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark

Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

1DropDiagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atomo Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

DBS Systems

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A

Ellume

Everywell

Healthy.io

Hologic

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Laboratory Corporation of America

Letsgetchecked

Lexagene

Luminex Corp

Mbio Diagnostics

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

myLabBox

Mylan

Nanomix

Orasure

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen Gmbh

Lucira Health

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Scanwell Health

Seegene

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Siemens Healthineers

T2 Biosystems

TestCard

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thriva

XCR Diagnostics

