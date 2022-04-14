World OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets, Strategies and Trends Report 2022
Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends, COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts: by Application, by Channel, by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions
Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.
Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.
Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.
The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.
The report includes five year market forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens
HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)
HBV - Hepatitis B
HCV - Hepatitis C
HPV - Human papillomavirus
Coronavirus
Influenza
CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhea
UTI
GAS
RESP
Industry Overview
Industry Participants
IVD Supplier
Independent lab specialized/esoteric
Independent lab national/regional
Independent lab analytical
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician lab
Pharmacies
Audit body
The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
Traditional Market Segmentation
Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market
Industry Structure
Hospital Testing Share
Economies of Scale
Hospital vs. Central Lab
Physician Office Lab's
The Problem with POLS
Physician's and OCT/DTC
Pharmacies and OCT/DTC
The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good
The Theranos Legacy
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Privacy and Anonymity
The Internet Effect.
Rapid Result.
The Wellness Movement
The COVID-19 Impact
Factors Limiting Growth
Trust Factor
Infectious Disease is Declining But..
Wellness Hurts
Economic Growth improves Living Standards
Diagnostic Technology Development
The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
NAT vs. Lateral Flow
The Unusual Role of GPS
Self and Send Competition
The Relationship to DTC Genetic
The Relationship to TeleHealth
Sample Collection - Who Knew?
OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments
FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit
Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test
Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO
Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices
Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test
LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit
FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19
FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test
Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections
Biohacking trend supports self testing.
PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market
Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions
Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit
Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches
Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership
Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests
LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing
TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone
Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M
Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress
Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing
DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark
Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes
Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies
1DropDiagnostics
Abbott Diagnostics
Ador Diagnostics
Akonni Biosystems
Alveo Technologies
Applied BioCode
Atomo Diagnostics
Aus Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Binx Health
Biocartis
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
DBS Systems
Diagenode Diagnostics
Diasorin S.p.A
Ellume
Everywell
Healthy.io
Hologic
Inflammatix
Invetech
Janssen Diagnostics
Karius
Laboratory Corporation of America
Letsgetchecked
Lexagene
Luminex Corp
Mbio Diagnostics
Mesa Biotech
Mobidiag
myLabBox
Mylan
Nanomix
Orasure
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Panagene
Primerdesign
Prominex
Qiagen Gmbh
Lucira Health
Quantumdx
Quest Diagnostics
Quidel
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Scanwell Health
Seegene
Seventh Sense Biosystems
Siemens Healthineers
T2 Biosystems
TestCard
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Thriva
XCR Diagnostics
