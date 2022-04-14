U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,478.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,238.00
    +16.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.20
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.55
    -0.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.60
    -8.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -2.56 (-10.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3131
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4150
    -0.2730 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,198.45
    +1,029.57 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.01
    +24.37 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.47
    -18.33 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

World OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets, Strategies and Trends Report 2022

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends, COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts: by Application, by Channel, by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions

Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes five year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

  • HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

  • HBV - Hepatitis B

  • HCV - Hepatitis C

  • HPV - Human papillomavirus

  • Coronavirus

  • Influenza

  • CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhea

  • UTI

  • GAS

  • RESP

Industry Overview

Industry Participants

  • IVD Supplier

  • Independent lab specialized/esoteric

  • Independent lab national/regional

  • Independent lab analytical

  • Public National/regional lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician lab

  • Pharmacies

  • Audit body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

  • Traditional Market Segmentation

  • Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

  • Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

Industry Structure

  • Hospital Testing Share

  • Economies of Scale

  • Hospital vs. Central Lab

  • Physician Office Lab's

  • The Problem with POLS

  • Physician's and OCT/DTC

  • Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

  • The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

  • The Theranos Legacy

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Privacy and Anonymity

  • The Internet Effect.

  • Rapid Result.

  • The Wellness Movement

  • The COVID-19 Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Trust Factor

  • Infectious Disease is Declining But..

  • Wellness Hurts

  • Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

  • NAT vs. Lateral Flow

  • The Unusual Role of GPS

  • Self and Send Competition

  • The Relationship to DTC Genetic

  • The Relationship to TeleHealth

  • Sample Collection - Who Knew?

OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

  • FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit

  • Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test

  • Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO

  • Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices

  • Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test

  • LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

  • FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

  • FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

  • Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

  • Biohacking trend supports self testing.

  • PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

  • Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

  • Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

  • Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

  • Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

  • Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

  • LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

  • TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

  • Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

  • Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

  • Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

  • DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark

  • Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

  • 1DropDiagnostics

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • Ador Diagnostics

  • Akonni Biosystems

  • Alveo Technologies

  • Applied BioCode

  • Atomo Diagnostics

  • Aus Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Binx Health

  • Biocartis

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

  • Cepheid (now Danaher)

  • Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

  • DBS Systems

  • Diagenode Diagnostics

  • Diasorin S.p.A

  • Ellume

  • Everywell

  • Healthy.io

  • Hologic

  • Inflammatix

  • Invetech

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • Karius

  • Laboratory Corporation of America

  • Letsgetchecked

  • Lexagene

  • Luminex Corp

  • Mbio Diagnostics

  • Mesa Biotech

  • Mobidiag

  • myLabBox

  • Mylan

  • Nanomix

  • Orasure

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene

  • Primerdesign

  • Prominex

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Lucira Health

  • Quantumdx

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • Quidel

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Scanwell Health

  • Seegene

  • Seventh Sense Biosystems

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • T2 Biosystems

  • TestCard

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Thriva

  • XCR Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwigwo


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Veru Stock Could Hit $36, Says Oppenheimer

    Avid stock market watchers will know the biotech space operates according to a different rule set. One session can wipe off a huge chunk of a stock’s valuation, if clinical testing goes awry or the regulators pick holes in a drug’s development. Yet, the opposite also holds true; shares can deliver unseemly gains if the news flow is decidedly positive. Fortunately for Veru (VERU) investors, this week saw plenty of the latter. Shares soared by 182% in one session, after the company announced posit

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Magic mushrooms are turning into big business

    It was a Wall Street banker who helped start the psychedelic movement of the 1960s.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • An experimental COVID drug was so successful that they’re shutting down trials early

    The drug, sabizabulin, halved the mortality rate for patients infected with severe cases of COVID.

  • Vaccines: Our History, Our Legacy

    Merck and its legacy companies have been working to discover and develop vaccines for more than a century

  • Will NC be the last holdout on expanding Medicaid?

    Gene Nichol: North Carolina should offer the dignity of healthcare to all in the Tar Heel state, even if we’re late to the call. | Opinion

  • Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

    The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states such as New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, although overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the agency. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of division of infectious diseases at Boston's Brigham and Women's hospital, said the trend of an overall decline in cases has now reversed.

  • Study: Chinese state-run hospitals conducted heart transplants on prisoners before they were dead

    A new study reveals that surgeons at state-run Chinese hospitals removed hearts from prison inmates while they were still alive. The American Journal of Transplantation published a study on April 4 that revealed 56 state and military hospitals in 33 different cities were guilty of procuring organs from 71 living donors, all of whom were prisoners, over a period of over three decades. Based on transplant surgeries that took place between 1980 to 2015, authors Matthew P. Robertson, an Australian scholar, and Jacob Lavee, a cardiac surgeon and Tel Aviv University professor, wrote that a close review of 124,770 Chinese-language transplant publications revealed that “brain death could not have been properly declared” prior to the transplants in 71 cases.

  • How to report your Covid test now free testing has ended

    You can only report free tests through the government website

  • Pharma bro Martin Shkreli has ‘no assets’ and hasn’t paid $2m in legal fees, firm says

    Law firm says still owed $2.04m, seeks to drop former exec

  • CDC extends mask mandate for planes, trains until May 3

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has decided to extend the federal mask mandate for planes and trains until May 3, the agency announced on Wednesday. The current mandate was set to expire this coming Monday, April 18. Citing the rapid spread of an Omicron subvariant, BA.2, which now makes up more than 85% of COVID cases in the US, the CDC said it needed more time to monitor a recent uptick.

  • People are “living like livestock” in Shanghai’s covid centers

    Overflowing toilets, no medicine or showers, and cramped conditions plague multiple makeshift hospitals.

  • COVID-19 subvariant XE: What to know

    What happens if you get infected with omicron and BA.2 variants at the same time?

  • Workouts via TikTok and Instagram? Krista Stevens can help you start your fitness journey

    Krista Stevens is a Bayside High and University of Florida graduate who provides workouts through her TikTok and Instagram pages.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch COVID This Way Now

    I am a principal scientist and infectious disease expert at Abbott. Since the start of the pandemic, my team was part of the development of many of our COVID-19 tests – including BinaxNOW – and tracking the virus and its variants. COVID differs from other types of respiratory viruses like the flu in the sense that it is generally more contagious and is observed to have more superspreading events. COVID also has long-term side effects that have not yet been thoroughly researched by experts to ful

  • High school seniors saw a problem — so they started a biotech company

    It started with hearing a podcast about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and progressed through an 11th grade biology class project. Now Shivin Kumar and Malyka Ram's Uplands Med is starting experiments at a San Carlos incubator.

  • I Saw Blood In The Toilet. I Never Expected A Common Drug Could Be The Cause.

    "I thought that a diagnosis would be freeing. However, it ended up feeling paralyzing."

  • Costco Is Ending This Member Perk Soon

    It's been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Costco is ending one of the safety rules it put into place to help keep members and employees safe. After making the announcement in mid-March, Costco is close to officially doing away with the special shopping hour, according to its website. The company will return to normal business operations on Monday, April 18.The warehouse chain started holding special shopping hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and