World Outlook for the Exosome Market: Surging Number of Scientific Papers Investigating Exosomes and their Applications
DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Exosome Market - Market Size, Forecast, Trials, and Trends, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Exosome-related technologies have been developing rapidly over the past few years and substantial growth is expected for the market as they get integrated into the fields of liquid biopsy, precision medicine and regenerative medicine. In particular, cancer derived exosomes influence the invasive potential of cells by regulating angiogenesis, metastasis, and immunity, making them an extremely useful source of biomarkers for use in cancer detection, diagnosis, and therapeutic selection.
The cargo contained within exosomes can offer prognostic information for a range of diseases - including cardiovascular, renal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases - as well as cancer. Researchers investigating exosome biomarkers have discovered, identified, and reported the presence of hundreds of biomolecules within the lumen of exosomes. This discovery has compelled a rapid rise in exosome-related cancer biomarker research, including the use of exosomes for the detection, monitoring, and treatment of a diverse range of oncologic conditions.
Importantly, exosomes are present within a diverse range of biofluids, including serum, plasma, urine, seminal fluid, CSF, saliva, tears and breast milk. For this reason, exosome-based diagnostics are minimally invasive, offering ease of use and speed of detection. Exosomes can also act as prognostic indicators and predictors of a patient's response to a specific course of treatment.
Exosomes are also being explored for their use as cell-free therapeutics. For example, if a patient has a disease caused by a missing or defective protein or microRNA, the patient's exosomes can be isolated, modified with the appropriate siRNA or protein and then injected back into the patient for treatment. There are also many approaches being researched for creating drug-loaded exosomes. Furthermore, exosomes can often exert powerful effects. For example, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes have the capacity to suppress inflammation, prevent scar tissue formation, and mediate a healthy immune response.
This global market report explores the growing demand for exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, research tools, and manufacturing technologies. The report reveals trend rate data for exosome patents, grants, scientific publications, and clinical trials.
It highlights information about exosome industry partnerships, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, and financing events. It features company profiles for 107 global competitors from across the exosome marketplace. Importantly, it presents market size determinations by market segment with forecasts through 2028.
The exosome industry is witnessing:
A surging number of scientific papers investigating exosomes and their applications
Rising numbers of clinicals trials investigating exosome therapeutics and diagnostics
Swelling appetite among investors for exosome technology
An increasingly competitive IP environment
A diverse range of co-development partnerships
Proliferating numbers of exosome competitors in all major life science markets worldwide
Profiles of Exosome Market Competitors
101 Bio
Abbexa, Ltd.
Abnova
Adipomics, Inc.
Aegle Therapeutics
Aethlon Medical, Inc.
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
Alexerion Biotech Corp.
Anjarium Biosciences
antibodies-online GmbH
Aposcience AG
Aruna Bio
Avalon GloboCare Corp.
Aviva Systems Biology
Azymus Therapeutics
BARD1 Life Sciences, Ltd.
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
Bio-Techne
BioCat GmbH
BioFluidica
Biorbyt, Ltd.
BioVision, Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics
CD Bioparticles
Cell Care Therapeutics
Cell Factory BVBA/Esperite NV
Cell Guidance Systems, Ltd.
Cellarcus Biosciences, Inc.
Ciloa
Clara Biotech
Codiak Biosciences
Creative Bioarray
Cusabio Technology LLC
Direct Biologics
DLdevelop
EVerZom
Evomic Science, LLC
Exerkine Corp.
ExoCan Healthcare Technologies, Pvt. Ltd.
ExoCoBio, Co., Ltd.
Exogenus Therapeutics
EXoPERT
Exopharm
ExosomePlus
ExoVectory
GenWay Biotech, Inc.
Guardant Health, Inc.
HansaBioMed Life Sciences, Ltd.
Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc.
ILIAS Biologics, Inc.
Innocan Pharma Corporation
Innovex Therapeutics, S.L.
Invent Biotechnologies, Inc.
Invitrx Therapeutics
Izon Science, Ltd.
Kimera Labs, Inc.
LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.
Lonza Group Ltd.
Mantra Bio
MDimune
miR Scientific
Mursla, Ltd.
MyBioSource, Inc.
NanoSomix, Inc.
Norgen Biotek Corp.
Novus Biologicals, LLC
nRichDx, Inc.
Oasis Diagnostics Corp.
OmniSpirant Limited
OriGene Technologies, Inc.
QIAGEN
ReNeuron
RoosterBio, Inc.
Stemcell Medicine, Ltd.
System Biosciences, LLC
Tavec Pharma
Theoria Science, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TransGen Biotech, Co., Ltd.
TriArm Therapeutics, Co., Ltd.
United Therapeutics Corp.
Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc.
VivaZome Therapeutics, Pvt. Ltd.
Xollent Biotech
XOStem, Inc.
YMIR Genomics LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvcxum
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-outlook-for-the-exosome-market-surging-number-of-scientific-papers-investigating-exosomes-and-their-applications-301276718.html
SOURCE Research and Markets