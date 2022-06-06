U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

World Paints and Coatings Market Forecast Report 2022-2026: Compound Annual Growth of 7.8% Forecast, with Market Set to Reach $311.47 Billion in 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paints and coatings market is expected to grow from $211.9 billion in 2021 to $230.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The market is expected to grow to $311.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paints and coatings market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the paints and coatings market. The regions covered in the paints and coatings report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

There is a rapid growth in the consumption of paints and coatings in many industries. Paints and coatings are widely used in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries. For instance, the global buildings construction market is expected to increase from $6.6 trillion in 2019 to $8.4 trillion in 2022. Similarly, the global transportation manufacturing market is expected to increase from $6 trillion in 2019 to $7.8 trillion in 2022.

Decorative paints and coatings are widely used in buildings and construction whereas protective paints and coatings are linked closely to the automotive, major appliance, and industrial equipment industries. Therefore, growth in end-user industries is expected to drive the paints and coatings market during the forecast period.

Biocides are being used in paints to enhance their longevity and to maintain their quality. Biocide additives have been designed to protect paints from getting damaged during storage or to keep fungi and algae from growing on the applied paints. The market for biocides in paints will continue to grow due to the switch from solvent-based to water-based paints as they are not hazardous for human health and the environment, and minimize fungally and algae growth. However, the replacement of traditional biocides based on chlorine and formaldehyde with environmentally friendly biocides adds to the costs of paint production. For instance, some of the major companies using biocide in paint manufacturing include The Dow Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, BASF SE, Thor Group, and AkzoNobel N.V.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider paints and coatings market, and compares it with other markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Paints And Coatings Market Characteristics

4. Paints And Coatings Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Paints And Coatings Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Paints And Coatings Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Paints And Coatings Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Paints And Coatings

9. Paints And Coatings Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

10. Paints And Coatings Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Paints And Coatings Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Paints And Coatings Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Paints And Coatings Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Paints And Coatings Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Paints And Coatings Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Water Borne Coatings

  • Solvent Based Coatings

  • Powder Coatings

11.2. Global Paints And Coatings Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Architectural

  • Automotive

  • Wood

  • Packaging

  • Aerospace

11.3. Global Paints And Coatings Market, Segmentation By Type of Resin, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Acrylic

  • Polyurethanes

  • Polyesters

  • Epoxy

  • Alkyd

11.4. Global Paints And Coatings Market, Segmentation By Performance Range, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Commodity Coating Range

  • Engineering Coating Range

  • High-Performance Coating Range

12. Paints And Coatings Market Metrics
12.1. Paints And Coatings Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Paints And Coatings Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Sherwin Williams

  • PPG Industries

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • BASF SE

  • Nippon Paint Holdings

  • Axalta Coating Systems

  • Kansai Paint

  • Asian Paints

  • RPM International

  • Arkema SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud2lgv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


