World Patients Alliance Hosts First World Patients Conference in Rome, Italy

Conference will bring together national patient organizations and international health organizations from five continents

Rome, Italy, Oct. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the World Patients Alliance kicked off its first-ever two-day World Patients Conference in Rome, Italy. The conference will focus on topics pertinent to the world’s patient community, including patient changes and challenges, opportunities and challenges in Universal Health Coverage, the global patient safety movement, global readiness in healthcare emergencies, and more.

Leaders of national and international health organizations are attending and presenting at the conference, such as Mondher Letaief, Regional Adviser to the World Health Organization; Marta Lomazzi, Executive Director, World Federation of Public Health Associations; Ana Elisa Barbar, International Committee of the Red Cross; Giulia Gabrielli of the European Medicines Agency; and many, many more.

“After nearly three years of living in a global pandemic, focus on patient safety and care has never been more important,” says Andrew Spiegel, Esq., Chair of the World Patients Alliance. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together as a union of patient organizations to collaborate on patient solutions for today, tomorrow and generations to come.”

“The patient community has proved to be a leading force in bringing forward solutions during times of unprecedented healthcare challenges and crises. We met in person today to provide patients a platform to share their experiences, learn from one another, and at the end of the weekend, go home to their respective communities better equipped and more astute advocates for patients around the globe,” added Hussain Jafri, Executive Director of the World Patients Alliance.

To learn more about this event, and participating speakers and organizations, please visit https://bit.ly/3KnUanT.

About the World Patients Alliance

World Patients Alliance is the umbrella organization of patients and patients’ organizations around the globe.



The World Patients Alliance provides the platform to empower and raise the patients’ voice for the provision and access to safe, quality and affordable healthcare. We work toward ensuring patients have an active role to play in all the stages of healthcare that include planning, provision, monitoring, research and evaluation of health services. We represent patients from all world regions and across all disease areas.

Learn more at www.worldpatientsalliance.org.

